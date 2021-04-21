Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arcimoto, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUV

ARCIMOTO, INC.

(FUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arcimoto : In Celebration OF #EarthDay2021, Arcimoto Announces New Record High Vehicle Deliveries, Earth Day Test Drive Event, and Two Earth Day Investor Conferences

04/21/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of fun, affordable, and ultra-efficient electric vehicles for everyday drivers and fleets, announced today that it has set a new record for vehicles produced in the first quarter of 2021. The company will also participate in two Earth Day investor conferences, and will host an Earth Day FUV test drive event at the new 5th Street Public Market Expansion from April 22-25

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005972/en/

Arcimoto manufactured a record 84 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Arcimoto manufactured a record 84 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

In the first quarter of 2021, Arcimoto manufactured a record 84 vehicles. 60 customer vehicles were sold and delivered in Q1, while an additional 13 customer vehicles were in process at the close of the quarter. The company manufactured an additional 8 FUVs for upcoming rental operations in San Diego and Eugene, as well as 3 vehicles for marketing purposes.

“At its core, Arcimoto represents a new vision for transportation that reduces our reliance on pollutive, oversized cars in favor of rightsized, sustainable solutions that help clean our skies and make our cities livable again,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Arcimoto Founder and CEO. “After our most successful quarter in company history, we look forward to celebrating Earth Day by sharing the Arcimoto story with interested stakeholders online as we kick off our ‘Spring into the Future’ campaign in our own hometown of Eugene.”

Arcimoto leadership will also present and speak at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference being held virtually on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. Frohnmayer will present at 9:30 a.m. EDT and will host one-on-one meetings with investors upon request. He will also join a panel discussion, “The Micromobility Revolution,” beginning at 12:40 p.m. EDT on Benzinga’s YouTube livestream. For free advanced registration for the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference, please visit the conference website.

Later that day at 2:30 p.m. EDT, Frohnmayer will participate in the FORCE Family Office Earth Day Symposium, featuring companies that are developing planet-saving technologies. The public is welcome to attend the FORCE for GOOD Earth Day Symposium and can sign up via the FORCE website.

Finally, Arcimoto will host Earth Day test drive events in Eugene at the new 5th Street Public Market Expansion from April 22-25, starting at 11 a.m. PDT each day, giving potential customers their first opportunity to drive an all electric FUV at Eugene’s premiere destination for shopping and dining.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers in California, Oregon, Washington, and Florida, the Arcimoto FUV® is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator® and Rapid Responder™ provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Two additional concept prototypes built on the versatile Arcimoto platform are currently in development: the Cameo™, aimed at the film and influencer industry; and the Roadster, designed to be the ultimate on-road fun machine. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCIMOTO, INC.
03:24pARCIMOTO  : In Celebration OF #EarthDay2021, Arcimoto Announces New Record High ..
BU
10:01aFUV SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Arcimoto, In..
PR
09:27aSHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class A..
BU
04/20ARCIMOTO ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
04/20GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP  : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces th..
BU
04/20ARCIMOTO  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04/20SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Acti..
BU
04/20INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securi..
BU
04/19ARCIMOTO  : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimot..
BU
04/15FUV BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, LEADING AND LONGSTANDING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourage..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -17,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 360 M 360 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,2x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart ARCIMOTO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCIMOTO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,67 $
Last Close Price 10,07 $
Spread / Highest target 88,7%
Spread / Average Target 45,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Frohnmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jesse Grant Eisler Independent Director
Joshua S. Scherer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCIMOTO, INC.-22.00%360
TESLA, INC.1.89%690 125
NIO INC.-24.23%60 265
XPENG INC.-26.99%24 365
LI AUTO INC.-33.23%17 414
NIKOLA CORPORATION-36.76%4 033
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ