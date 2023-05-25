Advanced search
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-25 pm EDT
12.05 USD   -0.08%
04:19pArco Platform : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation
PU
04:10pArco Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/17Arco to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 25th, 2023
BU
Arco Platform : 1Q23 Earnings Presentation

05/25/2023 | 04:19pm EDT
1Q23 Earnings Presentation

May 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the "Company") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions, and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow.

We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Forms 20-F,6-K and our Rule 424(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

We prepared this presentation solely for informational purposes. The information in this presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any of our securities or securities of our subsidiaries or affiliates, nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract to purchase or subscribe for any of our securities or any of our subsidiaries or affiliates nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

We have included in this presentation our Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures, together with their reconciliations, for the periods indicated. We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

1Q23: Significant cash flow improvement was the main highlight

In R$, M

F i n a n c i a l & m a n a g e m e n t

I m p r o v e d c a s h p r o f i l e

Pe d a g o g i c a l s e g m e n t

m a r g i n f l a t Yo Y d e s p i t e

( F & M ) s e g m e n t d e b u t s

r e f l e c t s W K n o r m a l i z a t i o n

c o s t p r e s s u r e

a d d i n g g r o w t h

& c a p i t a l m a n a g e m e n t

A d j . E B I T D A

C y c l e t o D a t e ¹

+28%

41.5%

41.5%

471.4

367.8

CTD 22

CTD 23

Adj. EBITDA margin

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

-40

N e t r e v e n u e

& A d j . E B I T D A m a r g i n

+133%

62.5

26.8

-23.6% -97.9%

1Q22²1Q23

Net revenue

Adj. EBITDA mg.

F r e e C a s h F l o w

t o F i r m ³

1.0

600

35.7 p.p.

500

0.8

38.8%

400

0.6

300

0.4

200

0.2

208

100

3.1%

0.0

13

0

1Q22

1Q23

% of net revenue

1) Cycle to date ("CTD") figures includes 4Q results from previous year and 1Q results for the year and cut-offs, reflecting pedagogical business cycle. 2) 2022 figures are prior to isaac's acquisition by Arco and are being disclosed for comparisons purposes only. 3) Refers to

3

managerial free cash flow on slide 32 (reconciliation of free cash flow - managerial) for additional details.

We a re rep o r t in g segm en t s a s we m a n a ge o p era t io n s:

Pe d a g o g i c a l s o l u t i o n s a n d F i n a n c i a l a n d M a n a g e m e n t s o l u t i o n s ( F & M )

TEACHERS

P E D A G O G I C A L

S O L U T I O N S

CORE LEARNING SYSTEMS

SUPPLEMENTAL SOLUTIONS

TUTORING & TEST PREP.

PEDAGOGICAL CONSULTING

STUDENTS

SCHOOL

OWNERS

F I N A N C I A L &

M A N A G E M E N T

S O L U T I O N S

ERP &

MANAGERIAL SYSTEMS

COLLECTION & "REVENUE GUARANTEE"

FINANCING & PAYMENTS

INSURANCE

FAMILIES

4

Pedagogical

1 Q 2 3 R E S U L T S

C O R E & S U P P L E M E N TA L S O L U T I O N S

F I N A N C I A L & M A N A G E M E N T S O L U T I O N S

Disclaimer

Arco Platform Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 20:18:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 382 M 481 M 481 M
Net income 2023 -12,6 M -2,54 M -2,54 M
Net Debt 2023 2 525 M 510 M 510 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 874 M 782 M 782 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 935
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,70 BRL
Average target price 88,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Renata Ferraz de Toledo Machado Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-10.67%782
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-4.34%4 735
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.22%3 986
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION62.52%1 284
AFYA LIMITED-24.14%1 066
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-40.61%1 030
