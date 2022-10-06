Advanced search
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
11.86 USD   -2.23%
Arco Platform : Company Presentation - August 2022

10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Company Presentation

August 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is to be maintained in strict confidence. Neither the information contained in this presentation, nor any further information made available by Arco Platform Limited (the "Company") or any of its affiliates or employees, directors, representatives, officers, agents or advisers in connection with this presentation will form the basis of or be construed as a contract or any other legal obligation. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the limitations described herein.

This presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any security, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sell or exchange any security, or a recommendation or advice regarding any security and as such it is not and will not be registered with, or authorized by, the applicable enforcement authority. Additionally, this presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus in whole or in part.

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and may include, among others, financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations. The forward-looking statements can be identified, in certain cases, through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue,"

"anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast", "plan", "predict", "potential", "aspiration," "should," "purpose," "belief," and similar, or variations of, or the negative of such words and expressions,

although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In addition, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the Company's management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that the Company may make.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

In addition to IFRS financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from the non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives have verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

By viewing the presentation you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer, including, without limitation, the obligation to keep this presentation and its contents confidential and (ii) you will not at any time have any discussion, correspondence or contact concerning the information in this

presentation with any of the directors or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries nor with any of its suppliers, customers or partners without the prior written consent of the Company.

2

AGENDA

1 . A r c o t o d a y

2 .

H o w w e g o t h e r e

3 .

W h a t i s c o m i n g a h e a d

4 . O u r m a n a g e m e n t t e a m

5 . A p p e n d i x

O u r m i s s i o n i s t o t r a n s f o r m t h e w a y s t u d e n t s l e a r n , b y d e l i v e r i n g h i g h

q u a l i t y e d u c a t i o n a t

s c a l e

ARCO TODAY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2022 1 665 M 318 M 318 M
Net income 2022 108 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 271 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 550 M 679 M 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,82x
Nbr of Employees 2 986
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 63,40 BRL
Average target price 117,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 85,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Renata Ferraz de Toledo Machado Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-41.93%679
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-17.92%5 154
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-48.47%3 511
AFYA LIMITED-4.26%1 353
INSOURCE CO., LTD.7.21%878
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.21%801