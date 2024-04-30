CONTENTS

Company Information

Directors' Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

COMPANY INFORMATION

Chairperson

Dr. Lalarukh Eijaz

Board of Directors

Mujtaba Rahim

-

Chief Executive Oﬀicer

Irfan Chawala

Patrick Verraes

Shahid Ghaﬀar

Thomas Bucher

(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)

Yasmin Peermohammad

Audit Committee

Shahid Ghaﬀar

- Chairman

Dr. Lalarukh Eijaz

Thomas Bucher

(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)

Irfan Lakhani

-

Secretary

Human Resources and

Yasmin Peermohammad

- Chairperson

Remuneration Committee

Mujtaba Rahim

(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)

Thomas Bucher

Irfan Lakhani

-

Secretary

Management Committee

Mujtaba Rahim

Irfan Chawala

Muhammad Altaf

Naveed Kamil

Qazi Naeemuddin

Chief Financial Oﬀicer

Irfan Chawala

Company Secretary

Irfan Lakhani

Bankers

Bank Al Falah Limited

Bank Al Habib Limited

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Auditors

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Fazleghani Advocates

Share Registrar

FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited

8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery

Block-6, P.E.C.H.S.,

Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi

Registered Oﬀice

1-A/1, Sector 20,

Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi

Factories

Petaro Road, Jamshoro

LX-10,LX-11 Landhi Industrial Area Karachi

Sales & Marketing Oﬀices

Katar Bund Road, O. Multan Road,

Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore

P-277, Kashmir Road, Amin Town, Faisalabad.

Website

www.archroma.com.pk

E-mail

archroma.pakistan@archroma.com

REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the financial report for the half-year ended 31 March 2024, together with the condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2024, as reviewed by the external auditors.

BOARD CHANGES

The shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28 March 2024 elected Seven Directors Messrs. Thomas Bucher, Patrick Verraes, Mujtaba Rahim, Irfan Chawala, S h a h i d G h a f fa r, D r. L a l a r u k h E j a z a n d Ya s m i n Peermohammad for a term of three years.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD

The composition of the Board is as follows:

a) Male members:

05

b) Female member:

02

Out of the above:

a) Executive Director:

02

b) Non-Executive Directors:

02

c) Independent Directors:

03

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Archroma's major consumption Markets i.e. Textiles' and Construction Industry demand & consumer sales continued to remain slow both for local as well as exports during the half-year of the current Financial Year under review, mainly due to higher energy & commodity prices and inflation in all business costs mainly due to the Middle East crisis and continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite the above increasingly challenging environment and less than 50% production capacity utilization for the Textiles' Industry, your Company continued to provide fullest support to its customers and was able to maintain the net sales of PKR 14,282 million during the half-year ended 31st March 2024 versus PKR 14,289 million in comparison to the same period last year.

However, Gross Margins for all the business segments of the Company remained under severe pressure due to challenging cost pass through situation on the back of devaluation of PKR versus US Dollar and other foreign currencies and consequential increase in cost of imported Raw materials during the period under review. Moreover, inflating selling & administration costs and exceptionally high borrowing costs and Taxation, severely impacted the bottom-line results of the Company, which turned into losses after taxation for the period amounting to PKR 178 million as against profit of PKR 622 million achieved in the same period last year.

On behalf of the Board

Mujtaba Rahim

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: 29 April 2024

PROJECTS

After the closing of the global acquisition of Huntsman Textile Effects business and local acquisition of Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited now Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited by the Company's Holding Company i.e. Archroma Textiles GmbH, the Company initiated the process to merge Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited, i.e. formerly, Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited within and into the Company.

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 27th April 2023 approved the Scheme of Arrangement, which was subsequently also approved by the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 23rd June 2023 and later on sanctioned by the Honorable High Court of Sindh on 31st October 2023.

The entire undertaking, comprising of all Assets, Liabilities and Obligations of Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited, i.e. Formerly Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited, now stand merged with the Company, effective from 1st October 2023.

As consideration for the above, the Company issued 445,460 shares on the basis of a swap ratio of approximately 0.0455 Company's shares for every one share to the shareholders of Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited, i.e. formerly Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The Global energy and commodities' prices and Raw Materials' supply chain and availability situation has become further complex due to the armed conflict in the Middle East and as a consequence, Balance of Trade and Forex reserves' situation of Pakistan is anticipated to remain under pressure and create challenges for the business & economic outlook for the Country, in the coming months. However, with the additional financing programs under discussion with IMF and certain corrective fiscal measures are expected to positively contribute towards improvement in the overall macro-economic situation of Pakistan, which is also anticipated to support business development for Textiles and Construction Industry of the Country.

The Management is confident that with the stringent measures already put in place to further control the Company's Net Working Capital situation and strong projects' pipeline to increase its Market Share through portfolio expansion and business development post Huntsman Textile Effects' acquisition, the Company shall return back to the profitable growth track in the short to medium term.

Irfan Chawala

Director and Chief Financial Officer

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., a Partnership firm registered in Pakistan and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)

As at 31 March 2024

Note

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5

Long-term deposits

Employee beneﬁts

10

Current assets

Stores and spares

Stock-in-trade

6

Trade receivables

7

Advances

Trade deposits and short-term prepayments

Other receivables

Sales tax

14

Cash and bank balances

8

TOTAL ASSETS

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Share capital and reserves

Share capital

Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital

9

Reserves

Capital reserve

Amalgamation reserve

1.1

Revenue reserve

General reserve

Unappropriated proﬁt

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Deferred taxation - net

15.1.2

Employee beneﬁts

10

Lease liabilities

12

Liabilities against diminishing musharika ﬁnancing

13

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

Short-term borrowings - secured

11

Current portion of lease liabilities

12

Current portion of liabilities against diminishing musharaka ﬁnancing

13

Unclaimed dividend

Unpaid dividend

Mark-up accrued

Taxation - net

TOTAL LIABILITIES

CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS

15

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31 March

30 September

2024

2023

Unaudited

Audited

(Rupees in '000)

1,871,6621,901,906

13,20513,205

37,45656,121

1,922,3231,971,232

83,47671,520

6,720,9846,756,099

9,102,7089,312,865

41,88111,369

103,900146,594

99,57725,003

1,604,2461,836,319

209,398315,376

17,966,17018,475,145

19,888,49320,446,377

345,634

341,179

93,545

-

2,747,000

2,747,000

1,169,481

1,245,951

3,916,481

3,992,951

4,355,660

4,334,130

46,162

70,547

14,792

10,414

128,409

118,864

128,463

140,356

317,826

340,181

8,074,833

10,349,213

6,597,835

4,370,646

23,768

23,573

57,489

50,389

90,846

90,891

-

511,771

308,833

167,410

61,403

208,173

15,215,007

15,772,066

15,532,833

16,112,247

19,888,493

20,446,377

The annexed notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.

Mujtaba Rahim

Naveed Kamil

Irfan Chawala

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director and Chief Financial Officer

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)

For the Six Months Period Ended 31 March 2024

Note

Six months period ended

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

(Rupees in '000)

Sales

17

16,510,910

16,738,447

Trade discounts and commission

17

567,822

507,241

Sales tax

17

1,661,506

1,941,789

2,229,328

2,449,030

Sales - net

17

14,281,582

14,289,417

Cost of sales

11,602,921

10,510,982

Gross proﬁt

2,678,661

3,778,435

Distribution and marketing expenses

1,624,935

1,439,843

Administrative expenses

460,823

384,830

Impairment loss on trade receivables

8,142

10,802

Other expenses

9,365

79,781

2,103,265

1,915,256

575,396

1,863,179

Other income

69,774

20,160

645,170

1,883,339

Finance costs

592,158

912,052

Proﬁt before taxation

53,012

971,287

Taxation

15.1.2

178,183

349,520

(Loss) / proﬁt a/er taxation

(125,171)

621,767

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period

(125,171)

621,767

Quarter ended

31 March 31 March

20242023 (Rupees in '000)

8,152,644 10,207,987

279,039 298,310

825,261 1,259,845

1,104,300 1,558,155

7,048,344 8,649,832

5,732,280 6,008,724

1,316,064 2,641,108

794,330 796,080

231,272 211,324

4,829 11,856

7,084 61,382

1,037,515 1,080,642

278,549 1,560,466

41,373 13,124

319,922 1,573,590

242,348 812,471

77,574 761,119

98,601 293,806

(21,027) 467,313

--

(21,027) 467,313

-------------------------

(Rupees) ---------------------------------

Earnings per share

18

(3.62)

18.22

(0.61)

13.70

The annexed notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.

Mujtaba Rahim

Naveed Kamil

Irfan Chawala

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director and Chief Financial Officer

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)

For the Six Months Period Ended 31 March 2024

Note

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Cash generated from operations

19

Staﬀ gratuity and other long-term service awards paid

Mark-up paid

Income taxes paid

Net cash used in from operating activities

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Capital expenditure

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Net cash generated from / (used) in investing activities

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Payment against lease liabilities

Payment against diminishing musharika ﬁnancing - net

Long term loan - repayment

Short-term borrowings - proceeds

Short-term borrowings - repayments

Dividend paid

Net cash (used in) / generated from ﬁnancing activities

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents transferred due to arrangement / merger

1.2

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

19.2

31 March

31 March

2024

2023

(Rupees in '000)

(1,076,765)

531,075

(10,197)

-

(396,622)

(146,869)

(326,888)

(580,597)

(1,810,472)

(196,391)

(94,582)

(137,239)

1,509

9,101

(93,073)

(128,138)

(22,575)

(322)

(33,262)

(31,425)

-

(42,633)

700,000

815,160

(521,000)

(400,000)

(511,816)

(166,614)

(388,653)

174,166

(2,292,198)

(150,363)

138,030

-

(1,620,359)

(205,709)

(3,774,527)

(356,072)

The annexed notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.

Mujtaba Rahim

Naveed Kamil

Irfan Chawala

Chief Executive Officer

Director

Director and Chief Financial Officer

