Archroma Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 Dec 2022

REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present their report for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022, together with the un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD

The composition of the Board is as follows:

a) Male members: 6 b) Lady member: 1 Out of the above: a) Executive Director: 1

Non-Executive Directors: 4 Independent Directors: 2

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Archroma's major consumption Markets i.e. Textiles' and Construction Industry demand & consumer sales continued to remain slow both for local as well as exports during the first quarter of the current Financial Year under review, mainly due to higher energy & commodity prices, double-digit inflation in all other costs because of Russia-Ukraine conflict and devastating floods affecting one-third of the Country.

Despite of the above challenging environment and less than 50% production and capacity utilization for the Textiles' Industry, your Company was able to achieve net sales of PKR 5,639 million during the first quarter

On behalf of the Board

Mujtaba Rahim

Chief Executive Officer