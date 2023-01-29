Archroma Pakistan : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 31 Dec 2022
01/29/2023 | 11:24pm EST
QUARTERLY REPORT 2023 (Oct - Dec 2022)
CONTENTS
Company Information
Directors' Report
Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income
Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows
Condensed Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Condensed Interim Financial Statements
COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman
M Veqar Arif
Board of Directors
Mujtaba Rahim
-
Chief Executive Oﬀicer
Marcos Furrer
(Alternate: Irfan Chawala)
Michel Zumstein
(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)
Shahid Ghaﬀar
Thomas Bucher
Yasmin Peermohammad
Audit Committee
Shahid Ghaﬀar
- Chairman
Michel Zumstein
(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)
M Veqar Arif
Irfan Lakhani
-
Secretary
Human Resources and
Yasmin Peermohammad
- Chairperson
Remuneration Committee
Michel Zumstein
-
(Alternate: Naveed Kamil)
Mujtaba Rahim
Irfan Lakhani
-
Secretary
Management Committee
Mujtaba Rahim
Naveed Kamil
Irfan Chawala
Qazi Naeemuddin
Muhammad Altaf
Chief Financial Oﬀicer
Irfan Chawala
Company Secretary
Irfan Lakhani
Bankers
Bank Al Habib Limited
Habib Bank Limited
Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
MCB Bank Limited
Meezan Bank Limited
National Bank of Pakistan
Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited
Auditors
KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co. Chartered Accountants
Legal Advisor
Fazleghani Advocates
Share Registrar
FAMCO Associates (Pvt) Limited
8-F, Next to Hotel Faran, Nursery
Block-6, P.E.C.H.S.,
Shahra-e-Faisal, Karachi
Registered Oﬀice
1-A/1, Sector 20,
Korangi Industrial Area, Korangi, Karachi
Factories
Petaro Road, Jamshoro
LX-10,LX-11, Landhi Industrial Area, Karachi
Sales & Marketing Oﬀices
Katar Bund Road, Oﬀ. Multan Road,
Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore
P-277, Kashmir Road, Amin Town, Faisalabad
Website
www.archroma.com.pk
Email
archroma.pakistan@archroma.com
REPORT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS
The Directors of your Company are pleased to present their report for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022, together with the un-audited condensed interim financial information of the Company for the first quarter ended 31 December 2022.
COMPOSITION OF BOARD
The composition of the Board is as follows:
a) Male members:
6
b) Lady member:
1
Out of the above:
a) Executive Director:
1
Non-ExecutiveDirectors: 4
Independent Directors: 2
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Archroma's major consumption Markets i.e. Textiles' and Construction Industry demand & consumer sales continued to remain slow both for local as well as exports during the first quarter of the current Financial Year under review, mainly due to higher energy & commodity prices, double-digit inflation in all other costs because of Russia-Ukraine conflict and devastating floods affecting one-third of the Country.
Despite of the above challenging environment and less than 50% production and capacity utilization for the Textiles' Industry, your Company was able to achieve net sales of PKR 5,639 million during the first quarter
On behalf of the Board
Mujtaba Rahim
Chief Executive Officer
ended 31st December 2022 versus PKR 6,761 million in comparison to the same period last year. The decline in sales of 17% was mainly contributed by Brand & Performance Textile Specialties, whose Sales reduced by 18% and Coating Adhesive & Sealants' business, whose turnover declined by 8%, whereas Packaging & Paper Specialties recorded a growth of 24% in comparison to the same period last year.
Lower production volumes and lesser capacity utilization further eroded the Company's Gross Margins and more adversely impacted the bottom-line profitability which has come down to PKR 154 million as against PKR 750 million achieved in comparison to the same period last year.
FUTURE OUTLOOK
The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Global Energy and Commodities prices and availability situation, and consequential adverse Balance of Trade and Forex reserves' situation of Pakistan, may keep the outlook for the Textiles' Exports somewhat uncertain. However, local markets' business and post- floods reconstruction activities are expected to improve the overall business development for local Textiles and Construction Industry of the Country from the new calendar year.
Your Company continues to work on many growth projects and initiatives, the benefits of which are also expected to further improve the development of stronger business portfolio, speed & agility to smartly manage cash-flows & fixed costs, going forward.
Irfan Chawala
Director
Karachi: 26 January 2023
