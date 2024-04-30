REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the financial report for the half-year ended 31 March 2024, together with the condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2024, as reviewed by the external auditors.

BOARD CHANGES

The shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28 March 2024 elected Seven Directors Messrs. Thomas Bucher, Patrick Verraes, Mujtaba Rahim, Irfan Chawala, S h a h i d G h a f fa r, D r. L a l a r u k h E j a z a n d Ya s m i n Peermohammad for a term of three years.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD

The composition of the Board is as follows:

a) Male members: 05 b) Female member: 02 Out of the above: a) Executive Director: 02 b) Non-Executive Directors: 02 c) Independent Directors: 03

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Archroma's major consumption Markets i.e. Textiles' and Construction Industry demand & consumer sales continued to remain slow both for local as well as exports during the half-year of the current Financial Year under review, mainly due to higher energy & commodity prices and inflation in all business costs mainly due to the Middle East crisis and continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Despite the above increasingly challenging environment and less than 50% production capacity utilization for the Textiles' Industry, your Company continued to provide fullest support to its customers and was able to maintain the net sales of PKR 14,282 million during the half-year ended 31st March 2024 versus PKR 14,289 million in comparison to the same period last year.

However, Gross Margins for all the business segments of the Company remained under severe pressure due to challenging cost pass through situation on the back of devaluation of PKR versus US Dollar and other foreign currencies and consequential increase in cost of imported Raw materials during the period under review. Moreover, inflating selling & administration costs and exceptionally high borrowing costs and Taxation, severely impacted the bottom-line results of the Company, which turned into losses after taxation for the period amounting to PKR 178 million as against profit of PKR 622 million achieved in the same period last year.

On behalf of the Board

Mujtaba Rahim

Chief Executive Officer

Karachi: 29 April 2024