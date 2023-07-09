Archidply Decor Limited announced that the approval of the Regional Director, Northern Region, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, dated July 07, 2023, for shifting of Registered Office of the company from State of Uttarakhand to State of Karnataka has been received by the company. The company shall file the necessary forms in this regard with the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company shall submit a copy of altered Memorandum of Association of the Company upon the receipt of the Certificate of Registration from the Registrar of Companies, Karnataka.