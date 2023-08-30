Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

ARCLAND SERVICE HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the operation of restaurant business. The Company operates in four business segments. The Katsuya Directly-operated Restaurant segment is engaged in the operation of tonkatsu (pork cutlet) restaurants under the name Katsuya. The Franchise Chain (FC) segment is engaged in the development of franchised restaurants, and the distribution of ingredients and packaging materials, equipment and fixtures for restaurants, and supervising services to the franchised restaurants. The Other Restaurant segment is engaged in the operation of non-Katsuya style restaurants, such as Italian cafe, pork cutlet and shabu-shabu restaurants, food courts and restaurants within food courts, as well as tempura restaurants. The Others Business segment is engaged in meat processing business and the leasing of stores.