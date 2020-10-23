Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Archrock, Inc.    AROC

ARCHROCK, INC.

(AROC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Archrock Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) (“Archrock”) will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The call will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its third quarter 2020 earnings report prior to the conference call. To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock’s website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the United States and Canada, or 1-201-689-8560 for international calls.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Archrock’s website for approximately seven days. Also, a replay may be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 for international calls. The access code is 13711248.

About Archrock

Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a pure-play focus on midstream natural gas compression. Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment in the U.S. Archrock is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.archrock.com.

SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.

For information, contact:

Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
investor.relations@archrock.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ARCHROCK, INC.
07:01aARCHROCK : Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07:01aArchrock Announces Timing for Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
09/09ARCHROCK, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09ARCHROCK : September Investor Handout
PU
09/04Archrock to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
GL
09/03WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS : Set to Auction Surplus Real Estate for Archrock in Texas, ..
PR
08/11ARCHROCK, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11ARCHROCK : August Investor Handout
PU
08/07ARCHROCK, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31ARCHROCK : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 877 M - -
Net income 2020 -64,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 746 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 9,46%
Capitalization 938 M 938 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,06x
EV / Sales 2021 2,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart ARCHROCK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Archrock, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCHROCK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,70 $
Last Close Price 6,13 $
Spread / Highest target 79,4%
Spread / Average Target 41,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Bradley Childers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gordon T. Hall Chairman
Eric W. Thode Senior Vice President-Operations
Douglas S. Aron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
J. William G. Honeybourne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCHROCK, INC.-38.94%938
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-61.94%21 298
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-46.71%11 455
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-43.58%9 490
DIALOG GROUP8.99%5 114
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-6.29%4 883
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group