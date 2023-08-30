Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Today at 12:00 am
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|Delayed Japan Exchange - 02:00:00 2023-08-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3065.00 JPY
|+0.66%
|-0.81%
|+41.90%
|06:00am
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Apr. 28
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|3065.00 JPY
|+0.66%
|-0.81%
|680 M $
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Arclands Corporation (TSE:9842) entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire remaining 44.97% stake in Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. (TSE:3085) from Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd., The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd., SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., BNY GCM CLIENT ACCOUNT JPRD AC ISG (FE-AC), Moritaka Sakamoto, Kiyoko Usui and Hisashi Ito for ¥42.7 billion.
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire Cosmic Dining K.K. from Tetsuro Aoki and Kimiko Aoki.
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. executed a share transfer agreement to acquire 70% stake in Meal Works Co., Ltd. from Meal Works Laboratory Co., Ltd., Yoshio Kojima, Ari Kumagai, Shinji Saito and others.
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019; Provides Consolidate Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending December 31, 2019
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that it has received ¥2.011009 billion in funding
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive ¥2.011009 billion in funding
|CI
|Land Land USA, Inc. announced that it has received $1.5 million in funding from Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd., HOTLAND Co.,Ltd.
|CI
|Arcland Service Holdings Co., Ltd. acquired 66% stake in Backpackers Co., Ltd. from Takashi Sato.
|CI
|ArcLand Service Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) added to S&P Global BMI Index
|CI
|ArcLand Service Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) added to Russell Global Index
|CI
|8,274,000 shares of ArcLand Service Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-DEC-2014.
|CI
|ArcLand Service Co., Ltd.(TSE:3085) added to Japan TOPIX Index
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.90%
|680 M $
|+81.29%
|681 M $
|+32.69%
|690 M $
|+36.15%
|693 M $
|-35.64%
|698 M $
|+9.79%
|703 M $
|+44.42%
|725 M $
|+38.66%
|733 M $
|+11.82%
|742 M $
|-34.73%
|580 M $