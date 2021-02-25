Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arco Platform Limited    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 01:13:08 pm
36.865 USD   +0.34%
12:56pARCO PLATFORM : Company Presentation - February 2021
PU
02/23ARCO PLATFORM : Announces Appointment of New Directors
BU
01/06ARCO PLATFORM : to Buy Back Up to 500,000 Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arco Platform : Company Presentation - February 2021

02/25/2021 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company Presentation

February 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is to be maintained in strict confidence. Neither the information contained in this presentation, nor any further information made available by Arco Platform Limited (the "Company") or any of its affiliates or employees, directors, representatives, officers, agents or advisers in connection with this presentation will form the basis of or be construed as a contract or any other legal obligation. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the limitations described herein.

This presentation does not constitute or form a part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any security, a solicitation of any offer to purchase, sell or exchange any security, or a recommendation or advice regarding any security and as such it is not and will not be registered with, or authorized by, the applicable enforcement authority. Additionally, this presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company. This presentation does not constitute a prospectus in whole or in part.

These slides and the accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and may include, among others, financial forecasts and estimates based on assumptions or statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations. The forward-looking statements can be identified, in certain cases, through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "forecast", "plan", "predict", "potential", "aspiration," "should," "purpose," "belief," and similar, or variations of, or the negative of such words and expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions of its financial results and its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs as of the date of this presentation. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In addition, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for the Company's management to predict all risks, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that the Company may make.

In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations.

In addition to IFRS financials, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Free Cash Flow. These non-GAAP measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is included in the Appendix to these slides.

Certain data in this presentation was obtained from various external sources, and neither the Company nor its affiliates, advisers or representatives have verified such data with independent sources. Accordingly, neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives make any representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data or to update such data after the date of this presentation. Such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

By viewing the presentation you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer, including, without limitation, the obligation to keep this presentation and its contents confidential and (ii) you will not at any time have any discussion, correspondence or contact concerning the information in this presentation with any of the directors or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries nor with any of its suppliers, customers or partners without the prior written consent of the Company.

ARCO TODAY

HOW WE GOT

HEREWHAT IS COMING AHEADMANAGEMENT

TEAM

APPENDIX

ARCO TODAY

Our mission is to transform the way students learn by delivering high quality education at scale through technology to

K-12 schools.

Arco in numbers

R$ 1 billion

2020 ACV2

MARKET LEADER1

+1.3mm

+5.4k

HIGH GROWTH

55%

2016 - 2020 ACV CAGR

Students3

Partner Schools3

SCRATCHING THE

SURFACE OF A HUGE MARKET

4%

ACV Market Share4

HIGH PROFITABILITY

36.5%

Adj EBITDA Margin 20195

Notes:

1. Based on the number of students of the Brazilian learning system market. 2. ACV Bookings is the yearly (assuming a school year) revenue contractually expected to be recognized from a partner school assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students.

3. For the 2020 school year. 4. Market-share includes core and supplemental solutions. The Total Addressable Market includes supplemental solutions, which has an addressable market of R$18.7 billion, and the potential market for private K-12 learning systems and textbooks in Brazil, which has an addressable market of R$6.5 billion. TAM for Total Market. Source: EY-Parthenon. 5. Calculated by dividing 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 209.4 million by 2019 Net Revenue of R$ 572.8 million.

Disrupting the traditional model based on textbooks

Arco has better content, better service and better technology

  • B2B2C: solution sold to the school that resells to parents

  • 100% subscription model, creating a strong bond with the school owner

  • Integrated and hybrid solution: printed content + digital platform

Business model

Traditional Model

  • B2B: books sold to retailers

  • No/weak relationship with the schools

  • Printed books only

All solution components for all disciplines to at least one segment, usually the whole school

Adoption

Fragmented

Brand & Methodology

Proven Results and 50 years of Educational Experience

Reputation

No Proven ResultsDynamic, real time interactions and always evolving based on constant feedback from partner schools

Content

Static

Technology & Digital

Adaptive and integrated with the content, supports teachers and school

Solutions

Product Oriented Business Model/ Distant Relationship with ClientsPedagogical and school management support

Services

Cheaper than traditional model for parents

Cost for students

More expensive for parents than Arco's solutions

Markup for partner schools

Additional source of revenue for school

Win-win solution for K-12 private schools

HOW WE GOT HERE

Why we win this game? It's all about quality!

3

Distribution

  • Proprietary approach to attracting new schools accelerate our growth

    • Trustworthy relationships create a phenomenal venue to offer new solutions to our 5,400 partners schools

Value creation through a virtuous cycle crafted over the years

(RE)INVESTMENT

IN CONTENT, TECHNOLOGY AND

TALENTSUPERIOR ACADEMIC RESULTS

SCALE GAINS, AND ACCESS TO DATABRAND EQUITY AND REFERRALSRETENTION AND ORGANIC GROWTH

Track record based on outstanding results

Notes:

1. Considering ENEM: Brazil´s optional national standardized exam. Source: company data, Ministry of Education. 2017 and 2018 numbers do not include Positivo's schools. Results shown are based on the objective questions scores and considers the following assumptions: (1) schools with more than 10 students and INEP ID, (2) students with scores different than zero that attended and graduated from regular high school, (3) students using Arco's solutions in high school or preparatory courses.

  • 2. ENEM ranking considering the weighted average score per student.

  • 3. Source: EY Parthenon. Based on 2018 ENEM results.

Virtuous cycle reflected on customer satisfaction

NPS for Arco's core solutions¹

2019 Proforma

2020 Preview

"In this scenario, Positivo gave us enormous support, making the Positivo On platform available. It also offered lectures relevant for the moment, information that helped management seek for pedagogical and financial strategies and support on emotional issues." - Positivo partner school since 2018

"In times of Pandemic, Positivo reformulated itself in record time to assist us. We are satisfied" - Positivo partner school since 2013

"It's amazing what you did, you managed to show a new company, a new type of service."- Positivo partner school since 1993

Notes:

1. Net Promoter Score for Arco's core solutions. Calculated as the weighted average of the NPS scores per brand by the ACV. 2019 Proforma numbers include Positivo and Conquista. 2020 numbers are estimates.

Images by PresentationGo.

Why we also win on M&A?

FOUNDERS AND OWNERS PREFER TO PARTNER WITH US

  • Quality-focused reputation and people-driven culture attract the best partner

WE ARRIVE EARLY AND

DECIDE QUICKLY

  • Focus from being a 100% pure play learning system

  • Founder owned company with simple decision-making governance

WE OFFER OUTSTANDING GROWTH

POTENTIAL FOR PARTNERS

  • Distribution of solution in large and high-growth partner base

  • Easier to attract talents by leveraging on Arco's brand

  • Benefits from learning from other brands

Arco has been successful in executing strategic M&A transactions...

Announcement Date

May 2019

August 2020

Competitive Positioning: Leading Companies

Leading Core solution brand in Brazil

698k Students1

Leading SEL brand in Brazil

330k Students

Subject to antitrust approval (shared services to be integrated, go-to- market to be restructured, investments in technology)

Integration Approach:

Low Complexity and Growth Oriented

Go-to-market strategy restructured, investments in technology, almost completed in shared services

Notes:

  • 1. Considers the number of students at the time of the acquisition, disclosed in the prospectus supplement dated October 21st, 2019.

  • 2. Calculated by dividing the acquisition price of R$ 1,650 million by the 2019 ACV of R$ 397 million, disclosed in the prospectus supplement dated October 21st, 2019.

Covid-19 has reinforced our product differentiation

Creation of a virtual school: offering of daily asynchronous and synchronous classes to all students from our network and prospect clients, free of charge

Expansion of digital content: online assessment, learning objects, digital books

Remote consultancy services: farmers team serving our partners schools and offering support, such as teacher training and managerial support to school owners as well as market and legal support for schools

Note:

As of June 30, 2020.

WHAT IS COMING AHEAD

R$

TAM¹

Mkt share²

We are still scratching the surface of a huge market

Total addressable market segmentation

6.5B

12%

Notes:

  • 1. Source: EY-Parthenon.

  • 2. Market-share calculated by dividing the 2020 ACV for each segment by the corresponding TAM

Exciting opportunities ahead supported by a consistent strategy

Continue to grow organically by disrupting textbooks and gaining share in learning systemsPursue disciplined and accretive M&A to gain scale, expand portfolio of brands and enter new verticals

Make selected bets in new markets that offer exciting growth potential but demand different capabilities

OUR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Founder-Led, talented management team

Our Management Team

Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto CEO

Education:

Selected experience

João Cunha Silva SAS CEO

Education:

Selected experience

Daniel Moreira Positivo CEO

Education:

Selected experience

Education:

Selected experience

Bernardo Dorigo

Alexandre Nakamaru CFO

Education:

Selected experience

Sales & Marketing Director

Education:

Selected experience

Renata Machado Chief People Officer

Education:

Selected experience

Experienced board with diverse background

Our Board of Directors

Oto de Sá Cavalcante Neto

Chairman/Founder of Ari de Sá School

50 years of experience

Martins Scobari

Independent board member

Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto

Board Member/CEO/Founder

20 years of experience

David Peixoto dos Santos

Independent Board Member Audit commitee member

10 years of experience

Carla Schmitzberger

Independent board member

Edward Ruiz

Independent board member Audit committee chairman

48 years of experience

Beatriz Amary Faccio

Independent board member

Pablo Doberti

Independent board member Audit committee member

25 years of experience

Stelleo Tolda

Independent board member

25 years of experience

14 years of experience

12 years of experience

20 years of experience

Our management team is evaluated and rewarded based on simple metrics related to long term value creation

Management target KPIs

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES

Content: always evolving proprietary methodology

Personalized content per brand ensuring the independence of the methodology and agility in responding to customer needs

Our editorial team¹ has over 470 people dedicated to the development and improvement of our content

20 years¹ is the average time our key editorial leaders have been working with us

Note:

1. As of June 30, 2020, considering our Core Solutions only.

Tech-enabled learning methodology

DATA-BASED PERSONALIZED LEARNING

Customized learning itineraries based on online and offline assessment results

The use of data to personalize the student learning experience & to improve the solutions throughout the time

HYBRID INTERACTIVE

CONTENT

ONLINE SOLUTIONS

Delivering digital content, working on activities and receiving customized feedback

OFFLINE SOLUTIONS

Printed books as a gateway to online solutions through QR codes, augmented reality features and answer sheets

TEACHER AND SCHOOL

EMPOWERMENT

Tools that ease the teacher routine (e.g artificial intelligence-based essay correction and automatic assessment generators)Solutions that improve school management (e.g ERP, remote pedagogical support)

K-12 MARKET IN BRAZIL

Survey summary

Primary information about learning systems and textbooks

Principal demographics

n = 500

>600

Learning System 41%

School size

0-100

101-200

201-300

301-400

401-500

501-600

Arco's brand equity and proven academic results

Perception of our core brands and how we score in the National Exam

BRAND EQUITY

IMPACT ON ENEM SCORES

Competitors present lower growth in ENEM scores compared to Arco's brands, considering objective questions

Average growth in ENEM scores

SASSAECompetitors

SAS vs Competitors in Y5 5x higher

Principal's and parent's characteristics

Their perceptions on Learning Systems

PRINCIPALS

PARENTS

  • Preference for integrated solutions

    • 53% of parents prefer schools with LS

  • Recognize the relevance of Learning System (LS) to support their needs and teacher needs

  • 85% of parents that have experienced both non-LS and LS environments, believe that LS had a positive impact on their children's engagement

    • Misread the level of their schools' difficulties, but understand that the pain points are competition and retention

  • 40% of non-LS parents, who believe LS schools perform better academically, are planning on changing school in the next 3 years

    • Limited visibility of their schools' performance compared to competitors

  • 61% of parents that experienced both non-LS and LS environments, recognize the benefit of technological tools on children's engagement

Market dynamics

Main indicators on K-12 sector in Brazil

Price Increase Power

The likelihood for future price increases of LS is strengthened by:

  • Principals' current expectations, influenced by inflation and content's quality improvement

  • More than 60% of LS increased their price between 6% and 10%

Learning System

Elementary/Middle Schools' Learning System adoption by tuition (% of LS adoption)

0-400

1001-1200

401-600

601-800

Supplemental Activities

801-1000

R$18.7bn

Supplemental Solutions TAM

Avg tuition increase (%)Avg LS price increase + Avg CLA increase (%)

Average tuition readjustment in Brazil

(in % YoY)

2012

1201-2000

2013

2014

of parents in non-LS schools believe that LS schools perform better academically

>2000

Why in school Supplemental Solution is expected to grow:

48%

of schools offer less than 4 supplemental activities and are willing to increase their current offering in the next 3 years

2015

2016

76%

2017

29%

of parents want to allocate their children spare time to in-school supplemental activities

Schools have been increasing tuition at higher rates than price increase of LS and Collective Labor Agreements (CLA), combined

  • 40% consider changing their children's school in the next 3 years

  • 54% have a household income of at least R$5.000

Parents' misconception: believe their children are attending more supplemental activities than they really are

Instituto Nacional de Estudos e

Education in brazil

Where to find the main information

Pesquisas Anísio Teixeira

Information on the K-12

Market in Brazil

http://portal.inep.gov.br/resultados-e-resumos

http://inep.gov.br/sinopses-estatisticas-da-educacao-basica

Todos pela Educação

Research on Brazillian

Education

https://www.todospelaeducacao. org.br/conteudos

FINANCIALS

Annual contract value ("ACV") bookings

What is it?

Revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year, assuming no further additions or reductions in enrolled students in such school

Equivalent to the number of enrolled students at each partner school times the average ticket per student per year

Why is it Important?

Meaningful indicator of demand for our platform and the market's response to it

Used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies

Difference Between ACV Bookings and Revenues

While ACV bookings is recorded upon the signing of contracts for a full school year, revenue is recognized at the moment content is delivered to partner schools

Content is delivered two to four times a year and typically two to three months prior to the start of each school quarter

Annual contract value revenue dynamics

ACV Bookings to Net Revenues

Fiscal Year 1

1Q Year 1

2Q Year 1

3Q Year 1

4Q Year 1

1Q Year 2

2Q Year 2

3Q Year 2

4Q Year 2

Commercial Effort to Sign Contracts and Capture ACV Bookings for Year 2

$100

Track record of strong growth

1. CAGR = { (final value/ initial value)^(1/ # years) } -1

Students

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Notes:

Growing with sustainable profitability

Net Revenue

(R$ in million)

573

2017

496

255

2018

2019

1H19

1H20

Notes:

  • 1. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year (or period) divided by net revenue of the same year (or period)

  • 2. Adjusted Net Margin for the year (or period) divided by net revenue of the same year (or period)

Adjusted EBITDA1

(R$ in million, %)

Adjusted EBITDAAdjusted EBITDA Margin

250

209

200

150

100

50

0

2017

Adjusted Net Income2

(R$ in million, %)

Adj. Net IncomeAdjusted Net Margin

602%50

55%

198

200 50%

169

2018

2019

1H19

110

43%

1H20

40%

45% 150

40%

100 35%

30% 50 25%

20% 0

2017

114

36% 92

60% 55% 50% 45%

40%

35% 30% 25% 20%

2018

2019

1H19

1H20

Note:

  • 1. Calculated as % of 2019 ACV (Arco and Positivo).

  • 2. Value of renewed contracts before accounting any price increases, upselling or organic variations.

  • 3. Calculated as % of 2019 Renewed ACV.

  • 4. Additional students take into account new clients, upsell in existing clients and organic changes in the existing clients.

IR Contact: ir@arcoeducacao.com.br

Disclaimer

Arco Platform Ltd. published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 17:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
12:56pARCO PLATFORM : Company Presentation - February 2021
PU
02/23ARCO PLATFORM : Announces Appointment of New Directors
BU
01/06ARCO PLATFORM : to Buy Back Up to 500,000 Shares
MT
01/06ARCO PLATFORM : Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
2020ARCO PLATFORM : closes the acquisition of Escola da Inteligência
PU
2020ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED : Closes the Acquisition of Escola da Inteligência
BU
2020ARCO PLATFORM : BofA Securities Reinstates Arco Platform With Buy Rating, $52 Pr..
MT
2020ARCO PLATFORM : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
2020ARCO PLATFORM : Q3 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
2020ARCO PLATFORM : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 010 M 184 M 184 M
Net income 2020 102 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net Debt 2020 365 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 112x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 440 M 2 116 M 2 084 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 949
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 273,37 BRL
Last Close Price 198,66 BRL
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexandre Nakamaru Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Chairman
Pedro Guerra Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED3.52%2 116
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-0.77%33 300
CAE INC.-4.93%7 702
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED43.12%5 881
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.97%4 902
AFYA LIMITED-10.75%2 105
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ