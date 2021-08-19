Log in
Arco Platform : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

08/19/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Operating results reflect revenue seasonality, product development and sales force increase, while cash flow improves as receivables are collected and the company resumes its cash generation profile

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Operating results for the 2Q21 still reflect the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 in the sector and the schools' operations. Despite the revenue seasonality and the higher investments in product and sales force impacting our margins this quarter, we reaffirm our margin guidance for 2021. The sales cycle for the 2022 school year continues strong, with YTD organic growth pace for our core legacy solutions multiple times ahead of 2020 and in-line with 2019 levels and renewal rates following historical trends. As for the supplemental business, YTD data points to an acceleration versus last cycle but a two-step recovery to pre-pandemic growth pace, while renewal rates are, at this point, much stronger versus 2020. Finally, we are very proud of our first ESG report, released on August 10, in which we disclose material themes to the Company that will guide us in our path to further expand our impact on Brazilian Education. We are confident that the worst is behind us and as vaccination progresses in the country and we keep investing in evolving our solutions we will be able to reaccelerate growth and fulfill our mission to transform the way students learn by delivering high-quality education at scale,” said Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder of Arco.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Net revenue of R$256.3 million;
  • Gross profit of R$188.2 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of R$72.3 million; and
  • Adjusted net income of R$36.4 million.

First Half 2021 Results

  • Net Revenue of R$588.0 million;
  • Gross Profit of R$432.7 million;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of R$190.6 million; and
  • Adjusted Net Income of R$97.5 million.

Key Messages

  • Net revenues for the quarter increased 9% year-over-year to R$256.3 million, representing a 21.9% revenue recognition of the ACV bookings, above revenue recognition guidance provided in 1Q21 but below historical levels. Core solutions presented a 14% drop versus 2Q20 to R$200.2 million as part of the revenue recognition was anticipated to 1Q21, while Supplemental solutions increased to R$56.1 million (versus R$1.8 million in 2Q20), impacted by the acquisition of Escola da Inteligência concluded in December 2020. For the 6 months of 2021, net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to R$588.0 million, with Core solutions increasing 2% to R$464.8 million and Supplemental solutions increasing 188% to R$ 123.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was R$72.3 million in 2Q21, a 28% drop versus 2Q20, impacted by lower revenue recognition due to the impact of COVID-19’s second wave, product development and investments in sales & marketing as Arco paves the way for future growth. As a result, adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.2% in the quarter versus 42.8% in 2Q20. For the 6 months of 2021, adjusted EBITDA was R$190.6 million, resulting in a margin of 32.4% versus 39.8% for 6M20. When excluding M&As concluded this year, and therefore not incorporated in the guidance, margin was 28.8% for 2Q21 and 32.8% for 6M21. We are maintaining our 2021 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance unchanged at 35.5%-37.5%.
  • Free cash flow presented an 8% year-over-year increase to R$ 63.7 million in 2Q21 and a significant improvement versus 1Q21, mainly due to the collection of trade receivables generated in previous quarters when the Company opted to assist its partner schools by extending payment terms. As a result, free cash flow/adjusted EBITDA ratio reached 88.2% (versus 58.7% in 2Q20 and -1.7% in 1Q21).

Free cash flow (R$ MM)

2Q21

 

2Q20

 

YoY

1Q21

 

QoQ

Cash generated from operations

113,157

 

89,878

 

26

%

89,228

 

27

%

(-) Income tax paid

(4,529

)

(6,477

)

-30

%

(46,988

)

-90

%

(-) Interest paid on lease liabilities

(743

)

(285

)

161

%

(860

)

-14

%

(-) Interest paid on investment acquisition

(70

)

-

 

n/a

 

(4,153

)

-98

%

(-) Interest paid on loans and financing

(4,378

)

-

 

n/a

 

(3,567

)

23

%

(-) Payments for contingent consideration

(332

)

-

 

n/a

 

-

 

n/a

 

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

103,105

 

83,116

 

24

%

33,660

 

206

%

(-) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2,534

)

(1,665

)

52

%

(2,998

)

-15

%

(-) Acquisition of intangible assets

(36,842

)

(22,421

)

64

%

(32,701

)

13

%

Free cash flow

63,729

 

59,030

 

8

%

(2,039

)

n/a

 

  • The 19% QoQ reduction in trade receivables reflects Arco’s business resilience and its capacity to collect from partner schools to whom we provided support through more flexible payment terms.

Trade Receivables - Aging (R$ MM)

2Q21

2Q20

YoY

1Q21

QoQ

Neither past due nor impaired

357.2

247.4

44

%

481.9

-26

%

1 to 60 days

36.9

38.0

-3

%

20.5

80

%

61 to 90 days

9.3

12.7

-27

%

6.9

35

%

91 to 120 days

7.1

10.3

-31

%

4.5

58

%

121 to 180 days

7.9

8.0

-2

%

11.0

-28

%

More than 180 days

59.3

23.9

148

%

65.1

-9

%

Trade receivables

477.7

340.5

40

%

589.8

-19

%

Days of sales outstanding

2Q21

 

2Q20

 

YoY

1Q21

 

QoQ

Trade receivables (R$ MM)

477.7

 

340.5

 

40

%

589.8

 

-19

%

(-) Allowance for doubtful accounts

(71.3

)

(42.0

)

70

%

(67.3

)

6

%

Trade receivables, net (R$ MM)

406.4

 

298.4

 

36

%

522.5

 

-22

%

Net revenue LTM pro-forma1

1,118.6

 

911.8

 

23

%

1,130.2

 

-1

%

Adjusted DSO

133

 

119

 

11

%

169

 

-21

%

1)

Calculated as net revenues for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.

  • No significant change in the allowance for doubtful accounts, reflecting solid receivables profile and a strong collection process following our strategy to assist our partner schools by providing more flexible payment terms during the pandemic.

Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$ MM)

2Q21

 

2Q20

 

YoY

1Q21

 

QoQ

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6.6

)

(6.4

)

3

%

(3.8

)

74

%

% of Revenues

-2.6

%

-2.7

%

0.1 p.p.

-1.2

%

-1.4 p.p.

Allowance for doubtful accounts adjusted for COVID impact¹

(6.6

)

(5.5

)

20

%

(3.8

)

74

%

% of Revenues

-2.6

%

-2.3

%

-0.3 p.p.

-1.1

%

-1.5 p.p.

1)

Calculated excluding COVID-19 impact on allowance for doubtful accounts to better reflect a normalized level of this line.

  • The increase in CAPEX observed in the 2Q21, reaching R$39.4 million or 15.4% of the net revenues, is mainly explained by an increase in investments in software as Arco concludes Positivo’s operational system integration. The integration of other businesses acquired in recent years will continue in upcoming quarters but should be less complex and therefore demand less investment.

CAPEX (R$ MM)¹

2Q21

2Q20

YoY

1Q21

QoQ

Acquisition of intangible assets

36.8

22.4

64%

32.7

13%

Educational platform - content development

8.1

9.7

-16%

8.7

-7%

Educational platform - platforms and educational technology

13.0

3.6

261%

15.6

17%

Software

13.6

7.2

89%

5.8

134%

Copyrights and others

2.1

1.9

11%

2.6

-19%

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

2.5

1.7

47%

3.0

-17%

TOTAL

39.4

24.1

63%

35.7

10%

1)

Excluding the effect of business combinations.

  • Arco’s corporate restructuring continues to take place. On July 1st, we concluded the incorporation of SAS subsidiaries, that will result in annual tax savings of approximately R$ 30 million. We expect to incorporate Nave a Vela in 2021, followed by Escola em Movimento (2022), Pleno (2022) and Studos (2022). As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A., entity incorporating acquired businesses) we will be able to capture additional tax benefits and therefore further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 19.4% for 6M21 (versus 29.2% for 6M20).

Intangible assets - net balances (R$ MM)

2Q21

2Q20

YoY

1Q21

QoQ

Business Combination

2,374.1

1,683.7

41%

2,398.6

-1%

Trademarks

443.0

337.8

31%

449.5

-1%

Customer relationships

266.8

181.2

47%

275.3

-3%

Educational system

216.4

215.9

0%

224.5

-4%

Software

7.3

2.8

156%

7.9

-8%

Educational platform

6.0

13.4

-56%

6.1

-3%

Others¹

15.9

15.8

0%

16.8

-6%

Goodwill

1,418.7

916.8

55%

1,418.4

0%

Operational

193.0

109.9

76%

177.0

9%

Educational platform²

136.0

79.4

71%

130.2

4%

Software

45.3

20.5

121%

34.8

30%

Copyrights

11.7

9.9

19%

11.8

-1%

Customer relationships

0.1

0.2

-34%

0.1

-12%

TOTAL

2,567.1

1,793.7

43%

2,575.6

0%

Amortization of intangible assets (R$ MM)

2Q21

 

2Q20

 

YoY

1Q21

 

QoQ

Business Combination

(55.0

)

(17.6

)

212

%

(55.0

)

0

%

Trademarks

(6.4

)

(4.6

)

38

%

(6.4

)

-1

%

Customer relationships

(8.5

)

(5.9

)

44

%

(8.5

)

0

%

Educational system

(8.1

)

(6.5

)

24

%

(8.0

)

1

%

Software

(0.6

)

(0.3

)

119

%

(0.6

)

-4

%

Educational platform

(0.2

)

0.2

 

-180

%

(0.2

)

0

%

Others¹

(1.2

)

(0.5

)

118

%

(1.1

)

4

%

Goodwill

(30.1

)

-

 

NA

(30.1

)

0

%

Operational

(20.6

)

(8.3

)

149

%

(18.6

)

11

%

Educational platform²

(15.2

)

(5.5

)

175

%

(13.6

)

11

%

Software

(3.4

)

(1.2

)

177

%

(2.9

)

16

%

Copyrights

(2.1

)

(1.5

)

36

%

(2.0

)

2

%

Customer relationships

(0.0

)

(0.0

)

0

%

(0.0

)

0

%

TOTAL

(75.7

)

(25.9

)

192

%

(73.6

)

3

%

1)

Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts.

2)

Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$ MM)

Impacts
P&L

Originates
tax
benefit

Amortizations with tax benefit in 2Q21

Amortization

Tax benefit

Impact on net income

Business Combination

 

 

(46.3

)

15.8

(30.6

)

Trademarks

Yes

Yes²

(4.3

)

1.5

(2.8

)

Customer relationships

Yes

Yes²

(5.3

)

1.8

(3.5

)

Educational system

Yes

Yes²

(5.9

)

2.0

(3.9

)

Educational platform

Yes

Yes²

(0.2

)

0.1

(0.1

)

Others¹

Yes

Yes²

(0.5

)

0.2

(0.3

)

Goodwill

No

Yes²

(30.1

)

10.2

(19.9

)

Operational

Yes

Yes

(20.6

)

7.0

(13.6

)

TOTAL

 

 

(66.9

)

22.8

(44.2

)

1)

Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts.

2)

Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business. In 2Q21, 22% of the balance of the intangible assets from business combinations generates tax benefits.

Amortization of intangible assets from business combination that generate tax benefit - schedule (R$ MM)

Businesses with current tax benefit

(already incorporated)

Undefined¹

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025 +

Trademarks

16.9

16.9

16.9

16.9

244.0

132.0

Customer relationships

21.6

20.5

20.5

20.5

74.4

121.7

Educational system

23.0

21.9

21.0

21.0

101.7

33.9

Software

-

-

-

-

-

8.5

Educational platform

0.7

0.7

0.7

0.7

3.5

0.0

Others

1.3

1.2

1.1

0.9

- 0.0

9.1

Goodwill

120.5

120.5

120.5

114.6

341.2

631.4

Total

184.1

181.8

180.8

174.7

764.9

936.7

Maximum tax benefit

62.6

61.8

61.5

59.4

260.1

318.5

1)

Businesses with future tax benefit (to be incorporated).

  • Arco’s cash and cash equivalent position (Sum of cash and cash equivalents and short-term financial investment) of R$866 million is enough to meet the obligations for the year of R$633 million in debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders (Accounts payable to selling shareholders do not include acquisitions announced still pending anti-trust approval or acquisitions closed after June 30, 2021). Additionally, we are currently working on a credit line of approximately R$900 million at attractive conditions to finance the previously announced acquisition of COC and Dom Bosco Core learning systems from Pearson and refinance existing debt.
  • Despite early in the commercial cycle, we see a clear acceleration in the pace of organic growth versus 2020. Cross-sell initiatives continue to play an important role in our commercial strategy, representing at this point 85% of the supplemental intake for the 2022 school year. Additionally, cross-sell initiatives are now powered by the creation of a centralized supplemental business unit, ArcoPlus, which will enable synergies among solutions.
  • In 2021 Arco launched SAS Adapt, a version of our legacy brand SAS that allows for higher customization, provides more detailed information on students’ engagement and pedagogical gaps, creates higher connectivity among all content available in the platform, and enables more personalized tracks and flexible curriculum. Such product evolution increases our reach to schools that demand more customization possibilities, especially the premium segment, as it allows them to adapt their curriculum and plan pedagogical interventions to fulfill their students’ needs. The access to the premium segment will also be a great opportunity to further improve our solutions as we gather feedback from the best schools in the country. SAS Adapt was created using the best technology available, relying on features from Studos, the adaptive learning solution acquired in September 2020, and Eduqo, a LMS provider acquired in July 2021.
  • Aligned with our commitment to continuously evolve our solutions, Arco is in the process of creating a single technology backbone for all our solutions. A dedicated area was created to lead this project, ArcoTech, that will consolidate Arco’s features and services such as WPensar, Escola em Movimento, Studos and Eduqo, while gathering the best technological features of the platforms of each of our brands, allowing us to simplify our structure and become an even more agile and responsive company, enhancing our solutions, and delivering a better experience to our clients. Eduqo, acquired in July 2021, further improves the backbone of our platform​ as its solutions fit into every school routine, with the mission of providing a personalized learning experience and helping schools to acquire more students based on data intelligence.
  • On August 10, Arco released its first ESG report, an important step towards disclosure improvement and commitment to increase our impact in the Brazilian Education sector. Our materiality assessment confirmed the three main themes to be addresses in this first report: impact on education, the focus on people and strong and sustainable structure. The report can be downloaded at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/esg/.

Conference Call Information

Arco will discuss its second quarter 2021 results today, August 19, 2021, via a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (6 p.m. Brasilia Time). To access the call, please dial: +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 3181-8565. An audio replay of the call will be available through August 25, 2021, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

Information related to COVID-19 pandemic

As of June 30, 2021, there was a total net impact of R$937 thousand on the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements related to the COVID-19 pandemic mainly related to: (i) additional expenses of R$ 1,102 thousand related to health care in food and emotional health programs to the Company’s employees, and (iv) savings on rent concessions, regarding leased buildings, that occurred as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, amounting R$165 thousand.

The Company assessed the existence of potential impairment indicators and the possible impacts on the key assumptions and projections caused by the pandemic on the recoverability of long-lived assets and concluded that there are no indications that demonstrate the need to recognize a provision for impairment of long-lived assets in the consolidated financial statements.

The future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on an ongoing basis is still uncertain, and the Company’s management team will continue to closely monitor and assess the potential impacts it may have on the Company’s business, its financial performance and position.

For full disclosure regarding the COVID-19 discussion, please refer to the June 30, 2021 condensed consolidated financial statements submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Taxable Income Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Taxable Income Reconciliation which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year (or period), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement (vi) software and (vii) educational platform resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in fair value of derivative instruments (which refers to (i) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance income, and plus (ii) changes in fair value of derivative instruments—finance costs), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income, plus/minus foreign exchange gains/loss on cash and cash equivalents, plus interest expenses, net, plus M&A expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted Net Income Margin as Adjusted Net Income divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities, less acquisition of property and equipment, less acquisition of intangible assets. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business.

We calculate Taxable Income Reconciliation as profit (loss) for the period adjusted for permanent and temporary additions and exclusions (for example, adjustments to provisions and amortizations in the period) and for all tax benefits that Arco is entitled to (for example, goodwill). The effective tax rate will be the current taxes for the period divided by the taxable income. In Brazil, taxes are charged based on the taxable income, not the accounting income, which means companies can have an accounting loss and a taxable profit. Additionally, Arco owns several companies and taxes are calculated individually.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin, Free Cash Flow and Taxable Income Reconciliation are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin Free Cash Flow and Taxable Income Reconciliation may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Arco Platform Limited

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

314,692

 

424,410

Financial investments

 

550,936

 

712,645

Trade receivables

 

406,408

 

415,282

Inventories

 

86,410

 

74,076

Recoverable taxes

 

20,377

 

19,304

Related parties

 

4,421

 

9,970

Other assets

 

35,363

 

24,073

Total current assets

 

1,418,607

 

1,679,760

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

269,015

 

236,903

Recoverable taxes

 

1,122

 

1,121

Financial investments

 

27,618

 

10,349

Related parties

 

6,554

 

10,508

Other assets

 

31,044

 

22,239

Investments and interests in other entities

 

80,248

 

9,654

Property and equipment

 

26,222

 

26,087

Right-of-use assets

 

39,057

 

30,022

Intangible assets

 

2,567,100

 

2,549,637

Total non-current assets

 

3,047,980

 

2,896,520

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

4,466,587

 

4,576,280

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

 

2021

 

2020

Liabilities

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

48,764

 

 

40,925

 

Labor and social obligations

 

96,711

 

 

85,069

 

Taxes and contributions payable

 

4,883

 

 

9,676

 

Income taxes payable

 

32,584

 

 

44,731

 

Advances from customers

 

43,387

 

 

23,080

 

Lease liabilities

 

16,622

 

 

12,742

 

Loans and financing

 

305,587

 

 

107,706

 

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

676,378

 

 

656,014

 

Other liabilities

 

4,781

 

 

331

 

Total current liabilities

 

1,229,697

 

 

980,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Labor and social obligations

 

39,815

 

 

36,570

 

Lease liabilities

 

28,982

 

 

22,478

 

Loans and financing

 

3,142

 

 

203,413

 

Provision for legal proceedings

 

1,853

 

 

1,366

 

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

1,066,610

 

 

1,130,501

 

Other liabilities

 

772

 

 

794

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

1,141,174

 

 

1,395,122

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

11

 

 

11

 

Capital reserve

 

2,203,141

 

 

2,200,645

 

Treasury shares

 

(107,936

)

 

-

 

Share-based compensation reserve

 

89,297

 

 

80,817

 

Accumulated losses

 

(88,797

)

 

(80,589

)

Total equity

 

2,095,716

 

 

2,200,884

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

4,466,587

4,576,280

Arco Platform Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

 

Three months period ended
June 30,

Six months period ended
June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net revenue

256,301

 

234,864

 

587,973

 

496,443

 

Cost of sales

(68,103

)

(43,120

)

(155,228

)

(110,340

)

Gross profit

188,198

 

191,744

 

432,745

 

386,103

 

Operating expenses:

Selling expenses

(118,727

)

(88,070

)

(238,385

)

(175,970

)

General and administrative expenses

(61,988

)

(60,139

)

(136,294

)

(126,922

)

Other income (expense), net

975

 

347

 

2,500

 

759

 

Operating profit

8,458

 

43,882

 

60,566

 

83,970

 

Finance income

12,114

 

12,792

 

22,054

 

22,179

 

Finance costs

(45,678

)

(30,752

)

(84,292

)

(69,091

)

Finance result

(33,564

)

(17,960

)

(62,238

)

(46,912

)

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

(1,728

)

(3,293

)

(2,751

)

(3,999

)

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) profit before income taxes

(26,834

)

22,629

 

(4,423

)

33,059

 

Income taxes - income (expense)

Current

(18,544

)

(22,435

)

(35,897

)

(54,623

)

Deferred

25,359

 

16,050

 

32,112

 

41,629

 

Total income taxes – income (expense)

6,815

 

(6,385

)

(3,785

)

(12,994

)

(Loss) net profit for the period

(20,019

)

16,244

 

(8,208

)

20,065

 

 

Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais

Class A

(0.35

)

0.30

 

(0.14

)

0.37

 

Class B

(0.35

)

0.30

 

(0.14

)

0.37

 

Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais

Class A

(0.35

)

0.29

 

(0.14

)

0.36

 

Class B

(0.35

)

0.30

 

(0.14

)

0.37

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) profit per share:

Basic

57,020

 

54,942

 

57,214

 

54,941

 

Diluted

57,307

 

55,335

 

57,501

 

55,334

 

Arco Platform Limited

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

Three months period
ended June 30,

Six months period
ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2021

2020

2021

2020

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Operating activities

(Loss) profit before income taxes for the period

(26,834

)

22,629

 

(4,423

)

33,059

 

Adjustments to reconcile (loss) profit before income taxes

Depreciation and amortization

45,423

 

31,373

 

93,475

 

60,048

 

Inventory reserves

5,162

 

1,538

 

7,386

 

3,644

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

6,610

 

6,386

 

10,499

 

12,554

 

Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible assets disposed

2

 

780

 

135

 

1,452

 

Fair value change in financial instruments from acquisition interests

-

 

(913

)

-

 

(859

)

Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

2,677

 

294

 

489

 

6,894

 

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

1,728

 

3,293

 

2,751

 

3,999

 

Share-based compensation plan

6,189

 

8,741

 

15,555

 

17,648

 

Accrued interest

5,216

 

5,733

 

8,905

 

6,975

 

Interest accretion on acquisition liability

26,643

 

16,711

 

54,024

 

36,977

 

Income non-cash equivalents

(4,729

)

(3,617

)

(8,495

)

(5,656

)

Interest on lease liabilities

1,138

 

687

 

2,157

 

1,419

 

Provision for legal proceedings

(857

)

561

 

(211

)

594

 

Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)

1,948

 

3,158

 

1,427

 

9,046

 

Foreign exchange income

3,813

 

922

 

4,092

 

180

 

Other financial cost/revenue, net

(2,139

)

(1,038

)

(2,498

)

(1,038

)

71,990

 

97,238

 

185,268

 

186,936

 

Changes in assets and liabilities

Trade receivables

109,460

 

39,179

 

385

 

18,467

 

Inventories

(15,545

)

(7,078

)

(11,967

)

(7,563

)

Recoverable taxes

2,944

 

(2,610

)

2,467

 

(4,304

)

Other assets

(4,524

)

(1,865

)

(8,455

)

(18,901

)

Trade payables

(4,893

)

(16,353

)

7,225

 

(3,715

)

Labor and social obligations

7,921

 

21,164

 

10,256

 

15,622

 

Taxes and contributions payable

(2,279

)

(219

)

(5,083

)

(2,779

)

Advances from customers

(53,798

)

(38,654

)

19,985

 

10,826

 

Other liabilities

1,881

 

(924

)

2,304

 

(982

)

Cash generated from operations

113,157

 

89,878

 

202,385

 

193,607

 

Income taxes paid

(4,529

)

(6,477

)

(51,517

)

(64,020

)

Interest paid on lease liabilities

(743

)

(285

)

(1,603

)

(710

)

Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders

(70

)

 

-

 

 

(4,223

)

 

-

 

Interest paid on loans and financing

(4,378

)

 

-

 

 

(7,945

)

 

-

 

Payments for contingent consideration

(332

)

 

-

 

 

(332

)

 

(3,696

)

Net cash flows from operating activities

103,105

 

83,116

 

136,765

 

125,181

 

 

Investing activities

Acquisition of property and equipment

(2,534

)

(1,665

)

(5,532

)

(4,042

)

Investments in unconsolidated entities

(48,195

)

-

 

(73,222

)

(12,675

)

Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

-

 

-

 

(15,217

)

-

 

Payment of accounts payable to selling shareholders

(92,836

)

 

-

 

 

(92,836

)

 

-

 

Acquisition of intangible assets

(36,842

)

(22,421

)

(69,543

)

(39,480

)

Sale (purchase) of financial investments

97,818

 

60,774

 

152,935

 

(122,402

)

Net cash flows (used in) from investing activities

(82,589

)

36,688

 

(103,415

)

(178,599

)

Financing activities

Purchase of treasury shares

(56,711

)

-

 

(109,737

)

-

 

Payment of lease liabilities

(2,964

)

(3,779

)

(6,354

)

(3,779

)

Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares

(949

)

(1,001

)

(19,442

)

(1,001

)

Loans and financing

(1,743

)

1,801

 

(3,443

)

198,372

 

Net cash flows (used in) from financing activities

(62,367

)

(2,979

)

(138,976

)

193,592

 

 

Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents

(3,813

)

(922

)

(4,092

)

(180

)

Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents

(45,664

)

115,903

 

(109,718

)

139,994

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

360,356

 

72,991

 

424,410

 

48,900

 

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

314,692

 

188,894

 

314,692

 

188,894

 

Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents

(45,664

)

115,903

 

(109,718

)

139,994

 

Arco Platform Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 

Three months period
ended June 30,

Six months period
ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(Loss) profit for the period

(20,019

)

16,244

 

(8,208

)

20,065

 

(+/-) Income taxes

(6,815

)

6,385

 

3,785

 

12,994

 

(+/-) Finance result

33,564

 

17,960

 

62,238

 

46,912

 

(+) Depreciation and amortization

45,423

 

31,373

 

93,475

 

60,048

 

(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

1,728

 

3,293

 

2,751

 

3,999

 

EBITDA

53,881

 

75,255

 

154,041

 

144,018

 

(+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units).

9,324

 

15,480

 

21,048

 

31,440

 

(+) M&A expenses

3,853

 

2,427

 

7,850

 

3,991

 

(+) Non-recurring expenses

4,683

 

2,827

 

6,558

 

10,058

 

(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic

523

 

4,591

 

1,152

 

7,993

 

Adjusted EBITDA

72,264

 

100,580

 

190,649

 

197,500

 

 

Net Revenue

256,301

 

234,864

 

587,973

 

496,443

 

EBITDA Margin

21.0

%

32.0

%

26.2

%

29.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

28.2

%

42.8

%

32.4

%

39.8

%

 

Three months period
ended June 30,

Six months period
ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(Loss) profit for the period

(20,019

)

16,244

 

(8,208

)

20,065

 

(+/-) Adjustments related to business combination

 

32,477

 

 

13,028

 

 

62,210

 

 

37,201

 

(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations

24,890

 

18,252

 

49,752

 

36,235

 

(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

2,677

 

294

 

489

 

6,894

 

(+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate)¹

 

9,545

 

 

7,557

 

 

14,452

 

 

16,256

 

(+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (adjusted by fair value)²

17,098

 

8,921

 

39,572

 

20,240

 

(+/-) Tax effects

(21,733

)

(21,996

)

(42,055

)

(42,424

)

(+) Share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units).

9,324

 

15,480

 

21,048

 

31,440

 

(+/-) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments

-

 

(913

)

-

 

(859

)

(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

1,728

 

3,293

 

2,751

 

3,999

 

(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,813

 

922

 

4,092

 

180

 

(+) M&A expenses

3,853

 

2,427

 

7,850

 

3,991

 

(+) Non-recurring expenses

4,683

 

2,827

 

6,558

 

10,058

 

(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic

523

 

4,591

 

1,152

 

7,993

 

Adjusted Net Income

36,382

 

57,899

 

97,453

 

114,068

 

 

Net Revenue

256,301

 

234,864

 

587,973

 

496,443

 

Adjusted Net Income Margin

14.2

%

24.7

%

16.6

%

23.0

%

1)

Refer to interest expenses on liabilities related to business combinations and investments in associates that are linked to a fixed rate (CDI or SELIC).

2)

Refer to interest expense on liabilities related to business combinations and investments in associates that are adjusted by the fair value of the acquired business.

Three months period
ended June 30,

Six months period
ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Cash generated from operations

113,157

 

 

89,878

 

202,385

 

193,607

 

(-) Income tax paid

(4,529

)

 

(6,477

)

(51,517

)

(64,020

)

(-) Interest paid on lease liabilities

(743

)

 

(285

)

(1,603

)

(710

)

(-) Interest paid on investment acquisition

 

(70

)

 

-

 

 

(4,223

)

 

-

 

(-) Interest paid on loans and financing

 

(4,378

)

 

-

 

 

(7,945

)

 

-

 

(-) Payments for contingent consideration

 

(332

)

 

-

 

 

(332

)

 

(3,696

)

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

103,105

 

 

83,116

 

136,765

 

125,181

 

(-) Acquisition of property and equipment

(2,534

)

 

(1,665

)

(5,532

)

(4,042

)

(-) Acquisition of intangible assets

(36,842

)

 

(22,421

)

(69,543

)

(39,480

)

Free Cash Flow

63,729

 

 

59,030

 

61,690

 

81,659

 

 

Three months period
ended June 30,

Six months period
ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Taxable Income Reconciliation

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(Loss) profit before income taxes

 

(26,834

)

 

22,629

 

 

(4,423

)

 

33,059

 

(+) Share-based compensation plan, RSU and provision for payroll taxes¹

466

 

 

16,567

 

9,036

 

25,776

 

(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations before incorporation¹

4,859

 

 

25,025

 

9,760

 

39,549

 

(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders¹

21,765

 

 

15,765

 

39,411

 

32,883

 

(+/-) Share of loss of equity‑accounted investees

 

(587

)

 

(1,120

)

 

(935

)

 

(1,360

)

(+) Net income from Arco Platform (Cayman)

 

8,151

 

 

4,649

 

 

13,800

 

 

5,279

 

(+) Fiscal loss without deferred

 

3,383

 

 

1,150

 

 

4,767

 

 

2,463

 

(+/-) Provisions booked in the period

8,854

 

 

13,288

 

13,327

 

24,598

 

(+) Tax loss carryforward

74,312

 

 

(12,493

)

91,366

 

17,276

 

(+) Others

4,756

 

 

2,105

 

8,519

 

7,831

 

Taxable income

99,125

 

 

87,565

 

184,628

 

187,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax under actual profit method

 

(33,702

)

 

(29,773

)

 

(62,773

)

 

(63,700

)

% Tax rate under actual profit method

 

34.0

%

 

34.0

%

 

34.0

%

 

34.0

%

(+) Effect of presumed profit benefit

 

2,774

 

 

4,368

 

 

3,266

 

 

4,929

 

Effective current income tax

 

(30,928

)

 

(25,405

)

 

(59,507

)

 

(58,771

)

% Effective tax rate

 

31.2

%

 

29.0

%

 

32.2

%

 

31.4

%

(+) Recognition of tax-deductible amortization of goodwill and added value²

 

11,097

 

 

923

 

 

21,935

 

 

1,845

 

(+/-) Other additions (exclusions)

 

1,287

 

 

2,047

 

 

1,675

 

 

2,303

 

Effective current income tax accounted for goodwill benefit

 

(18,544

)

 

(22,435

)

 

(35,897

)

 

(54,623

)

% Effective tax rate accounting for goodwill benefit

 

18.7

%

 

25.6

%

 

19.4

%

 

29.2

%

1)

Temporary differences between the carrying amount of an asset or liability in the balance sheet and its tax base that will yield amounts that can be deducted in the future when determining taxable profit or loss.

2)

Added value refers to the fair value of intangible assets from business combinations.

 


© Business Wire 2021
