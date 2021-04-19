Log in
    FUV

ARCIMOTO, INC.

(FUV)
Arcimoto : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto Inc. – FUV

04/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of the purchasers of the securities of Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV), between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Arcimoto investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Arcimoto class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2064.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the preorders of Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicles (“FUVs”) were fabricated or never completed, with only 19 units delivered out of an alleged preorder of 422; (2) Arcimoto failed to disclose to customers that nearly 100% of its vehicles delivered were under safety recall; (3) Arcimoto’s largest customer, R-Key-Moto, was an undisclosed related party owned by insider FOD Capital, LLC; (4) Arcimoto’s partnership with HULA was an undisclosed related party transaction; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 18, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2064.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
