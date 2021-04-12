Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.    ATSPU

ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO.

(ATSPU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Announces the Separate Trading of its Subunits and Warrants, Commencing April 14, 2021

04/12/2021 | 11:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (“Archimedes” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATSPU) announced that, commencing April 14, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the Company’s subunits and warrants included in the units. Subunits and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “ATSPT” and “ATSPW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ATSPU.” The subunits will not separate into shares of the Company’s common stock and warrants unless and until the Company consummates an initial business combination.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.

Archimedes is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on identifying businesses in the technology industry.

The Company is led by Chairman Dr. Eric R. Ball, Chief Executive Officer & President Stephen N. Cannon, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Sheehan, Chief Financial Officer Long Long and advised by its special advisor, Brent Callinicos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co.
(650) 560 4753
Info@ArchimedesSPAC.com

2093 Philadelphia Pike #1968
Claymont, DE 19703



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO.
04/12Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Announces the Separate Trading of its Subun..
GL
03/19Archimedes Tech Spac Partners Co. Announces Closing of Underwriters' Over-All..
GL
03/19ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
03/16ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
03/15Archimedes tech spac partners co. announces closing of upsized $120 million i..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO.
Duration : Period :
Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen N. Cannon President & Chief Executive Officer
Long Long Chief Financial Officer
Eric R. Ball Chairman
Daniel L. Sheehan Chief Operating Officer
Bryant B. Edwards Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHIMEDES TECH SPAC PARTNERS CO.0.00%123
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)19.30%63 928
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.88%31 355
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)21.01%16 537
KINNEVIK AB9.70%15 061
HAL TRUST25.98%14 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ