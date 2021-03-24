Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arcimoto, Inc.    FUV

ARCIMOTO, INC.

(FUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcimoto : Completes Due Diligence On New Manufacturing Plant

03/24/2021 | 09:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Company is targeting production capacity of 50,000 vehicles per year in the new facility, codenamed “rAMP,” once it is fully operational.

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of affordable, ultra-efficient, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday driving, today announced that is has completed due diligence on a new manufacturing plant in Eugene, OR, after assessing the potential for the facility to produce at a rate of 50,000 vehicles per year at full capacity. The Company has deposited earnest money toward the transaction and is expecting the purchase to close on April 19, 2021.

“The facility due diligence phase for Arcimoto’s first OEM-scale factory purchase is complete,” said Arcimoto Chief Strategy Officer, Jesse Fittipaldi. “We assembled a stellar construction consulting team to understand the potential of this new site. During the diligence phase we completed environmental inspections, city zone validation, and various production concepts. We’ve also expanded the purchase agreement to include additional parcels to the south in order to facilitate movement of material on and off site. This additional property expands the rAMP footprint to more than 200,000 square feet across 10 acres.”

Fittipaldi continued, “We now move forward to the design phase and contractor selection. The facility needs relatively simple upgrades to begin operations, which means we can spend less time on construction and more time on building out the assembly and manufacturing lines. I can’t wait to cut the ribbon on the rAMP.”

“This is a significant milestone on the path to mass production and the realization of Arcimoto’s mission,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto’s Founder and CEO. “We look forward to sharing our vision of the road ahead with our stakeholders during our webinar next week.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.
Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to vehicle deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCIMOTO, INC.
09:11aARCIMOTO  : Completes Due Diligence On New Manufacturing Plant
BU
03/23GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces In..
BU
03/23FUV BREAKING ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Arcimoto, Inc. Investors to Inqui..
BU
03/23INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Arcim..
BU
03/23THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Announces Investigation of Arcimoto, Inc. (F..
BU
03/05ARCIMOTO  : To Debut Roadster Prototype at 80th Annual Daytona Bike Week
BU
03/04ARCIMOTO  : to Showcase Its Ultra-Efficient Electric Vehicles at Four Conference..
BU
02/16ARCIMOTO  : Fun Utility Vehicle Now Eligible For $1,500 California Clean Fuel Re..
BU
02/09ARCIMOTO INC  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/08ARCIMOTO INC  : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,02 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -28,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 536 M 536 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 178x
Capi. / Sales 2021 24,5x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ARCIMOTO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCIMOTO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 15,67 $
Spread / Highest target 27,6%
Spread / Average Target -21,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Frohnmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jesse Grant Eisler Independent Director
Joshua S. Scherer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCIMOTO, INC.18.44%683
TESLA, INC.-6.17%679 519
NIO LIMITED-15.51%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-8.53%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION-1.70%6 687
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-17.77%616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ