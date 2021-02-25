Arco Platform : Company Presentation - February 2021

This presentation has been prepared solely for informational purposes and is to be maintained in strict confidence. Neither the information contained in this presentation, nor any further information made available by Arco Platform Limited (the "Company") or any of its affiliates or employees, directors, representatives, officers, agents or advisers in connection with this presentation will form the basis of or be construed as a contract or any other legal obligation. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, you agree to be bound by the limitations described herein.
HOW WE GOT
HEREWHAT IS COMING AHEADMANAGEMENT
TEAM
ARCO TODAY
Our mission is to transform the way students learn by delivering high quality education at scale through technology to
K-12 schools.
R$ 1 billion
2020 ACV2
MARKET LEADER1
+1.3mm
+5.4k
HIGH GROWTH
55%
2016 - 2020 ACV CAGR
Students3
Partner Schools3
SCRATCHING THE
SURFACE OF A HUGE MARKET
4%
ACV Market Share4
HIGH PROFITABILITY
36.5%
Adj EBITDA Margin 20195
1. Based on the number of students of the Brazilian learning system market. 2. ACV Bookings is the yearly (assuming a school year) revenue contractually expected to be recognized from a partner school assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students.
3. For the 2020 school year. 4. Market-share includes core and supplemental solutions. The Total Addressable Market includes supplemental solutions, which has an addressable market of R$18.7 billion, and the potential market for private K-12 learning systems and textbooks in Brazil, which has an addressable market of R$6.5 billion. TAM for Total Market. Source: EY-Parthenon. 5. Calculated by dividing 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of R$ 209.4 million by 2019 Net Revenue of R$ 572.8 million.
Disrupting the traditional model based on textbooks
Arco has better content, better service and better technology
-
• B2B2C: solution sold to the school that resells to parents
-
• 100% subscription model, creating a strong bond with the school owner
-
• Integrated and hybrid solution: printed content + digital platform
Business model
Traditional Model
All solution components for all disciplines to at least one segment, usually the whole school
Adoption
Fragmented
Brand & Methodology
Proven Results and 50 years of Educational Experience
Reputation
No Proven ResultsDynamic, real time interactions and always evolving based on constant feedback from partner schools
Content
Static
Technology & Digital
Adaptive and integrated with the content, supports teachers and school
Solutions
Product Oriented Business Model/ Distant Relationship with ClientsPedagogical and school management support
Services
Cheaper than traditional model for parents
Cost for students
More expensive for parents than Arco's solutions
Markup for partner schools
Additional source of revenue for school
Win-win solution for K-12 private schools
Why we win this game? It's all about quality!
Distribution
Value creation through a virtuous cycle crafted over the years
(RE)INVESTMENT
IN CONTENT, TECHNOLOGY AND
TALENTSUPERIOR ACADEMIC RESULTS
SCALE GAINS, AND ACCESS TO DATABRAND EQUITY AND REFERRALSRETENTION AND ORGANIC GROWTH
Track record based on outstanding results
Notes:
1. Considering ENEM: Brazil´s optional national standardized exam. Source: company data, Ministry of Education. 2017 and 2018 numbers do not include Positivo's schools. Results shown are based on the objective questions scores and considers the following assumptions: (1) schools with more than 10 students and INEP ID, (2) students with scores different than zero that attended and graduated from regular high school, (3) students using Arco's solutions in high school or preparatory courses.
Virtuous cycle reflected on customer satisfaction
NPS for Arco's core solutions¹
2019 Proforma
2020 Preview
"In this scenario, Positivo gave us enormous support, making the Positivo On platform available. It also offered lectures relevant for the moment, information that helped management seek for pedagogical and financial strategies and support on emotional issues." - Positivo partner school since 2018
"In times of Pandemic, Positivo reformulated itself in record time to assist us. We are satisfied" - Positivo partner school since 2013
"It's amazing what you did, you managed to show a new company, a new type of service."- Positivo partner school since 1993
Notes:
1. Net Promoter Score for Arco's core solutions. Calculated as the weighted average of the NPS scores per brand by the ACV. 2019 Proforma numbers include Positivo and Conquista. 2020 numbers are estimates.
FOUNDERS AND OWNERS PREFER TO PARTNER WITH US
WE ARRIVE EARLY AND
DECIDE QUICKLY
WE OFFER OUTSTANDING GROWTH
POTENTIAL FOR PARTNERS
-
• Distribution of solution in large and high-growth partner base
-
• Easier to attract talents by leveraging on Arco's brand
-
• Benefits from learning from other brands
Arco has been successful in executing strategic M&A transactions...
Announcement Date
May 2019
August 2020
Competitive Positioning: Leading Companies
Leading Core solution brand in Brazil
698k Students1
Leading SEL brand in Brazil
330k Students
Subject to antitrust approval (shared services to be integrated, go-to- market to be restructured, investments in technology)
Integration Approach:
Low Complexity and Growth Oriented
Go-to-market strategy restructured, investments in technology, almost completed in shared services
Notes:
-
1. Considers the number of students at the time of the acquisition, disclosed in the prospectus supplement dated October 21st, 2019.
-
2. Calculated by dividing the acquisition price of R$ 1,650 million by the 2019 ACV of R$ 397 million, disclosed in the prospectus supplement dated October 21st, 2019.
Covid-19 has reinforced our product differentiation
Creation of a virtual school: offering of daily asynchronous and synchronous classes to all students from our network and prospect clients, free of charge
Expansion of digital content: online assessment, learning objects, digital books
Remote consultancy services: farmers team serving our partners schools and offering support, such as teacher training and managerial support to school owners as well as market and legal support for schools
As of June 30, 2020.
TAM¹
Mkt share²
We are still scratching the surface of a huge market
Total addressable market segmentation
Exciting opportunities ahead supported by a consistent strategy
Continue to grow organically by disrupting textbooks and gaining share in learning systemsPursue disciplined and accretive M&A to gain scale, expand portfolio of brands and enter new verticals
Make selected bets in new markets that offer exciting growth potential but demand different capabilities
Founder-Led, talented management team
Our Management Team
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto CEO
Education:
Selected experience
Education:
Selected experience
Daniel Moreira Positivo CEO
Education:
Selected experience
Education:
Selected experience
Education:
Selected experience
Sales & Marketing Director
Education:
Selected experience
Renata Machado Chief People Officer
Education:
Selected experience
Experienced board with diverse background
Our Board of Directors
Oto de Sá Cavalcante Neto
Chairman/Founder of Ari de Sá School
50 years of experience
Martins Scobari
Independent board member
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto
Board Member/CEO/Founder
20 years of experience
David Peixoto dos Santos
Independent Board Member Audit commitee member
10 years of experience
Carla Schmitzberger
Independent board member
Edward Ruiz
Independent board member Audit committee chairman
48 years of experience
Beatriz Amary Faccio
Independent board member
Pablo Doberti
Independent board member Audit committee member
25 years of experience
Independent board member
25 years of experience
14 years of experience
12 years of experience
20 years of experience
Our management team is evaluated and rewarded based on simple metrics related to long term value creation
Management target KPIs
Content: always evolving proprietary methodology
Personalized content per brand ensuring the independence of the methodology and agility in responding to customer needs
Our editorial team¹ has over 470 people dedicated to the development and improvement of our content
20 years¹ is the average time our key editorial leaders have been working with us
Note:
1. As of June 30, 2020, considering our Core Solutions only.
Tech-enabled learning methodology
DATA-BASED PERSONALIZED LEARNING
Customized learning itineraries based on online and offline assessment results
The use of data to personalize the student learning experience & to improve the solutions throughout the time
HYBRID INTERACTIVE
CONTENT
ONLINE SOLUTIONS
Delivering digital content, working on activities and receiving customized feedback
OFFLINE SOLUTIONS
Printed books as a gateway to online solutions through QR codes, augmented reality features and answer sheets
TEACHER AND SCHOOL
EMPOWERMENT
Tools that ease the teacher routine (e.g artificial intelligence-based essay correction and automatic assessment generators)Solutions that improve school management (e.g ERP, remote pedagogical support)
Survey summary
Primary information about learning systems and textbooks
Principal demographics
Learning System 41%
School size
0-100
101-200
201-300
301-400
401-500
501-600
Arco's brand equity and proven academic results
Perception of our core brands and how we score in the National Exam
BRAND EQUITY
IMPACT ON ENEM SCORES
Competitors present lower growth in ENEM scores compared to Arco's brands, considering objective questions
Average growth in ENEM scores
SAS vs Competitors in Y5 5x higher
Principal's and parent's characteristics
Their perceptions on Learning Systems
PRINCIPALS
-
• 85% of parents that have experienced both non-LS and LS environments, believe that LS had a positive impact on their children's engagement
-
• 40% of non-LS parents, who believe LS schools perform better academically, are planning on changing school in the next 3 years
-
• 61% of parents that experienced both non-LS and LS environments, recognize the benefit of technological tools on children's engagement
Market dynamics
Main indicators on K-12 sector in Brazil
Price Increase Power
The likelihood for future price increases of LS is strengthened by:
-
▪ Principals' current expectations, influenced by inflation and content's quality improvement
-
▪ More than 60% of LS increased their price between 6% and 10%
Learning System
Elementary/Middle Schools' Learning System adoption by tuition (% of LS adoption)
0-400
401-600
601-800
Supplemental Activities
801-1000
R$18.7bn
Supplemental Solutions TAM
Avg tuition increase (%)Avg LS price increase + Avg CLA increase (%)
Average tuition readjustment in Brazil
(in % YoY)
1201-2000
2013
2014
of parents in non-LS schools believe that LS schools perform better academically
>2000
Why in school Supplemental Solution is expected to grow:
48%
of schools offer less than 4 supplemental activities and are willing to increase their current offering in the next 3 years
2015
2016
76%
2017
29%
of parents want to allocate their children spare time to in-school supplemental activities
Schools have been increasing tuition at higher rates than price increase of LS and Collective Labor Agreements (CLA), combined
Parents' misconception: believe their children are attending more supplemental activities than they really are
Instituto Nacional de Estudos e
Education in brazil
Where to find the main information
Pesquisas Anísio Teixeira
Information on the K-12
Market in Brazil
http://portal.inep.gov.br/resultados-e-resumos
http://inep.gov.br/sinopses-estatisticas-da-educacao-basica
Todos pela Educação
Research on Brazillian
Education
https://www.todospelaeducacao. org.br/conteudos
FINANCIALS
Annual contract value ("ACV") bookings
What is it?
Revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year, assuming no further additions or reductions in enrolled students in such school
Equivalent to the number of enrolled students at each partner school times the average ticket per student per year
Why is it Important?
Meaningful indicator of demand for our platform and the market's response to it
Used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies
Difference Between ACV Bookings and Revenues
While ACV bookings is recorded upon the signing of contracts for a full school year, revenue is recognized at the moment content is delivered to partner schools
Content is delivered two to four times a year and typically two to three months prior to the start of each school quarter
Annual contract value revenue dynamics
ACV Bookings to Net Revenues
|
1Q Year 1
|
2Q Year 1
|
3Q Year 1
|
4Q Year 1
|
1Q Year 2
|
2Q Year 2
|
3Q Year 2
|
4Q Year 2
|
Commercial Effort to Sign Contracts and Capture ACV Bookings for Year 2
|
$100
Track record of strong growth
1. CAGR = { (final value/ initial value)^(1/ # years) } -1
Students
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Notes:
Growing with sustainable profitability
Net Revenue
(R$ in million)
573
496
255
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Notes:
-
1. Adjusted EBITDA margin for the year (or period) divided by net revenue of the same year (or period)
-
2. Adjusted Net Margin for the year (or period) divided by net revenue of the same year (or period)
Adjusted EBITDA1
(R$ in million, %)
Adjusted EBITDAAdjusted EBITDA Margin
250
209
200
150
100
50
0
Adjusted Net Income2
(R$ in million, %)
Adj. Net IncomeAdjusted Net Margin
602%50
55%
198
200 50%
169
2018
2019
1H19
110
43%
1H20
40%
45% 150
40%
100 35%
30% 50 25%
20% 0
114
60% 55% 50% 45%
40%
35% 30% 25% 20%
2018
2019
1H19
1H20
Note:
-
1. Calculated as % of 2019 ACV (Arco and Positivo).
-
2. Value of renewed contracts before accounting any price increases, upselling or organic variations.
-
3. Calculated as % of 2019 Renewed ACV.
-
4. Additional students take into account new clients, upsell in existing clients and organic changes in the existing clients.
