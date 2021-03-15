Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Arco Platform Limited    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arco Platform : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 31, 2021

03/15/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 412 717-9627, +1 844 204-8942, +55 11 3181 8565 or +55 11 4118-4632 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021. An audio replay of the call will be available through April 6, 2021 by dialing +55 11 3193 1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
05:49pARCO PLATFORM  : to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Re..
BU
03/10ARCO PLATFORM  : Acquires Online Test Prep Provider Me Salva!
BU
03/06ARCO PLATFORM  : to Acquire COC and Dom Bosco Learning Systems
BU
02/25ARCO PLATFORM  : Company Presentation - February 2021
PU
02/23ARCO PLATFORM  : Announces Appointment of New Directors
BU
01/06ARCO PLATFORM  : to Buy Back Up to 500,000 Shares
MT
01/06ARCO PLATFORM  : Announces Share Repurchase Program
BU
2020ARCO PLATFORM  : closes the acquisition of Escola da Inteligência
PU
2020ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED  : Closes the Acquisition of Escola da Inteligência
BU
2020ARCO PLATFORM  : BofA Securities Reinstates Arco Platform With Buy Rating, $52 P..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 002 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2020 125 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2020 461 M 81,8 M 81,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 79,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 10 133 M 1 825 M 1 798 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,6x
EV / Sales 2021 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 949
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 275,81 BRL
Last Close Price 175,98 BRL
Spread / Highest target 78,6%
Spread / Average Target 56,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alexandre Nakamaru Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Chairman
Pedro Guerra Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-10.68%1 825
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-16.03%29 565
CAE INC.-0.40%8 251
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED21.46%5 040
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.88%4 635
AFYA LIMITED-16.40%1 971
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ