ARCIMOTO, INC.

(FUV)
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces Investigation of Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) on Behalf of Investors

03/23/2021 | 02:53pm EDT
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Arcimoto, Inc. (“Arcimoto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUV) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On March 23, 2021, Bonitas Research published a report alleging that Arcimoto had delivered “less than 5%” of the pre-orders it had touted since 2018 and that the Company’s largest customer is secretly owned and operated by an undisclosed related party, FOD Capital, LLC. Moreover, the report alleged that one day before Arcimoto touted a 90-day trial for first responder units in Orlando, the Company had filed a total production recall notice “due to safety issues with the electronic drivers in the vehicles which can ‘lead to unexpected battery shutdown and immediate loss of traction-power.’”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 23, 2021.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Arcimoto securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,02 M - -
Net income 2020 -15,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -30,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 574 M 574 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 190x
Capi. / Sales 2021 26,2x
Nbr of Employees 117
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ARCIMOTO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Arcimoto, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCIMOTO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 16,77 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark D. Frohnmayer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas M. Campoli Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Terry L. Becker Chief Operating Officer & Director
Jesse Grant Eisler Independent Director
Joshua S. Scherer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCIMOTO, INC.26.76%683
TESLA, INC.-5.05%679 519
NIO LIMITED-11.90%70 668
LI AUTO INC.-6.97%23 430
NIKOLA CORPORATION1.90%6 687
ELECTRAMECCANICA VEHICLES CORP.-11.79%616
