  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. Archroma Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARPL   PK0076701017

ARCHROMA PAKISTAN LIMITED

(ARPL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-26
429.19 PKR    0.00%
01/29Archroma Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 Dec 2022
PU
2022Archroma Pakistan : Corporate Briefing Session (CBS)
PU
2022Archroma Pakistan : Annual Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Archroma Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 Dec 2022

01/29/2023 | 11:24pm EST
QUARTERLY REPORT 2023 (Oct - Dec 2022)

CONTENTS

Company Information

Directors' Report

Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income

Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity

Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements

COMPANY INFORMATION

Chairman

M Veqar Arif

Board of Directors

Mujtaba Rahim

-

Chief Executive Oﬀicer

Marcos Furrer

(Alternate: Irfan Chawala)

Michel Zumstein

(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)

Shahid Ghaﬀar

Thomas Bucher

Yasmin Peermohammad

Audit Committee

Shahid Ghaﬀar

- Chairman

Michel Zumstein

(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)

M Veqar Arif

Irfan Lakhani

-

Secretary

Human Resources and

Yasmin Peermohammad

- Chairperson

Remuneration Committee

Michel Zumstein

-

(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)

Mujtaba Rahim

Irfan Lakhani

-

Secretary

Management Committee

Mujtaba Rahim

Naveed Kamil

Irfan Chawala

Qazi Naeemuddin

Muhammad Altaf

Chief Financial Oﬀicer

Irfan Chawala

Company Secretary

Irfan Lakhani

Bankers

Bank Al Habib Limited

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

MCB Bank Limited

Meezan Bank Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited

Auditors

KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants

Legal Advisor

Fazleghani Advocates

Share Registrar

FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited

8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery

Block-6, P.E.C.H.S.,

Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi

Registered Oﬀice

1-A/1, Sector 20,

Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi

Factories

Petaro Road, Jamshoro

LX-10,LX-11, Landhi Industrial Area, Karachi

Sales & Marketing Oﬀices

Katar Bund Road, Oﬀ. Multan Road,

Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore

P-277, Kashmir Road, Amin Town, Faisalabad

Website

www.archroma.com.pk

Email

archroma.pakistan@archroma.com

REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Directors of your Company are pleased to present their report for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022, together with the un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022.

COMPOSITION OF BOARD

The composition of the Board is as follows:

a) Male members:

6

b) Lady member:

1

Out of the above:

a) Executive Director:

1

  1. Non-ExecutiveDirectors: 4
  2. Independent Directors: 2

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Archroma's major consumption Markets i.e. Textiles' and Construction Industry demand & consumer sales continued to remain slow both for local as well as exports during the first quarter of the current Financial Year under review, mainly due to higher energy & commodity prices, double-digit inflation in all other costs because of Russia-Ukraine conflict and devastating floods affecting one-third of the Country.

Despite of the above challenging environment and less than 50% production and capacity utilization for the Textiles' Industry, your Company was able to achieve net sales of PKR 5,639 million during the first quarter

On behalf of the Board

Mujtaba Rahim

Chief Executive Officer

ended 31st December 2022 versus PKR 6,761 million in comparison to the same period last year. The decline in sales of 17% was mainly contributed by Brand & Performance Textile Specialties, whose Sales reduced by 18% and Coating Adhesive & Sealants' business, whose turnover declined by 8%, whereas Packaging & Paper Specialties recorded a growth of 24% in comparison to the same period last year.

Lower production volumes and lesser capacity utilization further eroded the Company's Gross Margins and more adversely impacted the bottom-line profitability which has come down to PKR 154 million as against PKR 750 million achieved in comparison to the same period last year.

FUTURE OUTLOOK

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Global Energy and Commodities prices and availability situation, and consequential adverse Balance of Trade and Forex reserves' situation of Pakistan, may keep the outlook for the Textiles' Exports somewhat uncertain. However, local markets' business and post- floods reconstruction activities are expected to improve the overall business development for local Textiles and Construction Industry of the Country from the new calendar year.

Your Company continues to work on many growth projects and initiatives, the benefits of which are also expected to further improve the development of stronger business portfolio, speed & agility to smartly manage cash-flows & fixed costs, going forward.

Irfan Chawala

Director

Karachi: 26 January 2023

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Archroma Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 154 M 96,3 M 96,3 M
Net income 2022 1 885 M 7,22 M 7,22 M
Net Debt 2022 2 213 M 8,47 M 8,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,85x
Yield 2022 8,27%
Capitalization 14 643 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
Nbr of Employees 258
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart ARCHROMA PAKISTAN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Archroma Pakistan Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mujtaba Rahim Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Bucher Chief Financial Officer & Director
Muhammad Veqaruddin Arif Chairman
Yasmin Peermohammad Independent Director
Naveed Kamil Director
