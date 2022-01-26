Log in
    AR9   AU0000020877

ARCHTIS LIMITED

(AR9)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/26 06:24:34 pm
0.205 AUD   --.--%
05:39pARCHTIS : Investor Presentation - Quarterly Results
PU
2021ARCHTIS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AR9
PU
2021ARCHTIS : Application for quotation of securities - AR9
PU
archTIS : Investor Presentation - Quarterly Results

01/26/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Q2 FY22

December 2021

TRUSTED TO SAFEGUARD THE WORLD'S MOST

SENSITIVE INFORMATION

QUARTERLY UPDATE

Authorised for release by the Board of archTIS Limited

Disclaimer

No Warranties

Disclaimer

The material in this presentation has been prepared by archTIS Limited ("Company").

This presentation may not be reproduced, redistributed or passed on, directly or indirectly, to any other person, or published, in whole or in part, for any purpose without prior written approval of the Company. The material contained in this presentation is for information purposes only. This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of, or a recommendation in relation to, securities in the Company and neither this presentation nor anything contained in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. Any offering of any of the Company's securities to Australian persons will be subject to Australian securities laws. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions outside of Australia may be restricted by law, and persons in to whose possession this document comes should inform themselves about, and observe, all such restrictions.

This presentation is not financial product or investment advice. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any investor. Before making an investment in the Company, an investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances, seek legal and taxation advice as appropriate and consult a financial adviser if necessary.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with a waste management business. Forward looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipate", "estimates", "forecasts", "should", "could", "may", "intends", "will", "expects", "plans" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a range of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. The Company does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy of such statements or assumptions.

This presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information currently available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of the Company or its subsidiaries or affiliates or the directors, employees, agents, representatives or advisers of any such party, nor any other person accepts any liability for any loss arising from the use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it, including without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of the Company or its subsidiaries or affiliates or the directors, employees, agents, representatives or advisers of any such party.

Data-centric security technology to prevent malicious and accidental loss of information​

Driving Licensing

Revenue / ARR and

Gross Margins

Delivering Innovation across 2 Product Lines

Significant Customer

Wins and Renewals

International Capital

Raise & US-OTCQB

Expanded Licensing and ARR

Focused Growth Strategy

*Q2 FY22 Highlights Relative Prior Comparative Period (PCP)

Licencing revenue up

Annual recurring revenue

Gross margins for

up 104% on PCP* and 15%

1,163% on PCP*

quarter at 69%

from prior quarter

International capital raise

Commenced quotation

Launched Kojensi V2.0 &

of $6.9M with closing cash

on the US-based

NC Protect Data Connector

balance of $12.5M

OTCQB market

for Azure Sentinel

Q2 Overview - Tactical Execution

FY22

FY21

A$'000

Q2

Q2

Licencing revenue

645.2

51.1

Services revenue

153.1

640.6

Total revenue

798.3

691.7

% increase prior comparative period

15%

Annual Recurring Revenue

2,018

990.1

% increase prior comparative period

104%

Gross margin

69%

75%

OPEX (after capitalising development costs)

2,866

949.1

% increase on prior comparative period

202%

*Unaudited results

  • Key Customer Wins & Renewals
    • Contract Win with Australian National Intelligence and Law Enforcement agency
    • New Microsoft Co-sell Customer and Extension of Pipeline
    • Expansion of Licensing Footprint to Existing Customers
    • Renewed All Major Customer Contracts
  • Product Innovation Releases
  • Corporate
    • Capital Placement & SPP
    • Commenced Trading on US-OTCQB
    • Research & Development Claim Receipt
    • Completion of Cipherpoint integration, Subsidiary

Expansion & Staff Investments

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Archtis Ltd. published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
