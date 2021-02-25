Arco Platform : Company Presentation - February 2021 02/25/2021 | 12:56pm EST Send by mail :

By viewing the presentation you will be taken to have represented, warranted and undertaken that: (i) you have read and agree to comply with the contents of this disclaimer, including, without limitation, the obligation to keep this presentation and its contents confidential and (ii) you will not at any time have any discussion, correspondence or contact concerning the information in this presentation with any of the directors or employees of the Company or its subsidiaries nor with any of its suppliers, customers or partners without the prior written consent of the Company. ARCO TODAY HOW WE GOT HEREWHAT IS COMING AHEADMANAGEMENT TEAM APPENDIX ARCO TODAY Our mission is to transform the way students learn by delivering high quality education at scale through technology to K-12 schools. Arco in numbers R$ 1 billion 2020 ACV2 MARKET LEADER1 +1.3mm +5.4k HIGH GROWTH 55% 2016 - 2020 ACV CAGR Students3 Partner Schools3 SCRATCHING THE SURFACE OF A HUGE MARKET 4% ACV Market Share4 HIGH PROFITABILITY 36.5% Adj EBITDA Margin 20195 Notes: 1. Based on the number of students of the Brazilian learning system market. 2. ACV Bookings is the yearly (assuming a school year) revenue contractually expected to be recognized from a partner school assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students. 3. For the 2020 school year. 4. Market-share includes core and supplemental solutions. The Total Addressable Market includes supplemental solutions, which has an addressable market of R$18.7 billion, and the potential market for private K-12 learning systems and textbooks in Brazil, which has an addressable market of R$6.5 billion. TAM for Total Market. Source: EY-Parthenon. 5. Calculated by dividing 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 209.4 million by 2019 Net Revenue of R$ 572.8 million. Disrupting the traditional model based on textbooks Arco has better content, better service and better technology • B2B2C: solution sold to the school that resells to parents

• 100% subscription model, creating a strong bond with the school owner

• Integrated and hybrid solution: printed content + digital platform Business model Traditional Model • B2B: books sold to retailers

• No/weak relationship with the schools

• Printed books only All solution components for all disciplines to at least one segment, usually the whole school Adoption Fragmented Brand & Methodology Proven Results and 50 years of Educational Experience Reputation No Proven ResultsDynamic, real time interactions and always evolving based on constant feedback from partner schools Content Static Technology & Digital Adaptive and integrated with the content, supports teachers and school Solutions Product Oriented Business Model/ Distant Relationship with ClientsPedagogical and school management support Services Cheaper than traditional model for parents Cost for students More expensive for parents than Arco's solutions Markup for partner schools Additional source of revenue for school Win-win solution for K-12 private schools HOW WE GOT HERE Why we win this game? It's all about quality! 3 Distribution • Proprietary approach to attracting new schools accelerate our growth • Trustworthy relationships create a phenomenal venue to offer new solutions to our 5,400 partners schools

Value creation through a virtuous cycle crafted over the years (RE)INVESTMENT IN CONTENT, TECHNOLOGY AND TALENTSUPERIOR ACADEMIC RESULTS SCALE GAINS, AND ACCESS TO DATABRAND EQUITY AND REFERRALSRETENTION AND ORGANIC GROWTH Track record based on outstanding results Notes: 1. Considering ENEM: Brazil´s optional national standardized exam. Source: company data, Ministry of Education. 2017 and 2018 numbers do not include Positivo's schools. Results shown are based on the objective questions scores and considers the following assumptions: (1) schools with more than 10 students and INEP ID, (2) students with scores different than zero that attended and graduated from regular high school, (3) students using Arco's solutions in high school or preparatory courses. 2. ENEM ranking considering the weighted average score per student.

3. Source: EY Parthenon. Based on 2018 ENEM results. Virtuous cycle reflected on customer satisfaction NPS for Arco's core solutions¹ 2019 Proforma 2020 Preview "In this scenario, Positivo gave us enormous support, making the Positivo On platform available. It also offered lectures relevant for the moment, information that helped management seek for pedagogical and financial strategies and support on emotional issues." - Positivo partner school since 2018 "In times of Pandemic, Positivo reformulated itself in record time to assist us. We are satisfied" - Positivo partner school since 2013 "It's amazing what you did, you managed to show a new company, a new type of service."- Positivo partner school since 1993 Notes: 1. Net Promoter Score for Arco's core solutions. Calculated as the weighted average of the NPS scores per brand by the ACV. 2019 Proforma numbers include Positivo and Conquista. 2020 numbers are estimates. Images by PresentationGo. Why we also win on M&A? FOUNDERS AND OWNERS PREFER TO PARTNER WITH US • Quality-focused reputation and people-driven culture attract the best partner WE ARRIVE EARLY AND DECIDE QUICKLY • Focus from being a 100% pure play learning system

• Founder owned company with simple decision-making governance WE OFFER OUTSTANDING GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR PARTNERS • Distribution of solution in large and high-growth partner base

• Easier to attract talents by leveraging on Arco's brand

• Benefits from learning from other brands Arco has been successful in executing strategic M&A transactions... Announcement Date May 2019 August 2020 Competitive Positioning: Leading Companies Leading Core solution brand in Brazil 698k Students1 Leading SEL brand in Brazil 330k Students Subject to antitrust approval (shared services to be integrated, go-to- market to be restructured, investments in technology) Integration Approach: Low Complexity and Growth Oriented Go-to-market strategy restructured, investments in technology, almost completed in shared services Notes: 1. Considers the number of students at the time of the acquisition, disclosed in the prospectus supplement dated October 21st, 2019.

2. Calculated by dividing the acquisition price of R$ 1,650 million by the 2019 ACV of R$ 397 million, disclosed in the prospectus supplement dated October 21st, 2019. Covid-19 has reinforced our product differentiation Creation of a virtual school: offering of daily asynchronous and synchronous classes to all students from our network and prospect clients, free of charge Expansion of digital content: online assessment, learning objects, digital books Remote consultancy services: farmers team serving our partners schools and offering support, such as teacher training and managerial support to school owners as well as market and legal support for schools Note: As of June 30, 2020. WHAT IS COMING AHEAD R$ TAM¹ Mkt share² We are still scratching the surface of a huge market Total addressable market segmentation 6.5B 12% Notes: 1. Source: EY-Parthenon.

2. Market-share calculated by dividing the 2020 ACV for each segment by the corresponding TAM Exciting opportunities ahead supported by a consistent strategy Continue to grow organically by disrupting textbooks and gaining share in learning systemsPursue disciplined and accretive M&A to gain scale, expand portfolio of brands and enter new verticals Make selected bets in new markets that offer exciting growth potential but demand different capabilities OUR MANAGEMENT TEAM Founder-Led, talented management team Our Management Team Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto CEO Education: Selected experience João Cunha Silva SAS CEO Education: Selected experience Daniel Moreira Positivo CEO Education: Selected experience Education: Selected experience Bernardo Dorigo Alexandre Nakamaru CFO Education: Selected experience Sales & Marketing Director Education: Selected experience Renata Machado Chief People Officer Education: Selected experience Experienced board with diverse background Our Board of Directors Oto de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chairman/Founder of Ari de Sá School 50 years of experience Martins Scobari Independent board member Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Board Member/CEO/Founder 20 years of experience David Peixoto dos Santos Independent Board Member Audit commitee member 10 years of experience Carla Schmitzberger Independent board member Edward Ruiz Independent board member Audit committee chairman 48 years of experience Beatriz Amary Faccio Independent board member Pablo Doberti Independent board member Audit committee member 25 years of experience Stelleo Tolda Independent board member 25 years of experience 14 years of experience 12 years of experience 20 years of experience Our management team is evaluated and rewarded based on simple metrics related to long term value creation Management target KPIs COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGES Content: always evolving proprietary methodology Personalized content per brand ensuring the independence of the methodology and agility in responding to customer needs Our editorial team¹ has over 470 people dedicated to the development and improvement of our content 20 years¹ is the average time our key editorial leaders have been working with us Note: 1. As of June 30, 2020, considering our Core Solutions only. Tech-enabled learning methodology DATA-BASED PERSONALIZED LEARNING Customized learning itineraries based on online and offline assessment results The use of data to personalize the student learning experience & to improve the solutions throughout the time HYBRID INTERACTIVE CONTENT ONLINE SOLUTIONS Delivering digital content, working on activities and receiving customized feedback OFFLINE SOLUTIONS Printed books as a gateway to online solutions through QR codes, augmented reality features and answer sheets TEACHER AND SCHOOL EMPOWERMENT Tools that ease the teacher routine (e.g artificial intelligence-based essay correction and automatic assessment generators)Solutions that improve school management (e.g ERP, remote pedagogical support) K-12 MARKET IN BRAZIL Survey summary Primary information about learning systems and textbooks Principal demographics n = 500 >600 Learning System 41% School size 0-100 101-200 201-300 301-400 401-500 501-600 Arco's brand equity and proven academic results Perception of our core brands and how we score in the National Exam BRAND EQUITY IMPACT ON ENEM SCORES Competitors present lower growth in ENEM scores compared to Arco's brands, considering objective questions Average growth in ENEM scores SASSAECompetitors SAS vs Competitors in Y5 5x higher Principal's and parent's characteristics Their perceptions on Learning Systems PRINCIPALS PARENTS • Preference for integrated solutions • 53% of parents prefer schools with LS

• Recognize the relevance of Learning System (LS) to support their needs and teacher needs • 85% of parents that have experienced both non-LS and LS environments, believe that LS had a positive impact on their children's engagement • Misread the level of their schools' difficulties, but understand that the pain points are competition and retention

• 40% of non-LS parents, who believe LS schools perform better academically, are planning on changing school in the next 3 years • Limited visibility of their schools' performance compared to competitors

• 61% of parents that experienced both non-LS and LS environments, recognize the benefit of technological tools on children's engagement Market dynamics Main indicators on K-12 sector in Brazil Price Increase Power The likelihood for future price increases of LS is strengthened by: ▪ Principals' current expectations, influenced by inflation and content's quality improvement

▪ More than 60% of LS increased their price between 6% and 10% Learning System Elementary/Middle Schools' Learning System adoption by tuition (% of LS adoption) 0-400 1001-1200 401-600 601-800 Supplemental Activities 801-1000 R$18.7bn Supplemental Solutions TAM Avg tuition increase (%)Avg LS price increase + Avg CLA increase (%) Average tuition readjustment in Brazil (in % YoY) 2012 1201-2000 2013 2014 of parents in non-LS schools believe that LS schools perform better academically >2000 Why in school Supplemental Solution is expected to grow: 48% of schools offer less than 4 supplemental activities and are willing to increase their current offering in the next 3 years 2015 2016 76% 2017 29% of parents want to allocate their children spare time to in-school supplemental activities Schools have been increasing tuition at higher rates than price increase of LS and Collective Labor Agreements (CLA), combined ▪ 40% consider changing their children's school in the next 3 years

▪ 54% have a household income of at least R$5.000 Parents' misconception: believe their children are attending more supplemental activities than they really are Instituto Nacional de Estudos e Education in brazil Where to find the main information Pesquisas Anísio Teixeira Information on the K-12 Market in Brazil http://portal.inep.gov.br/resultados-e-resumos http://inep.gov.br/sinopses-estatisticas-da-educacao-basica Todos pela Educação Research on Brazillian Education https://www.todospelaeducacao. org.br/conteudos FINANCIALS Annual contract value ("ACV") bookings What is it? Revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year, assuming no further additions or reductions in enrolled students in such school Equivalent to the number of enrolled students at each partner school times the average ticket per student per year Why is it Important? Meaningful indicator of demand for our platform and the market's response to it Used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies Difference Between ACV Bookings and Revenues While ACV bookings is recorded upon the signing of contracts for a full school year, revenue is recognized at the moment content is delivered to partner schools Content is delivered two to four times a year and typically two to three months prior to the start of each school quarter Annual contract value revenue dynamics ACV Bookings to Net Revenues Fiscal Year 1 1Q Year 1 2Q Year 1 3Q Year 1 4Q Year 1 1Q Year 2 2Q Year 2 3Q Year 2 4Q Year 2 Commercial Effort to Sign Contracts and Capture ACV Bookings for Year 2 $100 Track record of strong growth 1. CAGR = { (final value/ initial value)^(1/ # years) } -1 Students 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Notes: Growing with sustainable profitability Net Revenue (R$ in million) 573 2017 496 255 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Notes: 1. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year (or period) divided by net revenue of the same year (or period)

2. Adjusted Net Margin for the year (or period) divided by net revenue of the same year (or period) Adjusted EBITDA1 (R$ in million, %) Adjusted EBITDAAdjusted EBITDA Margin 250 209 200 150 100 50 0 2017 Adjusted Net Income2 (R$ in million, %) Adj. Net IncomeAdjusted Net Margin 602%50 55% 198 200 50% 169 2018 2019 1H19 110 43% 1H20 40% 45% 150 40% 100 35% 30% 50 25% 20% 0 2017 114 36% 92 60% 55% 50% 45% 40% 35% 30% 25% 20% 2018 2019 1H19 1H20 Note: 1. Calculated as % of 2019 ACV (Arco and Positivo).

2. Value of renewed contracts before accounting any price increases, upselling or organic variations.

3. Calculated as % of 2019 Renewed ACV.

