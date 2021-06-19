Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arcimoto, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUV   US0395871009

ARCIMOTO, INC.

(FUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/19/2021 | 08:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Arcimoto, Inc. (“Arcimoto” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FUV) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 21, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Out of 422 alleged preorders for Arcimoto’s Fun Utility Vehicles (“FUVs”), the Company only delivered 19 units to customers. The Company failed to disclose to its customers that almost all of its FUVs were subject to safety recall. The Company’s largest customer, R-Key-Moto, was actually an undisclosed related party owned by insider FOD Capital, LLC. The Company’s partnership with HULA was also an undisclosed related party transaction. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Arcimoto, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCIMOTO, INC.
08:26aMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action ..
BU
06/16DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
06/16THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ  : Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the..
BU
06/16TWO DAYS REMAINING TO ACTIVELY PARTI : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
BU
06/15ARCIMOTO INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Shareholder..
AQ
06/11FUV INVESTOR NOTICE : ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL COUNSEL, Encourages Arcimoto Inc. In..
PR
06/11DEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
PR
06/11SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
PR
06/08ARCIMOTO  : to be Added to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes
BU
06/04ARCIMOTO  : Opens EV Rental Center in Eugene, Oregon
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 527 M 527 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 44,5x
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 170
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ARCIMOTO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCIMOTO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,00 $
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target -11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Frohnmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jesse Grant Eisler Independent Director
Joshua S. Scherer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCIMOTO, INC.11.26%527
TESLA, INC.-11.67%600 454
NIO INC.-3.75%76 863
XPENG INC.5.60%35 322
LI AUTO INC.4.44%27 239
NIKOLA CORPORATION8.19%6 502