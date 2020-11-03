Log in
Arcimoto to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Monday, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. PST

11/03/2020

Arcimoto, Inc.®, (NASDAQ: FUV) makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™ — affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets — will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16.

Management will host an investor webcast at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) on November 16 to discuss Arcimoto’s third quarter 2020 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Third Quarter 2020 Investor Webcast
Date: Monday, November 16, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST)
Webcast: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vQYFwl1QQVeCS3UM_B9lbg

Please login to the webcast 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the webcast will be available for replay for 60 days on the IR section of the Arcimoto website at https://www.arcimoto.com/investor/.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,62 M - -
Net income 2020 -14,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 181 M 181 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 39,1x
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart ARCIMOTO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCIMOTO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 7,70 $
Last Close Price 5,74 $
Spread / Highest target 74,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark D. Frohnmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jesse Grant Eisler Independent Director
Joshua S. Scherer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCIMOTO, INC.256.52%181
BAJAJ AUTO-10.72%11 042
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED20.29%7 598
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-30.73%5 086
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-11.16%4 997
ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO.,LTD297.87%3 437
