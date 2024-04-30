CONTENTS
Company Information
Directors' Report
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairperson
Dr. Lalarukh Eijaz
Board of Directors
Mujtaba Rahim
-
Chief Executive Oﬀicer
Irfan Chawala
Patrick Verraes
Shahid Ghaﬀar
Thomas Bucher
(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)
Yasmin Peermohammad
Audit Committee
Shahid Ghaﬀar
- Chairman
Dr. Lalarukh Eijaz
Thomas Bucher
(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)
Irfan Lakhani
-
Secretary
Human Resources and
Yasmin Peermohammad
- Chairperson
Remuneration Committee
Mujtaba Rahim
(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)
Thomas Bucher
Irfan Lakhani
-
Secretary
Management Committee
Mujtaba Rahim
Irfan Chawala
Muhammad Altaf
Naveed Kamil
Qazi Naeemuddin
Chief Financial Oﬀicer
Irfan Chawala
Company Secretary
Irfan Lakhani
Bankers
Bank Al Falah Limited
Bank Al Habib Limited
Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Auditors
KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisor
Fazleghani Advocates
Share Registrar
FAMCO Share Registration Services (Pvt) Limited
8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery
Block-6, P.E.C.H.S.,
Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi
Registered Oﬀice
1-A/1, Sector 20,
Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi
Factories
Petaro Road, Jamshoro
LX-10,LX-11 Landhi Industrial Area Karachi
Sales & Marketing Oﬀices
Katar Bund Road, O. Multan Road,
Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore
P-277, Kashmir Road, Amin Town, Faisalabad.
Website
www.archroma.com.pk
archroma.pakistan@archroma.com
REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Directors of your Company are pleased to present the financial report for the half-year ended 31 March 2024, together with the condensed interim financial information of the Company for the period ended 31 March 2024, as reviewed by the external auditors.
BOARD CHANGES
The shareholders at Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28 March 2024 elected Seven Directors Messrs. Thomas Bucher, Patrick Verraes, Mujtaba Rahim, Irfan Chawala, S h a h i d G h a f fa r, D r. L a l a r u k h E j a z a n d Ya s m i n Peermohammad for a term of three years.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD
The composition of the Board is as follows:
a) Male members:
05
b) Female member:
02
Out of the above:
a) Executive Director:
02
b) Non-Executive Directors:
02
c) Independent Directors:
03
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Archroma's major consumption Markets i.e. Textiles' and Construction Industry demand & consumer sales continued to remain slow both for local as well as exports during the half-year of the current Financial Year under review, mainly due to higher energy & commodity prices and inflation in all business costs mainly due to the Middle East crisis and continuing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Despite the above increasingly challenging environment and less than 50% production capacity utilization for the Textiles' Industry, your Company continued to provide fullest support to its customers and was able to maintain the net sales of PKR 14,282 million during the half-year ended 31st March 2024 versus PKR 14,289 million in comparison to the same period last year.
However, Gross Margins for all the business segments of the Company remained under severe pressure due to challenging cost pass through situation on the back of devaluation of PKR versus US Dollar and other foreign currencies and consequential increase in cost of imported Raw materials during the period under review. Moreover, inflating selling & administration costs and exceptionally high borrowing costs and Taxation, severely impacted the bottom-line results of the Company, which turned into losses after taxation for the period amounting to PKR 178 million as against profit of PKR 622 million achieved in the same period last year.
On behalf of the Board
Mujtaba Rahim
Chief Executive Officer
Karachi: 29 April 2024
PROJECTS
After the closing of the global acquisition of Huntsman Textile Effects business and local acquisition of Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited now Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited by the Company's Holding Company i.e. Archroma Textiles GmbH, the Company initiated the process to merge Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited, i.e. formerly, Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited within and into the Company.
The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 27th April 2023 approved the Scheme of Arrangement, which was subsequently also approved by the members in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 23rd June 2023 and later on sanctioned by the Honorable High Court of Sindh on 31st October 2023.
The entire undertaking, comprising of all Assets, Liabilities and Obligations of Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited, i.e. Formerly Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited, now stand merged with the Company, effective from 1st October 2023.
As consideration for the above, the Company issued 445,460 shares on the basis of a swap ratio of approximately 0.0455 Company's shares for every one share to the shareholders of Archroma Chemicals Pakistan (Private) Limited, i.e. formerly Huntsman Textile Effects Pakistan (Private) Limited.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
The Global energy and commodities' prices and Raw Materials' supply chain and availability situation has become further complex due to the armed conflict in the Middle East and as a consequence, Balance of Trade and Forex reserves' situation of Pakistan is anticipated to remain under pressure and create challenges for the business & economic outlook for the Country, in the coming months. However, with the additional financing programs under discussion with IMF and certain corrective fiscal measures are expected to positively contribute towards improvement in the overall macro-economic situation of Pakistan, which is also anticipated to support business development for Textiles and Construction Industry of the Country.
The Management is confident that with the stringent measures already put in place to further control the Company's Net Working Capital situation and strong projects' pipeline to increase its Market Share through portfolio expansion and business development post Huntsman Textile Effects' acquisition, the Company shall return back to the profitable growth track in the short to medium term.
Irfan Chawala
Director and Chief Financial Officer
KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., a Partnership firm registered in Pakistan and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.
KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., a Partnership firm registered in Pakistan and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)
As at 31 March 2024
Note
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
5
Long-term deposits
Employee beneﬁts
10
Current assets
Stores and spares
Stock-in-trade
6
Trade receivables
7
Advances
Trade deposits and short-term prepayments
Other receivables
Sales tax
14
Cash and bank balances
8
TOTAL ASSETS
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Share capital
Issued, subscribed and paid-up capital
9
Reserves
Capital reserve
Amalgamation reserve
1.1
Revenue reserve
General reserve
Unappropriated proﬁt
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Deferred taxation - net
15.1.2
Employee beneﬁts
10
Lease liabilities
12
Liabilities against diminishing musharika ﬁnancing
13
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
Short-term borrowings - secured
11
Current portion of lease liabilities
12
Current portion of liabilities against diminishing musharaka ﬁnancing
13
Unclaimed dividend
Unpaid dividend
Mark-up accrued
Taxation - net
TOTAL LIABILITIES
CONTINGENCIES AND COMMITMENTS
15
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
31 March
30 September
2024
2023
Unaudited
Audited
(Rupees in '000)
1,871,6621,901,906
13,20513,205
37,45656,121
1,922,3231,971,232
83,47671,520
6,720,9846,756,099
9,102,7089,312,865
41,88111,369
103,900146,594
99,57725,003
1,604,2461,836,319
209,398315,376
17,966,17018,475,145
19,888,49320,446,377
345,634
341,179
93,545
-
2,747,000
2,747,000
1,169,481
1,245,951
3,916,481
3,992,951
4,355,660
4,334,130
46,162
70,547
14,792
10,414
128,409
118,864
128,463
140,356
317,826
340,181
8,074,833
10,349,213
6,597,835
4,370,646
23,768
23,573
57,489
50,389
90,846
90,891
-
511,771
308,833
167,410
61,403
208,173
15,215,007
15,772,066
15,532,833
16,112,247
19,888,493
20,446,377
The annexed notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Mujtaba Rahim
Naveed Kamil
Irfan Chawala
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director and Chief Financial Officer
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
For the Six Months Period Ended 31 March 2024
Note
Six months period ended
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
(Rupees in '000)
Sales
17
16,510,910
16,738,447
Trade discounts and commission
17
567,822
507,241
Sales tax
17
1,661,506
1,941,789
2,229,328
2,449,030
Sales - net
17
14,281,582
14,289,417
Cost of sales
11,602,921
10,510,982
Gross proﬁt
2,678,661
3,778,435
Distribution and marketing expenses
1,624,935
1,439,843
Administrative expenses
460,823
384,830
Impairment loss on trade receivables
8,142
10,802
Other expenses
9,365
79,781
2,103,265
1,915,256
575,396
1,863,179
Other income
69,774
20,160
645,170
1,883,339
Finance costs
592,158
912,052
Proﬁt before taxation
53,012
971,287
Taxation
15.1.2
178,183
349,520
(Loss) / proﬁt a/er taxation
(125,171)
621,767
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period
(125,171)
621,767
Quarter ended
31 March 31 March
20242023 (Rupees in '000)
8,152,644 10,207,987
279,039 298,310
825,261 1,259,845
1,104,300 1,558,155
7,048,344 8,649,832
5,732,280 6,008,724
1,316,064 2,641,108
794,330 796,080
231,272 211,324
4,829 11,856
7,084 61,382
1,037,515 1,080,642
278,549 1,560,466
41,373 13,124
319,922 1,573,590
242,348 812,471
77,574 761,119
98,601 293,806
(21,027) 467,313
--
(21,027) 467,313
-------------------------
(Rupees) ---------------------------------
Earnings per share
18
(3.62)
18.22
(0.61)
13.70
The annexed notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Mujtaba Rahim
Naveed Kamil
Irfan Chawala
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director and Chief Financial Officer
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (UN-AUDITED)
For the Six Months Period Ended 31 March 2024
Note
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash generated from operations
19
Staﬀ gratuity and other long-term service awards paid
Mark-up paid
Income taxes paid
Net cash used in from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditure
Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment
Net cash generated from / (used) in investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Payment against lease liabilities
Payment against diminishing musharika ﬁnancing - net
Long term loan - repayment
Short-term borrowings - proceeds
Short-term borrowings - repayments
Dividend paid
Net cash (used in) / generated from ﬁnancing activities
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents transferred due to arrangement / merger
1.2
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
19.2
31 March
31 March
2024
2023
(Rupees in '000)
(1,076,765)
531,075
(10,197)
-
(396,622)
(146,869)
(326,888)
(580,597)
(1,810,472)
(196,391)
(94,582)
(137,239)
1,509
9,101
(93,073)
(128,138)
(22,575)
(322)
(33,262)
(31,425)
-
(42,633)
700,000
815,160
(521,000)
(400,000)
(511,816)
(166,614)
(388,653)
174,166
(2,292,198)
(150,363)
138,030
-
(1,620,359)
(205,709)
(3,774,527)
(356,072)
The annexed notes 1 to 22 form an integral part of these condensed interim ﬁnancial statements.
Mujtaba Rahim
Naveed Kamil
Irfan Chawala
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Director and Chief Financial Officer
