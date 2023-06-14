Archroma Pakistan : BALLOT PAPER FOR VOTING THROUGH POST

For poll to be held at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Archroma Pakistan Limited at Company's Registered Office at 1- A/1, Sector 20, Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi, on June 23, 2023 at 10.00 a.m. and also, through video link facility.
Contact Details of Chairman, where ballot paper may be sent:
Business Address: The Chairman, Archroma Pakistan Limited at Company's Registered Office at 1-A/1, Sector 20, Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi, Pakistan.
Attention: Company Secretary Designated email address: mohsin.ali@archroma.com
Name of shareholder/joint shareholders
Registered address of shareholder(s)
Number of shares held Folio number / CDC Account
CNIC No./Passport No (in case of foreigner) (copy to be attached)
Additional information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government.)
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following Special Resolution through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick () mark in the appropriate box below:
S. No.
Nature and description of Resolution
"RESOLVED THAT the Scheme of Arrangement dated April 27, 2023, for, inter alia, the merger, by way of amalgamation, of the entire undertaking of Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited with and into Archroma Pakistan Limited, along with all ancillary matters thereto, placed before the meeting for consideration and approval, be and is hereby approved and adopted, along with any modifications / amendments required, or conditions imposed by the High Court of Sindh at Karachi, subject to sanction by the High Court of Sindh at Karachi, in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2017."
No. of ordinary
I/We assent to
I/We dissent to
shares for
the Resolution
the Resolution
which votes
(FOR)
(AGAINST)
cast
_____________________
___________________
___________________
Signature of shareholder(s)
Place
Date
NOTES:
Duly filled and signed original postal ballot should be sent to the Chairman, at above-mentioned postal or email address.
Copy of CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
Postal ballot forms should reach chairman of the meeting on or before June 22, 2023 during working hours (i.e. by 5:00 p.m.). Any postal ballot received after this date and time, will not be considered for voting.
Signature on postal ballot should match the signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot papers will be rejected.
In case of representative of body corporate and corporation, postal ballot must be accompanied with copy of CNIC of authorized person, along with a duly attested copy of Board Resolution, Power of Attorney, or Authorization Letter in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017, as applicable, unless these have already been submitted alongwith the Proxy Form. In case of foreign body corporate etc. all documents must be attested from the Counsel General of Pakistan having jurisdiction over the member.
Ballot paper has also been placed on the website of the Companywww.archroma.com.pk. Members may download the ballot paper from the website or use original/photocopy published in newspapers.
Archroma Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2023 09:04:08 UTC.