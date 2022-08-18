Arco Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Arco Delivers R$412.1 Million in Revenues in 2Q22, a 61% Increase Versus 2Q21
Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
“The resumption of in-person classes in the Brazilian private K-12 segment and consequent return of students who dropped-out during the pandemic led to great enthusiasm inside our partner schools. The significant increase in additional orders of our ACV bookings impacted our revenue recognition seasonality, as part of the books typically delivered in Q1 were delivered in April instead and, as a result, 2Q22 had a stronger top line. Looking at the broader picture, we have already recognized 83.2% of the ACV bookings for the 2022 cycle and we are confident that we will recognize 100% by Q3. Our integration and efficiency agenda is progressing well, and initial results can be observed in all lines, from costs and expenses to working capital and capex. As for the commercial cycle for 2023, although still early - the strongest months for new contracts are typically September, October, and November -, our ability to attend and promote in-person events and visit our partner schools has proven to be an extremely powerful tool to retain our partner schools and convert leads developed in prior cycles.”
Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder
2Q22
6M22
Net Revenue
Gross Profit
Net Revenue
Gross Profit
R$412.1M
R$279.1M
R$842.2M
R$592.5M
Adj. EBITDA¹
Adj. Net Income²
Adj. EBITDA¹
Adj. Net Income²
R$110.7M
R$(23.2)M
R$257.3M
R$8.1M
1) Please see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on page 17. 2) Please see Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation on pages 17 and 18.
Financial Highlights
Net revenue for the second quarter was R$412.1 million, a 61% year-over-year (YoY) increase, representing a 26.4% revenue recognition of 2022 ACV bookings. Core solutions totaled R$367.3 million (+83% YoY), while Supplemental solutions were R$44.8 million (-20% YoY) as most of the revenue recognition for this segment takes place in Q4 (cycle-to-date 82.7% of the Supplemental solutions’ ACV has already been recognized). For the first six months of 2022, net revenue increased 43% year-over-year to R$842.2 million, with Core solutions increasing 54% to R$713.5 million and Supplemental solutions increasing 4% to R$128.7 million. Excluding recent M&A1, net revenue increased 47% YoY in 2Q22 and 31% in 6M22 YoY. On a cycle-to-date (CTD) perspective, Arco already recognized 83.2% of the 2022 ACV and is confident that will be able to recognize 100% by Q3.
The positive effects of our integration and efficiency agenda were crucial to partially offset non-recurring increase in operating costs (content providing and freight) resulting from late orders, as rush printing costs are on average 25% higher than regular printing costs and books were shipped under express tariffs and through more expensive shipping methods (air, dedicated trucks). As a result, gross margin in 2Q22 was 67.7% (vs 73.4% in 2Q21). When excluding depreciation and amortization, cash gross margin was 75.8% for the same period (vs. 78.1% in 2Q21). For the 6 months of 2022, gross margin was 70.4% (vs 73.6% in 6M21) and cash gross margin was 77.4% (vs 78.4% in 6M21). Excluding those non-recurring impacts and recent M&A¹, cash gross margin for 6M22 would be 80.9%.
Higher selling expenses excluding depreciation and amortization at R$147.4 million in 2Q22 (+54% YoY) and R$285.3 million (+50% YoY) in the first six months of 2022 reflect higher investments in commercial activities (identifying and developing leads and cross sell opportunities, intensifying pedagogical support to partner schools, resumption of in-person interactions and events, etc), which are crucial to foster the strong growth potential opportunities and to capture more market share over time in both Core and Supplemental segments, as well as higher inflation for the period (mainly impacting travel expenses). Excluding recent M&A1, selling expenses increased 50% in 2Q22 and 44% in 6M22. Due to the diligent cash collection process and close relationship with partner schools, Arco was able to improve the quality of its receivables, resulting in a consistent reduction of allowance for doubtful accounts (-106% YoY in 2Q22, -163% YoY in 6M22).
Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$M)
2Q22
2Q21
YoY
1Q22
QoQ
6M22
6M21
YoY
Allowance for doubtful accounts
0.4
(6.6)
-106%
6.2
-94%
6.6
(10.5)
-163%
% of net revenues
0.1%
-2.6%
2.7 p.p.
1.4%
-1.3 p.p.
0.8%
-1.8%
2.6 p.p.
General & administrative expenses (G&A) continue to show the results of a more integrated back-office strategy. In 2Q22, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$66.0 million (+28% YoY) and represented 16% of net revenue (versus 20% in 2Q21). Excluding recent M&A¹ G&A expenses increased to R$62.9 million (+25% YoY) in 2Q22. Share-based compensation plan increased 3% in 2Q22 YoY. For the first six months of 2022, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$138.6 million (+16% YoY) and represented 17% of net revenue (versus 20% in 6M21). Excluding the effects of recent M&A¹, G&A expenses increased 7% YoY in 6M22 to R$126.5 million.
___________________________________
1 Recent M&As refer to businesses acquired in 2021 (Me Salva, Eduqo, Edupass, COC, Dom Bosco) and 2022 (PGS, Mentes).
Adjusted EBITDA was R$110.7 million in 2Q22 (+53% YoY), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9% (versus 28.2% in 2Q21). Despite temporarily lower cash gross margin in 2Q22 (-2.3 p.p. YoY), adjusted EBTIDA was positively impacted by G&A efficiencies (+4.1 p.p. YoY). As for the first six months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased 35% YoY to R$257.3 million, and adjusted EBTIDA margin was 30.6% (versus 32.4% in 6M21). Excluding the one-off impact from late orders, adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.4% in 2Q22 and 33.2% in 6M22. We expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to be within the 36.5% and 38.5% guidance range by the end of 2022.
Arco presented an adjusted net income (loss) in 2Q22 of R$(23.2) million and adjusted net margin of -5.6% (-14p.p. YoY), impacted by higher finance expenses and D&A. For the six-month period of 2022, adjusted net income was R$8.1 million, with an adjusted net margin of 1.0% (versus 13.0% in 6M21).
From a cycle perspective, 48% revenue growth CTD (35% excluding M&A) is consistent with the robust volume of ACV bookings announced for the 2022 commercial cycle. Efficiency improvements also demonstrate the initial results of our integration strategy, delivering 52% adjusted EBITDA growth and a 1p.p. adjusted EBITDA margin growth versus 2021 CTD (2.7 p.p. growth excluding one-off impact of late orders).
A solid cash collection process led to an important improvement in the quality of accounts receivable, with reduced days sales outstanding - DSO (141 days in 2Q22 from 212 days in 1Q22) and delinquency levels (5.6% in 2Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q21). In 2Q22, R$519 million of receivables were collected, 30% above the R$400 million estimated for the 2Q22 at 1Q22 earnings result.
Days of sales outstanding
2Q22
2Q21
YoY
1Q22
QoQ
6M22
6M21
YoY
Trade receivables (R$M)
687.6
477.7
44%
887.1
-22%
687.6
477.7
44%
(-) Allowance for doubtful accounts
(79.7)
(71.3)
12%
(80.9)
-1%
(79.7)
(71.3)
12%
Trade receivables, net (R$M)
607.8
406.4
50%
806.2
-25%
607.8
406.4
50%
Net revenue LTM pro-forma¹
1,568.9
1,118.6
40%
1,387.3
13%
1,568.9
1,118.6
40%
Adjusted DSO
141
133
7%
212
-33%
141
133
7%
1) Calculated as net revenues for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.
CAPEX in 2Q22 was R$43.2 million, a 9.6% increase YoY and 10.5% of net revenue (versus 15.4% in 2Q21). For 6M22 CAPEX totaled R$90.2 million, down 210 bps YoY to 10.7% of net revenue (versus 12.8% in 6M21), within the guidance range of 10% to 12% of revenues for 2022 full year.
CAPEX (R$M)
2Q22
2Q21
YoY
1Q22
QoQ
6M22
6M21
YoY
Acquisition of intangible assets¹
41.5
36.8
13%
40.3
3%
81.8
69.6
18%
Educational platform - content development
4.5
1.3
246%
3.9
15%
8.4
18.3
-54%
Educational platform - platforms & tech
17.9
19.7
-9%
24.6
-27%
42.5
27.1
57%
Software
16.5
13.8
20%
10.3
60%
26.8
19.6
37%
Copyrights and others
2.6
2.1
24%
1.5
73%
4.1
4.7
-13%
Acquisition of PP&E
1.7
2.5
-32%
6.7
-75%
8.4
5.5
53%
TOTAL¹
43.2
39.4
10%
47.0
-8%
90.2
75.1
20%
1) Excludes R$14.2 million related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22) from the accounting CAPEX of R$52.0 million for 2Q22 and R$104.5 million for 6M22.
Cash from operations for 2Q22 and 6M22 highlights a better cash generation profile versus previous years.In 2Q22 cash from operations increased to R$191.6 million, from R$113.2 million in 2Q21, representing 173.1% of the 2Q22 adjusted EBITDA (+16.5 p.p. versus 156.6% of the 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted free cash flow2 in 2Q22 increased to R$89.5 million, from R$64.10 million in 2Q21, representing 80.9% of the 2Q22 adjusted EBITDA (-7.8 p.p. versus 88.7% of the 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA). For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, cash from operations increased to R$294.3 million, from R$202.4 million in 6M21, representing 114.4% of 6M22 adjusted EBITDA (+8.2 p.p. versus 106.2% of 6M21 adjusted EBITDA). Even in a scenario of rising interest rates, adjusted free cash flow grew 38% YoY in 6M22, representing 33.2% of the 6M22 adjusted EBITDA versus 32.5% in 6M21.
Arco’s corporate restructuring is ongoing. In May 2022 Arco concluded the incorporation of COC and Dom Bosco into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino, Arco’s wholly-owned entity which incorporates acquired businesses), leading to estimated future annual income tax savings of approximately R$12 million. Additionally, in June, Arco completed the acquisition of the remaining 42.6% stake in Geekie for R$223.9 million and its incorporation is in progress with conclusion expected for 4Q22. Future incorporations include SAE Digital (2023), Pleno (2023) and Escola da Inteligência (2023). As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE, we expect to capture additional tax benefits and therefore further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 10% in 6M22 (versus 19% in 6M21).
Intangible assets - net balances (R$M)
2Q22
2Q21
YoY
1Q22
QoQ
6M22
6M21
YoY
Business Combination
2,949.9
2,374.1
24%
2,977.8
-1%
2,949.9
2,374.1
24%
Trademarks
488.8
443.0
10%
495.2
-1%
488.8
443.0
10%
Customer relationships
255.8
266.8
-4%
265.5
-4%
255.8
266.8
-4%
Educational system
224.6
216.4
4%
233.9
-4%
224.6
216.4
4%
Softwares
8.6
7.3
18%
10.3
-17%
8.6
7.3
18%
Educational platform
4.4
6.0
-27%
4.1
7%
4.4
6
-27%
Others¹
16.8
15.9
6%
19.0
-11%
16.8
15.9
6%
Goodwill
1,950.9
1,418.7
38%
1,949.9
0%
1,950.9
1,418.7
38%
Operational
288.1
193.0
49%
276.1
4%
288.1
193.0
49%
Educational platform²
200.1
136.0
47%
198.3
1%
200.1
136.0
47%
Softwares
77.1
45.3
70%
66.8
15%
77.1
45.3
70%
Copyrights
10.8
11.7
-8%
11.0
-2%
10.8
11.7
-8%
Customer relationships
0.1
0.1
-100%
0.1
0%
0.1
0.1
-100%
TOTAL
3,238.0
2,567.1
26%
3,253.9
0%
3,238.0
2,567.1
26%
1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.
Amortization of intangible assets (R$M)
2Q22
2Q21
YoY
1Q22
QoQ
6M22
6M21
YoY
Business Combination
(73.5)
(55.0)
34%
(60.4)
22%
(133.8)
(110.0)
22%
Trademarks
(8.0)
(6.4)
25%
(7.7)
4%
(15.7)
(12.8)
23%
Customer relationships
(9.4)
(8.5)
11%
(9.2)
2%
(18.5)
(17.0)
9%
Educational system
(9.4)
(8.1)
16%
(9.3)
1%
(18.7)
(16.1)
16%
Softwares
(0.7)
(0.6)
17%
(0.7)
0%
(1.4)
(1.2)
17%
Educational platform
(0.2)
(0.2)
0%
(0.2)
0%
(0.5)
(0.4)
25%
Others¹
(1.5)
(1.2)
25%
(1.4)
7%
(2.8)
(2.3)
22%
Goodwill
(44.3)
(30.1)
47%
(31.9)
39%
(76.2)
(60.2)
27%
Operational
(29.1)
(20.6)
41%
(29.5)
-1%
(58.5)
(38.8)
51%
Educational platform²
(21.7)
(15.2)
42%
(22.3)
-3%
(43.9)
(29.0)
51%
Softwares
(5.4)
(3.4)
59%
(5.2)
4%
(10.6)
(5.6)
89%
Copyrights
(1.8)
(2.1)
-14%
(1.9)
-5%
(3.7)
(4.1)
-11%
Customer relationships
(0.2)
(0.0)
n.a.
(0.1)
100%
(0.3)
(0.1)
220%
TOTAL
(102.6)
(75.7)
36%
(89.9)
14%
(192.3)
(148.8)
29%
1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.
_______________________________
2Please see Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation on page 18.
Amortization of intangible assets (R$M)
Impacts
P&L
Originates
tax benefit
Amortization with tax benefit in 2Q22²
Amortization
Tax benefit
Impact on net
income
Business Combination
(52.6)
17.9
(34.7)
Trademarks
Yes
Yes²
(2.0)
0.7
(1.3)
Customer relationships
Yes
Yes²
(2.9)
1.0
(1.9)
Educational system
Yes
Yes²
(3.4)
1.1
(2.2)
Educational platform
Yes
Yes²
0.5
(0.2)
0.4
Others¹
Yes
Yes²
(0.5)
0.2
(0.4)
Goodwill
No
Yes²
(44.3)
15.1
(29.3)
Operational
Yes
Yes
(29.1)
9.9
(19.2)
TOTAL
(81.7)
27.8
(53.9)
1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business.
Amortization of intangible assets from business
combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown
by type (R$M)
Businesses with current tax benefit
Undefined²
2022¹
2023
2024
2025
2026+
Trademarks
19
20
20
20
277
128
Customer relationships
21
25
25
25
59
111
Educational system
25
27
27
27
106
32
Software license
-
-
-
-
-
11
Rights on contracts
1
1
1
1
3
1
Others
2
2
2
1
1
10
Goodwill
177
202
196
192
520
514
Total
246
277
271
266
965
808
Maximum tax benefit
83
94
92
90
328
275
1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 2Q22 we have benefited from R$17.9 million, adding to R$29.9 million in 6M22. 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated).
Amortization of intangible assets from business
combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown
by solutions (R$M)
Businesses with current tax benefit
Undefined²
2022¹
2023
2024
2025
2026+
NAVE
8
9
9
9
8
-
P2D³
57
89
89
89
364
-
Positivo, Conquista, PES English
170
170
170
169
593
-
Other Companies
10
10
4
0
0
808
Total
246
277
271
266
965
808
Maximum tax benefit
83
94
92
90
328
275
1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 2Q22 we have benefited from R$16.4 million, adding to R$28.4 million in 6M22. 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated). 3) Refers to COC and Dom Bosco solutions acquired in 2021.
Arco’s cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments position as of June 30, 2022 was R$753.9 million, while debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders was R$2,528.4 million, leading to a net debt of R$1,774.5 million. As part of Arco’s balance sheet management strategy, on August 5 we announced the closing of a Debentures issuance amounting to R$1,200.0 million. Net proceeds were partially used to prepay the debentures issued in August 2021 and the balance will strengthen Arco’s cash position while extending the debt maturity profile. The Debentures mature on August 3, 2027, with principal to be amortized in three equal installments payable on August 3, 2025, August 3, 2026, and August 3, 2027, and bear interest at CDI +2.30% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 3 and August 3.
Although early in the commercial cycle for the 2023 school year, the schools’ enthusiasm shows encouraging preliminary results, boosted by the resumption of in-person interactions and events.
Conference Call Information
Arco will discuss its second quarter 2022 results today, August 18, 2022, via a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (6 p.m. Brasilia Time). To access the call, please dial: +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515).
An audio replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.
About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)
Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.
Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Margin, Taxable Income Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow.
Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/
Key Business Metrics
ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow and which are non-GAAP financial measures.
We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units, plus provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus/minus M&A related (gains) losses and expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.
We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year, plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) software resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders (which refers to changes in fair value of contingent consideration and accounts payable to selling shareholders—finance costs), plus interest income (expenses), net (which refers to interest expenses related to accounts payable to selling shareholders from business combinations adjusted by fair value), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and related payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus/minus non-cash adjustments related to Derivatives and Convertible Notes, plus M&A expenses (expenses related to acquisitions, and legal services mainly due to International School arbitration), minus other changes to equity accounted on investees, plus non-recurring expenses, which are related to consulting expenses for Sarbanes-Oxley implementation, plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the revision of the Company’s estimated credit losses from its trade receivables based on expected increases in financial default and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the year and plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income (which refers to tax effects of changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities recognized in profit or loss corresponding to financial instruments from acquisition of interests, tax benefit from tax deductible goodwill, share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets).
For purposes of the calculation of Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2021, we have excluded the following adjustments that we applied to the calculation of Adjusted Net Income for prior periods: (i) Interest income (expenses) linked to a fixed rate (we will maintain the adjustment for Interest income (expenses) that refers to adjustments by fair value); (ii) Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents and (iii) share of loss of equity‑accounted investees and. These adjustments will not be applied to the calculation of Adjusted Net Income going forward. We believe that eliminating these adjustments from our calculation of Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and going forward does not impact our investors’ ability to assess our results of operations. We have not retroactively restated Net Adjusted Income for the periods prior to 2021.
We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities, less acquisition of property and equipment, less acquisition of intangible assets, less M&A-related payments. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business.
We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
Arco Platform Limited
Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021
Assets
(unaudited)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
375,753
211,143
Financial investments
378,134
973,294
Trade receivables
607,826
593,263
Inventories
174,021
158,582
Recoverable taxes
39,055
38,811
Derivative financial assets
-
301
Related parties
-
4,571
Other assets
95,378
66,962
Total current assets
1,670,167
2,046,927
Non-current assets
Deferred income tax
327,574
321,223
Recoverable taxes
22,216
22,216
Financial investments
33,382
40,762
Derivative financial assets
-
560
Related parties
3,722
6,819
Other assets
69,835
57,534
Investments and interests in other entities
126,116
126,873
Property and equipment
67,932
73,885
Right-of-use assets
29,160
35,960
Intangible assets
3,237,964
3,257,360
Total non-current assets
3,917,901
3,943,192
Total assets
5,588,068
5,990,119
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021
Liabilities
(unaudited)
Current liabilities
Trade payables
154,929
103,292
Labor and social obligations
104,422
157,601
Taxes and contributions payable
7,047
7,953
Income taxes payable
12,404
37,775
Advances from customers
60,932
35,291
Lease liabilities
19,251
20,122
Loans and financing
28,466
228,448
Derivative financial liabilities
2,394
-
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
857,979
799,553
Other liabilities
12,140
3,176
Total current liabilities
1,259,964
1,393,211
Non-current liabilities
Labor and social obligations
651
661
Lease liabilities
15,210
22,996
Loans and financing
1,621,957
1,602,879
Derivative financial liabilities
123,513
223,561
Provision for legal proceedings
1,292
1,398
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
642,086
869,233
Other liabilities
1,140
946
Total non-current liabilities
2,405,849
2,721,674
Equity
Share capital
11
11
Capital reserve
2,222,912
2,203,857
Treasury shares
(232,391)
(180,775)
Share-based compensation reserve
81,077
90,813
Accumulated losses
(149,354)
(238,672)
Total equity
1,922,255
1,875,234
Total liabilities and equity
5,588,068
5,990,119
Arco Platform Limited
Interim condensed consolidated statements of income
Three-month period ended June 30,
Six-month period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
412,137
256,301
842,174
587,973
Cost of sales
(133,054)
(68,103)
(249,632)
(155,228)
Gross profit
279,083
188,198
592,542
432,745
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
(174,439)
(118,727)
(338,792)
(238,385)
General and administrative expenses
(80,037)
(61,988)
(166,137)
(136,294)
Other income, net
1,676
975
19,070
2,500
Operating profit
26,283
8,458
106,683
60,566
Finance income
214,382
12,114
373,615
22,054
Finance costs
(238,485)
(45,678)
(363,586)
(84,292)
Finance result
(24,103)
(33,564)
10,029
(62,238)
Share of loss of equity-accounted investees
(14,294)
(1,728)
(19,936)
(2,751)
(Loss) profit before income taxes
(12,114)
(26,834)
96,776
(4,423)
Income taxes - income (expense)
Current
8,038
(18,544)
(13,809)
(35,897)
Deferred
(9,265)
25,359
6,351
32,112
Total income taxes – income (expense)
(1,227)
6,815
(7,458)
(3,785)
Net (loss) profit for the period
(13,341)
(20,019)
89,318
(8,208)
Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais
Class A
(0.24)
(0.35)
1.59
(0.14)
Class B
(0.24)
(0.35)
1.59
(0.14)
Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais
Class A
(0.24)
(0.35)
(1.45)
(0.14)
Class B
(0.24)
(0.35)
1.59
(0.14)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) profit per share:
Basic
55,917
57,020
56,008
57,214
Diluted
55,917
57,020
61,180
57,214
Arco Platform Limited
Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
Three-month period ended June 30,
Six-month period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021
2022
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Profit (loss) before income taxes for the period
(12,114)
(26,834)
96,776
(4,423)
Adj. to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to cash from operations
Depreciation and amortization
74,302
45,423
140,083
93,475
Inventory reserves
10,940
5,162
13,339
7,386
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(372)
6,610
(6,603)
10,499
Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible
(114)
2
(192)
135
Fair value change in financial derivatives
(84,320)
-
(95,973)
-
Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders
(33,348)
2,677
(26,320)
489
Share of loss of equity-accounted investees
14,294
1,728
19,936
2,751
Share-based compensation plan
2,851
6,189
9,046
15,555
Accrued interest on loans and financing
56,774
5,216
105,544
8,905
Interest accretion on acquisition liability
45,744
26,643
89,674
54,024
Income from financial investments
(17,793)
(4,729)
(38,353)
(8,495)
Interest on lease liabilities
1,126
1,138
2,287
2,157
Provision for legal proceedings
11
(857)
106
(211)
Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)
177
1,948
(3,083)
1,427
Foreign exchange (income) expenses, net
61,644
3,813
(43,662)
4,092
Gain on changes of interest of investment
(1,345)
-
(17,758)
-
Other financial expense (income), net
(2,205)
(2,139)
(3,128)
(2,498)
116,252
71,990
241,719
185,268
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
202,582
109,460
(4,344)
385
Inventories
(29,786)
(15,545)
(27,671)
(11,967)
Recoverable taxes
5,266
2,944
8,448
2,467
Other assets
(27,067)
(4,524)
(35,077)
(8,455)
Trade payables
22,182
(4,893)
51,637
7,225
Labor and social obligations
11,630
7,921
25,745
10,256
Taxes and contributions payable
228
(2,279)
(978)
(5,083)
Advances from customers
(109,529)
(53,798)
25,641
19,985
Other liabilities
(196)
1,881
9,228
2,304
Cash from operations
191,562
113,157
294,348
202,385
Income taxes paid
(4,792)
(4,529)
(47,474)
(51,517)
Interest paid on lease liabilities
(1,039)
(743)
(2,346)
(1,603)
Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders
(36,536)
(70)
(36,914)
(4,223)
Interest paid on loans and financing
(16,412)
(4,378)
(31,992)
(7,945)
Payments for contingent consideration
(70,541)
(332)
(70,541)
(332)
Payments of stock options
(75,578)
-
(75,578)
-
Net cash flows from operating activities
(13,336)
103,105
29,503
136,765
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(1,726)
(2,534)
(8,398)
(5,532)
Payment of investments and interests in other entities
-
(48,195)
(18)
(73,222)
Acquisition of subsidiaries. net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(15,217)
Payments of accounts payable to selling shareholders
-
(92,836)
-
(92,836)
Acquisition of intangible assets
(50,241)
(36,842)
(96,053)
(69,543)
Maturity of financial investments
382,188
97,818
640,893
152,935
Loans to related parties
(4,812)
-
(4,812)
-
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities
325,409
(82,589)
531,612
(103,415)
Financing activities
Purchase of treasury shares
(16,893)
(56,711)
(51,616)
(109,737)
Payment of lease liabilities
(5,712)
(2,964)
(12,005)
(6,354)
Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares
(119,293)
(949)
(121,270)
(19,442)
Loans and financings paid
(5,469)
(1,743)
(211,329)
(3,443)
Net cash flows used in financing activities
(147,367)
(62,367)
(396,220)
(138,976)
Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents
1,743
(3,813)
(285)
(4,092)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
166,449
(45,664)
164,610
(109,718)
Cash and cash equivalents
At the beginning of the period
209,304
360,356
211,143
424,410
At the end of the period
375,753
314,692
375,753
314,692
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
166,449
(45,664)
164,610
(109,718)
Arco Platform Limited
Reconciliation of Taxable Income
Three-months period ended June 30,
Six-months period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Taxable Income Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(Loss) profit before income taxes
(12,114)
(26,834)
96,776
(4,423)
(+) Share-based compensation plan, RSU and provision for payroll taxes¹
(19,763)
466
(18,814)
9,036
(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations before incorporation¹
6,094
4,859
13,846
9,760
(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders¹
(6,269)
21,765
23,604
39,411
(+/-) Share of loss of equity‑accounted investees
14,294
(587)
19,936
(935)
(+) Net income from Arco Platform (Cayman)
5,007
8,151
(104,508)
13,800
(+) Fiscal loss without deferred
6,694
3,383
11,846
4,767
(+/-) Provisions booked in the period
19,770
8,854
44,119
13,327
(+) Tax loss carryforward
3,588
74,312
37,023
91,366
(+) Others
5,094
4,756
10,172
8,519
Taxable income
22,395
99,125
134,000
184,628
Current income tax under actual profit method
(7,614)
(33,703)
(45,560)
(62,774)
% Tax rate under actual profit method
34.0%
34.0%
34.0%
34.0%
(+) Effect of presumed profit benefit
-
2,774
-
3,266
Effective current income tax
(7,614)
(30,929)
(45,560)
(59,508)
% Effective tax rate
34.0%
31.2%
34.0%
32.2%
(+) Recognition of tax-deductible amortization of goodwill and added value²
15,546
11,097
26,868
21,935
(+/-) Other additions (exclusions)
106
1,287
4,882
1,675
Effective current income tax accounted for goodwill benefit
8,038
(18,545)
(13,810)
(35,898)
% Effective tax rate accounting for goodwill benefit
-35.9%
18.7%
10.3%
19.4%
1) Temporary differences between the carrying amount of an asset or liability in the balance sheet and its tax base that will yield amounts that can be deducted in the future when determining taxable profit or loss, 2) Added value refers to the fair value of intangible assets from business combinations.
Arco Platform Limited
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three-month period ended June 30,
Six-month period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net (loss) profit for the period
(13,341)
(20,019)
89,318
(8,208)
(+/-) Income taxes
1,227
(6,815)
7,458
3,785
(+/-) Finance result
24,103
33,564
(10,029)
62,238
(+) Depreciation and amortization
74,302
45,423
140,083
93,475
(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees
14,294
1,728
19,936
2,751
EBITDA
100,585
53,881
246,766
154,041
(+) Share-based compensation plan
3,726
9,324
19,149
21,048
(+) Share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units
1,810
6,319
9,830
15,685
(+) Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)
1,916
3,005
9,319
5,363
(+) M&A expenses
7,714
8,452
9,186
13,756
(-) Other changes to equity accounted investees3
(1,345)
-
(17,758)
-
(+) Non-recurring expenses
-
84
-
652
(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic
-
523
-
1,152
Adjusted EBITDA
110,680
72,264
257,343
190,649
Revenue
412,137
256,301
842,174
587,973
EBITDA Margin
24.4%
21.0%
29.3%
26.2%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
26.9%
28.2%
30.6%
32.4%
Three-month period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)
2022
2021 pro forma1
2021 reported
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net (loss) profit for the period
(13,341)
(20,019)
(20,019)
(+/-) Adjustments related to business combination
8,134
44,665
54,210
(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations
29,142
24,890
24,890
(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders
(33,348)
2,677
2,677
(+) Interest expenses, net (adjusted by fair value)
12,340
17,098
17,098
(+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate)1
-
-
9,545
(+) Share-based compensation plan
3,726
9,324
9,324
(+) Share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units
1,810
6,319
6,319
(+) Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)
1,916
3,005
3,005
(+/-) Non-cash adjustments related to derivative instruments and convertible notes
(19,571)
-
-
(+) M&A expenses
7,714
8,452
3,853
(-) Other changes to equity accounted investees3
(1,345)
-
-
(+) Non-recurring expenses
-
84
4,683
(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic
-
523
523
(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents1
-
-
3,813
(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees1
-
-
1,728
(+/-) Tax effects
(8,500)
(21,733)
(21,733)
Adjusted Net Income
(23,183)
21,296
36,382
Net Revenue
412,137
256,301
256,301
Adjusted Net Income Margin
-5.6%
8.3%
14.2%
Weighted-average shares
55,917
57,020
57,020
Adjusted EPS
(0.41)
0.37
0.64
Six-month period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021 pro forma1
2021 reported
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net (loss) profit for the period
89,318
(8,208)
(8,208)
(+/-) Adjustments related to business combination
58,037
89,813
104,265
(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations
57,599
49,752
49,752
(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders
(26,320)
489
489
(+) Interest expenses, net (adjusted by fair value)
26,758
39,572
39,572
(+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate)1
-
-
14,452
(+) Share-based compensation plan
19,149
21,048
21,048
(+) Share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units
9,830
15,685
15,685
(+) Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)
9,319
5,363
5,363
(+/-) Non-cash adjustments related to derivative instruments and convertible notes2
(125,220)
-
-
(+) M&A expenses
9,186
13,756
7,850
(-) Other changes to equity accounted investees3
(17,758)
-
-
(+) Non-recurring expenses
-
652
6,558
(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic
-
1,152
1,152
(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents1
-
-
4,092
(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees1
-
-
2,751
(+/-) Tax effects
(24,640)
(42,055)
(42,055)
Adjusted Net Income
8,072
76,158
97,453
Net Revenue
842,174
587,973
587,973
Adjusted Net Income Margin
1.0%
13.0%
16.6%
Weighted-average shares
56,008
57,214
57,214
Adjusted EPS
0.14
1.33
1.70
1) Adj. net income for previous periods presented in this column excludes the following adjustments: (i) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate); (ii) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents; and (iii) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees. Such adjustments will be no longer consider in the net income reconciliation from 4Q21 onwards and are presented for comparison purposes only in the “Reported” column. 2) Such adjustment was previously named “(+/−) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments”. 3) Refers to (gains) losses related to capital contribution from others on investees leading to an increase in equity of the investee.
Three-month period ended June 30,
Six-month period ended June 30,
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(Loss) profit before income taxes
(12,114)
(26,834)
96,776
(4,423)
(+/-) Non-cash adjustments
128,366
98,824
144,943
189,691
(+/-) Working capital (Changes in assets and liabilities)
75,310
41,167
52,629
17,117
Cash from operations
191,562
113,157
294,348
202,385
(-) Income tax paid
(4,792)
(4,529)
(47,474)
(51,517)
(-) Interest paid on loans and financings & lease liabilities
(17,451)
(5,121)
(34,338)
(9,548)
(-) Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders
(36,536)
(70)
(36,914)
(4,223)
(-) Payments for contingent consideration
(70,541)
(332)
(70,541)
(332)
(-) Payments of stock options¹
(75,578)
-
(75,578)
-
Net cash flows from operating activities
(13,336)
103,105
29,503
136,765
(-) CAPEX
(51,967)
(39,376)
(104,451)
(75,075)
Free cash flow
(65,303)
63,729
(74,948)
61,690
(-) M&A classified as Payments of stock options¹
75,578
-
75,578
-
(-) M&A classified as CAPEX²
8,701
-
14,208
-
(-) M&A classified as Payments for contingent consideration³
70,541
332
70,541
332
Adjusted free cash flow
89,517
64,061
85,379
62,022
1) Related to M&A payment (Geekie employees’ SOP). 2) Related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22). 3) Related to M&A payment (difference between the amount in PPA and the final transaction amount calculated by the earn-out multiple, related to Geekie’s acquisition).