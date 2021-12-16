Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arco Platform Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate  - 12/16 09:39:14 pm
21.9000 USD   +0.78%
03:19pARCO PLATFORM : Company Presentation - December 2021
PU
12/06ARCO PLATFORM : Day 2021
PU
12/01ARCO PLATFORM : announces Closing of US$150 million investment - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arco Platform : Company Presentation - December 2021

12/16/2021 | 03:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation

December 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is to be maintained in strict confidence. Neither the information contained in this presentation, nor any further information made available by Arco Platform Limited (the "Company") or any of its affiliates or employees, directors, representatives, officers, agents or advisers in connection with this presentation will form the basis of or be construed as a contract or any other legal obligation. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the limitations described herein.

This presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any security, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sell or exchange any security, or a recommendation or advice regarding any security and as such it is not and will not be registered with, or authorized by, the applicable enforcement authority. Additionally, this presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus in whole or in part.

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and may include, among others, financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations. The forward-looking statements can be identified, in certain cases, through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast", "plan", "predict", "potential", "aspiration," "should," "purpose," "belief," and similar, or variations of, or the negative of such words and expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In addition, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the Company's management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that the Company may make.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

In addition to IFRS financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from the non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives have verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

By viewing the presentation you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer, including, without limitation, the obligation to keep this presentation and its contents confidential and (ii) you will not at any time have any discussion, correspondence or contact concerning the information in this

presentation with any of the directors or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries nor with any of its suppliers, customers or partners without the prior written consent of the Company.

2

AGENDA

1 . A r c o t o d a y

2 .

H o w w e g o t h e r e

3 .

W h a t i s c o m i n g a h e a d

4 . O u r m a n a g e m e n t t e a m

5 . A p p e n d i x

O u r m i s s i o n i s t o t r a n s f o r m t h e w a y s t u d e n t s l e a r n , b y d e l i v e r i n g h i g h

q u a l i t y e d u c a t i o n a t

s c a l e

ARCO TODAY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arco Platform Ltd. published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 20:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
03:19pARCO PLATFORM : Company Presentation - December 2021
PU
12/06ARCO PLATFORM : Day 2021
PU
12/01ARCO PLATFORM : announces Closing of US$150 million investment - Form 6-K
PU
12/01Arco Announces Closing of US$150 Million Investment from Dragoneer and General Atlantic
BU
11/30AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST SCORECARD : Cpix, adag, arce
MT
11/29MT NEWSWIRES AFTER HOURS WATCH LIST : Cpix, adag, arce
MT
11/29ARCO PLATFORM : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements - Form 6-K
PU
11/29Tranche Update on Arco Platform Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 6, 2..
CI
11/29Arco Platform Swings to Q3 Adjusted Net Loss, Net Revenue Declines -- Shares Drop After..
MT
11/29ARCO PLATFORM : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results - Form 6-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 184 M 209 M 209 M
Net income 2021 -19,3 M -3,40 M -3,40 M
Net Debt 2021 1 851 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 -353x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7 009 M 1 234 M 1 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,48x
EV / Sales 2022 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 2 746
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 123,44 BRL
Average target price 171,29 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Guerra Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-38.77%1 234
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-71.99%9 531
CAE INC.-13.86%7 454
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED75.47%6 902
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-11.48%1 677
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-71.62%1 493