ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
Arco Platform : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting Held on October 30, 2020

10/30/2020 | 06:05pm EDT

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), announces that the resolutions as set out in its Notice of Annual General Meeting dated October 13, 2020 were duly passed at its Annual General Meeting held today.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.



Financials
Sales 2020 1 081 M 188 M 188 M
Net income 2020 210 M 36,6 M 36,6 M
Net Debt 2020 666 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2020 52,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 475 M 1 987 M 1 998 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 8,92x
Nbr of Employees 1 949
Free-Float 48,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 285,59 BRL
Last Close Price 199,28 BRL
Spread / Highest target 60,7%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,5%
Managers
NameTitle
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Chairman
Pedro Guerra Chief Operating Officer
Alexandre Nakamaru Chief Financial Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-21.95%1 987
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.121.03%36 246
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.36.54%26 341
CAE INC.-34.03%4 514
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.70%4 298
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED12.29%3 956
