Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arcimoto, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUV   US0395872098

ARCIMOTO, INC.

(FUV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:38:46 2023-02-21 pm EST
1.845 USD   -5.87%
03:13pArcimoto : Greetings from Arcimoto! We are excited to announce we have started production on our 2023 FUV and Deliverator with first deliveries starting in March! - Form 8-K
PU
02:19pArcimoto Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aArcimoto to Begin 2023 Vehicle Production for Spring Deliveries
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arcimoto : Greetings from Arcimoto! We are excited to announce we have started production on our 2023 FUV and Deliverator with first deliveries starting in March! - Form 8-K

02/21/2023 | 03:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Greetings from Arcimoto! We are excited to announce we have started production on our 2023 FUV and Deliverator with first deliveries starting in March!

As we get ready for Spring deliveries we are thrilled to share our 2023 vehicles come with some new features and improvements. Headlining the model year 2023 product update is the new steering system that will deliver improved handling and maneuverability at all speeds while reducing steering effort by more than 40% from prior models. Additionally, this is not restricted to 2023 models. Our team is committed to creating a post-production version that prior model year FUV owners could elect to deploy for a $500.00 fee through our service organization.*

Our 2023 FUV now comes standard with our new steering system, cargo box, phone mount, cup holders and choice of colored vinyl. You can continue to add personalization to your design with seasonal vinyl prints, west coast half doors, Corbin diamond colored seats, and add a fun design pop with powder coated colored wheels! Order your FUV today with just a $250 deposit and get ready for FUV in the sun this Spring!

We are thrilled to announce our new pre-approval process to make it easy to get prequalified for your vehicle purchase with no SSN or DoB, and no affect on credit score. We are accepting orders for FUV and Deliverator from California, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Hawai'i, Florida, Georgia, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Ready to drive and experience the thrill of our open air vehicles? Schedule a demo drive or book an extended adventure from our rental locations.

*Others fees may apply based on location such as shipping or logistics

Order Now

Inventory and Financing

Get Prequalified today!

Ready to start FUVing today? We have limited 2022 vehicles available for immediate delivery! Find our existing new vehicle inventory and used vehicle availability as we refresh our marketing and rental fleet in 2023! If you've always wanted a FUV, now is the time!

Attachments

Disclaimer

Arcimoto Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 20:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCIMOTO, INC.
03:13pArcimoto : Greetings from Arcimoto! We are excited to announce we have started production ..
PU
02:19pArcimoto Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:01aArcimoto to Begin 2023 Vehicle Production for Spring Deliveries
AQ
01/24Arcimoto Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Vehicle Production & Deliveries; The fourth quar..
AQ
01/23Arcimoto : Current Report - Form 8-K
PU
01/23Arcimoto Delivers 89 Vehicles in Q4 2022 up From 73 Cars in Q3
MT
01/23Arcimoto Inc : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23Arcimoto Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
AQ
01/23Arcimoto, Inc. Reports Production Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022
CI
01/20Arcimoto Closes $12 Million Securities Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCIMOTO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,39 M - -
Net income 2021 -47,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 12,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,1 M 13,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 177x
EV / Sales 2021 64,0x
Nbr of Employees 325
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart ARCIMOTO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCIMOTO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,96
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jesse Allen Fittipaldi Chief Executive Officer
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Mark D. Frohnmayer Chairman & Chief Vision Officer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jesse Grant Eisler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCIMOTO, INC.-40.61%13
TESLA, INC.69.11%659 228
LI AUTO INC.17.84%23 485
LUCID GROUP, INC.60.03%19 974
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.9.71%18 622
NIO INC.4.51%16 838