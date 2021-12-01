Log in
Arco Platform : announces Closing of US$150 million investment - Form 6-K

12/01/2021 | 04:31pm EST
Arco announces Closing of US$150 million investment

from Dragoneer and General Atlantic

São Paulo, Brazil, December 1, 2021 - Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it closed its issuance of convertible senior notes pursuant to agreements entered into with affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC ("Dragoneer"), which have committed to make a US$100 million strategic investment, and General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) H, L.P. ("General Atlantic"), which has committed to make a US$50 million strategic investment.

Each note will be convertible at the option of the holder into Arco's Class A common shares at the agreed conversion rate, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of US$29 per share. The conversion price represents an approximately 65% premium to the trailing 30-day volume-weighted share price at the time of signing the investment agreements. Dragoneer and General Atlantic will beneficially own approximately 5.6% and 2.8%, respectively, of the total shares of Arco (on an as-converted basis for the convertible senior notes).

The convertible notes mature in 7 years, on November 15, 2028, and bear interest at 8% per year fixed in Brazilian reais, payable quarterly in cash in arrears in United States dollars, therefore mitigating currency risk.

Arco intends to use the proceeds from Dragoneer's and General Atlantic's investments to fund its growth strategy, including an emphasis on cross-selling portfolio brands and making accretive acquisitions in existing and new verticals.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Arco's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties

materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, Arco's results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements it makes. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made on the basis of Arco's current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that Arco expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "explore," "forecast," "guidance," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "probable," "project," "seek," "should," "view," or "will," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements represent Arco management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and Arco undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect Arco's financial results is included in filings Arco makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in Arco's most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Arco's website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Arco Platform Limited

IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Disclaimer

Arco Platform Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 21:30:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
