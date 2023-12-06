Arco Platform Limited(NasdaqGS:ARCE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
Arco Platform Limited(NasdaqGS:ARCE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
December 06, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|13.99 USD
|0.00%
|0.00%
|+3.63%
|Dec. 05
|Arco Platform's Shareholders Approve Take-Private Merger Agreement
|MT
|Sep. 14
|JPMorgan Downgrades Arco Platform to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $14 From $17
|MT
Arco Platform Limited(NasdaqGS:ARCE) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
|Arco Platform's Shareholders Approve Take-Private Merger Agreement
|MT
|JPMorgan Downgrades Arco Platform to Neutral From Overweight, Cuts Price Target to $14 From $17
|MT
|Transcript : Arco Platform Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 31, 2023
|CI
|Earnings Flash (ARCE) ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED Reports Q2 EPS BRL1.18
|MT
|Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Arco Platform Agrees to $1.5 Billion Going-Private Deal
|MT
|Dragon Investment, General Atlantic to take Brazil's Arco private for enterprise value of $1.5 bln
|RE
|Arco to go private in a deal valued at about $1.5 bln
|RE
|Transcript : Arco Platform Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 25, 2023
|CI
|Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Arco Platform Gets Higher Buyout Offer From General Atlantic, Dragoneer; Shares Soar
|MT
|Tranche Update on Arco Platform Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 6, 2021.
|CI
|Transcript : Arco Platform Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
|CI
|Arco Platform Reports Higher Q4 Profit, Revenue Jumps 47% Over Year-Ago Levels
|MT
|Earnings Flash (ARCE) ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED Reports Q4 EPS BRL2.09
|MT
|Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
|CI
|Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
|MT
|Arco Platform Board Forms Special Committee to Review Going-Private Proposal
|MT
|Arco Platform Limited’s Equity Buyback announced on Jan 6, 2021, has expired with repurchase of 2,031,186 shares, representing 3.57% of share capital for $46.84 million.
|CI
|Arco Platform Limited completed the acquisition of remaining 75.1% equity stake in INCO Limited.
|CI
|Arco Platform Q3 Adjusted Loss Widens, Revenue Rise
|MT
|Tranche Update on Arco Platform Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 6, 2021.
|CI
|Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+3.63%
|930 M $
|-13.69%
|4 267 M $
|+2.38%
|4 209 M $
|+31.31%
|1 841 M $
|+59.00%
|1 245 M $
|-9.73%
|901 M $
|+32.29%
|817 M $
|-.--%
|813 M $
|-60.67%
|697 M $
|+43.07%
|675 M $