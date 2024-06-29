Archit Organosys Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling various chemical products. The Company operates through the Manufacturing and trading of Chemicals and Organics segment. The Company has two geographical segments, which include India and the Rest of the World. The Company is involved in manufacturing Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA) & Sodium Monochloroacetate (SMCA), which are used in the synthesis of various agricultural chemicals, cosmetic surfactants, oil drilling chemicals, plastic additives and others. The Company has developed various products, such as MCA, SMCA, CAC and TCAC. Its customers include several large Indian and International companies who are engaged in the agrochemical manufacturing sector, pharmaceuticals manufacturing sector and cosmetics manufacturing sector. The Company is selling their products across Pan India, as well as the United States, Europe, Latin America, Other Asian Countries and South Africa.

Sector Commodity Chemicals