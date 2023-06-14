Archroma Pakistan : BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

Ballot Paper for Voting Through Post

ARCHROMA PAKISTAN LIMITED

Registered Office Address: Archroma Pakistan Limited. 1-A/1, Sector 20, Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi, Pakistan

Contact: +92 21 111-275-786; Website: www.archroma.com.pk

For poll to be held at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Archroma Pakistan Limited at Company's Registered Office at 1- A/1, Sector 20, Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi, on June 23, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. and also, through video link facility.

Contact Details of Chairman, where ballot paper may be sent:

Business Address: The Chairman, Archroma Pakistan Limited at Company's Registered Office at 1-A/1, Sector 20, Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi, Pakistan.

Attention: Company Secretary Designated email address: mohsin.ali@archroma.com

Name of shareholder/joint shareholders

Registered address of shareholder(s)

Number of shares held Folio number / CDC Account

CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)

Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)

I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below: