  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arco Platform Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:57 2022-08-18 pm EDT
15.95 USD   +1.46%
08/05ARCO PLATFORM : announces closing of Debentures issuance in Brazil by Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A - Form 6-K
PU
08/05Arco announces closing of Debentures issuance in Brazil by Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A.
BU
08/03Arco to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 18, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arco Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

08/18/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
Arco Delivers R$412.1 Million in Revenues in 2Q22, a 61% Increase Versus 2Q21

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco or Company (Nasdaq: ARCE), today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“The resumption of in-person classes in the Brazilian private K-12 segment and consequent return of students who dropped-out during the pandemic led to great enthusiasm inside our partner schools. The significant increase in additional orders of our ACV bookings impacted our revenue recognition seasonality, as part of the books typically delivered in Q1 were delivered in April instead and, as a result, 2Q22 had a stronger top line. Looking at the broader picture, we have already recognized 83.2% of the ACV bookings for the 2022 cycle and we are confident that we will recognize 100% by Q3. Our integration and efficiency agenda is progressing well, and initial results can be observed in all lines, from costs and expenses to working capital and capex. As for the commercial cycle for 2023, although still early - the strongest months for new contracts are typically September, October, and November -, our ability to attend and promote in-person events and visit our partner schools has proven to be an extremely powerful tool to retain our partner schools and convert leads developed in prior cycles.”

Ari de Sá Neto, CEO and founder

2Q22

 

 

6M22

Net Revenue

 

Gross Profit

 

 

Net Revenue

 

Gross Profit

R$412.1M

 

R$279.1M

 

 

R$842.2M

 

R$592.5M

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adj. EBITDA¹

 

Adj. Net Income²

 

 

Adj. EBITDA¹

 

Adj. Net Income²

R$110.7M

 

R$(23.2)M

 

 

R$257.3M

 

R$8.1M

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1) Please see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation on page 17. 2) Please see Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation on pages 17 and 18.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the second quarter was R$412.1 million, a 61% year-over-year (YoY) increase, representing a 26.4% revenue recognition of 2022 ACV bookings. Core solutions totaled R$367.3 million (+83% YoY), while Supplemental solutions were R$44.8 million (-20% YoY) as most of the revenue recognition for this segment takes place in Q4 (cycle-to-date 82.7% of the Supplemental solutions’ ACV has already been recognized). For the first six months of 2022, net revenue increased 43% year-over-year to R$842.2 million, with Core solutions increasing 54% to R$713.5 million and Supplemental solutions increasing 4% to R$128.7 million. Excluding recent M&A1, net revenue increased 47% YoY in 2Q22 and 31% in 6M22 YoY. On a cycle-to-date (CTD) perspective, Arco already recognized 83.2% of the 2022 ACV and is confident that will be able to recognize 100% by Q3.

The positive effects of our integration and efficiency agenda were crucial to partially offset non-recurring increase in operating costs (content providing and freight) resulting from late orders, as rush printing costs are on average 25% higher than regular printing costs and books were shipped under express tariffs and through more expensive shipping methods (air, dedicated trucks). As a result, gross margin in 2Q22 was 67.7% (vs 73.4% in 2Q21). When excluding depreciation and amortization, cash gross margin was 75.8% for the same period (vs. 78.1% in 2Q21). For the 6 months of 2022, gross margin was 70.4% (vs 73.6% in 6M21) and cash gross margin was 77.4% (vs 78.4% in 6M21). Excluding those non-recurring impacts and recent M&A¹, cash gross margin for 6M22 would be 80.9%.

Higher selling expenses excluding depreciation and amortization at R$147.4 million in 2Q22 (+54% YoY) and R$285.3 million (+50% YoY) in the first six months of 2022 reflect higher investments in commercial activities (identifying and developing leads and cross sell opportunities, intensifying pedagogical support to partner schools, resumption of in-person interactions and events, etc), which are crucial to foster the strong growth potential opportunities and to capture more market share over time in both Core and Supplemental segments, as well as higher inflation for the period (mainly impacting travel expenses). Excluding recent M&A1, selling expenses increased 50% in 2Q22 and 44% in 6M22. Due to the diligent cash collection process and close relationship with partner schools, Arco was able to improve the quality of its receivables, resulting in a consistent reduction of allowance for doubtful accounts (-106% YoY in 2Q22, -163% YoY in 6M22).

Allowance for doubtful accounts (R$M)

2Q22

 

2Q21

 

YoY

 

1Q22

 

QoQ

 

6M22

 

6M21

 

YoY

Allowance for doubtful accounts

0.4

 

(6.6)

 

-106%

 

6.2

 

-94%

 

6.6

 

(10.5)

 

-163%

% of net revenues

0.1%

 

-2.6%

 

2.7 p.p.

 

1.4%

 

-1.3 p.p.

 

0.8%

 

-1.8%

 

2.6 p.p.

General & administrative expenses (G&A) continue to show the results of a more integrated back-office strategy. In 2Q22, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$66.0 million (+28% YoY) and represented 16% of net revenue (versus 20% in 2Q21). Excluding recent M&A¹ G&A expenses increased to R$62.9 million (+25% YoY) in 2Q22. Share-based compensation plan increased 3% in 2Q22 YoY. For the first six months of 2022, G&A expenses excluding depreciation and amortization were R$138.6 million (+16% YoY) and represented 17% of net revenue (versus 20% in 6M21). Excluding the effects of recent M&A¹, G&A expenses increased 7% YoY in 6M22 to R$126.5 million.

___________________________________

1 Recent M&As refer to businesses acquired in 2021 (Me Salva, Eduqo, Edupass, COC, Dom Bosco) and 2022 (PGS, Mentes).

Adjusted EBITDA was R$110.7 million in 2Q22 (+53% YoY), with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.9% (versus 28.2% in 2Q21). Despite temporarily lower cash gross margin in 2Q22 (-2.3 p.p. YoY), adjusted EBTIDA was positively impacted by G&A efficiencies (+4.1 p.p. YoY). As for the first six months of 2022, adjusted EBITDA increased 35% YoY to R$257.3 million, and adjusted EBTIDA margin was 30.6% (versus 32.4% in 6M21). Excluding the one-off impact from late orders, adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.4% in 2Q22 and 33.2% in 6M22. We expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to be within the 36.5% and 38.5% guidance range by the end of 2022.

Arco presented an adjusted net income (loss) in 2Q22 of R$(23.2) million and adjusted net margin of -5.6% (-14p.p. YoY), impacted by higher finance expenses and D&A. For the six-month period of 2022, adjusted net income was R$8.1 million, with an adjusted net margin of 1.0% (versus 13.0% in 6M21).

From a cycle perspective, 48% revenue growth CTD (35% excluding M&A) is consistent with the robust volume of ACV bookings announced for the 2022 commercial cycle. Efficiency improvements also demonstrate the initial results of our integration strategy, delivering 52% adjusted EBITDA growth and a 1p.p. adjusted EBITDA margin growth versus 2021 CTD (2.7 p.p. growth excluding one-off impact of late orders).

A solid cash collection process led to an important improvement in the quality of accounts receivable, with reduced days sales outstanding - DSO (141 days in 2Q22 from 212 days in 1Q22) and delinquency levels (5.6% in 2Q22 from 10.0% in 2Q21). In 2Q22, R$519 million of receivables were collected, 30% above the R$400 million estimated for the 2Q22 at 1Q22 earnings result.

Days of sales outstanding

2Q22

 

2Q21

 

YoY

 

1Q22

 

QoQ

 

6M22

 

6M21

 

YoY

Trade receivables (R$M)

687.6

 

477.7

 

44%

 

887.1

 

-22%

 

687.6

 

477.7

 

44%

(-) Allowance for doubtful accounts

(79.7)

 

(71.3)

 

12%

 

(80.9)

 

-1%

 

(79.7)

 

(71.3)

 

12%

Trade receivables, net (R$M)

607.8

 

406.4

 

50%

 

806.2

 

-25%

 

607.8

 

406.4

 

50%

Net revenue LTM pro-forma¹

1,568.9

 

1,118.6

 

40%

 

1,387.3

 

13%

 

1,568.9

 

1,118.6

 

40%

Adjusted DSO

141

 

133

 

7%

 

212

 

-33%

 

141

 

133

 

7%

1) Calculated as net revenues for the last twelve months added to the pro forma revenues from businesses acquired in the period to accurately reflect the Company’s operations.

CAPEX in 2Q22 was R$43.2 million, a 9.6% increase YoY and 10.5% of net revenue (versus 15.4% in 2Q21). For 6M22 CAPEX totaled R$90.2 million, down 210 bps YoY to 10.7% of net revenue (versus 12.8% in 6M21), within the guidance range of 10% to 12% of revenues for 2022 full year.

CAPEX (R$M)

2Q22

 

2Q21

 

YoY

 

1Q22

 

QoQ

 

6M22

 

6M21

 

YoY

Acquisition of intangible assets¹

41.5

 

36.8

 

13%

 

40.3

 

3%

 

81.8

 

69.6

 

18%

Educational platform - content development

4.5

 

1.3

 

246%

 

3.9

 

15%

 

8.4

 

18.3

 

-54%

Educational platform - platforms & tech

17.9

 

19.7

 

-9%

 

24.6

 

-27%

 

42.5

 

27.1

 

57%

Software

16.5

 

13.8

 

20%

 

10.3

 

60%

 

26.8

 

19.6

 

37%

Copyrights and others

2.6

 

2.1

 

24%

 

1.5

 

73%

 

4.1

 

4.7

 

-13%

Acquisition of PP&E

1.7

 

2.5

 

-32%

 

6.7

 

-75%

 

8.4

 

5.5

 

53%

TOTAL¹

43.2

 

39.4

 

10%

 

47.0

 

-8%

 

90.2

 

75.1

 

20%

1) Excludes R$14.2 million related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22) from the accounting CAPEX of R$52.0 million for 2Q22 and R$104.5 million for 6M22.

Cash from operations for 2Q22 and 6M22 highlights a better cash generation profile versus previous years. In 2Q22 cash from operations increased to R$191.6 million, from R$113.2 million in 2Q21, representing 173.1% of the 2Q22 adjusted EBITDA (+16.5 p.p. versus 156.6% of the 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA). Adjusted free cash flow2 in 2Q22 increased to R$89.5 million, from R$64.10 million in 2Q21, representing 80.9% of the 2Q22 adjusted EBITDA (-7.8 p.p. versus 88.7% of the 2Q21 adjusted EBITDA). For the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, cash from operations increased to R$294.3 million, from R$202.4 million in 6M21, representing 114.4% of 6M22 adjusted EBITDA (+8.2 p.p. versus 106.2% of 6M21 adjusted EBITDA). Even in a scenario of rising interest rates, adjusted free cash flow grew 38% YoY in 6M22, representing 33.2% of the 6M22 adjusted EBITDA versus 32.5% in 6M21.

Arco’s corporate restructuring is ongoing. In May 2022 Arco concluded the incorporation of COC and Dom Bosco into CBE (Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino, Arco’s wholly-owned entity which incorporates acquired businesses), leading to estimated future annual income tax savings of approximately R$12 million. Additionally, in June, Arco completed the acquisition of the remaining 42.6% stake in Geekie for R$223.9 million and its incorporation is in progress with conclusion expected for 4Q22. Future incorporations include SAE Digital (2023), Pleno (2023) and Escola da Inteligência (2023). As we keep incorporating other businesses into CBE, we expect to capture additional tax benefits and therefore further reduce our effective tax rate, currently at 10% in 6M22 (versus 19% in 6M21).

Intangible assets - net balances (R$M)

2Q22

 

2Q21

 

YoY

 

1Q22

 

QoQ

 

 

6M22

 

6M21

 

YoY

Business Combination

2,949.9

 

2,374.1

 

24%

 

2,977.8

 

-1%

 

2,949.9

 

2,374.1

 

24%

Trademarks

488.8

 

443.0

 

10%

 

495.2

 

-1%

 

488.8

 

443.0

 

10%

Customer relationships

255.8

 

266.8

 

-4%

 

265.5

 

-4%

 

255.8

 

266.8

 

-4%

Educational system

224.6

 

216.4

 

4%

 

233.9

 

-4%

 

224.6

 

216.4

 

4%

Softwares

8.6

 

7.3

 

18%

 

10.3

 

-17%

 

8.6

 

7.3

 

18%

Educational platform

4.4

 

6.0

 

-27%

 

4.1

 

7%

 

4.4

 

6

 

-27%

Others¹

16.8

 

15.9

 

6%

 

19.0

 

-11%

 

16.8

 

15.9

 

6%

Goodwill

1,950.9

 

1,418.7

 

38%

 

1,949.9

 

0%

 

1,950.9

 

1,418.7

 

38%

Operational

288.1

 

193.0

 

49%

 

276.1

 

4%

 

288.1

 

193.0

 

49%

Educational platform²

200.1

 

136.0

 

47%

 

198.3

 

1%

 

200.1

 

136.0

 

47%

Softwares

77.1

 

45.3

 

70%

 

66.8

 

15%

 

77.1

 

45.3

 

70%

Copyrights

10.8

 

11.7

 

-8%

 

11.0

 

-2%

 

10.8

 

11.7

 

-8%

Customer relationships

0.1

 

0.1

 

-100%

 

0.1

 

0%

 

0.1

 

0.1

 

-100%

TOTAL

3,238.0

 

2,567.1

 

26%

 

3,253.9

 

0%

 

3,238.0

 

2,567.1

 

26%

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$M)

2Q22

 

2Q21

 

YoY

 

1Q22

 

QoQ

 

 

6M22

 

6M21

 

YoY

Business Combination

(73.5)

 

(55.0)

 

34%

 

(60.4)

 

22%

 

(133.8)

 

(110.0)

 

22%

Trademarks

(8.0)

 

(6.4)

 

25%

 

(7.7)

 

4%

 

(15.7)

 

(12.8)

 

23%

Customer relationships

(9.4)

 

(8.5)

 

11%

 

(9.2)

 

2%

 

(18.5)

 

(17.0)

 

9%

Educational system

(9.4)

 

(8.1)

 

16%

 

(9.3)

 

1%

 

(18.7)

 

(16.1)

 

16%

Softwares

(0.7)

 

(0.6)

 

17%

 

(0.7)

 

0%

 

(1.4)

 

(1.2)

 

17%

Educational platform

(0.2)

 

(0.2)

 

0%

 

(0.2)

 

0%

 

(0.5)

 

(0.4)

 

25%

Others¹

(1.5)

 

(1.2)

 

25%

 

(1.4)

 

7%

 

(2.8)

 

(2.3)

 

22%

Goodwill

(44.3)

 

(30.1)

 

47%

 

(31.9)

 

39%

 

(76.2)

 

(60.2)

 

27%

Operational

(29.1)

 

(20.6)

 

41%

 

(29.5)

 

-1%

 

(58.5)

 

(38.8)

 

51%

Educational platform²

(21.7)

 

(15.2)

 

42%

 

(22.3)

 

-3%

 

(43.9)

 

(29.0)

 

51%

Softwares

(5.4)

 

(3.4)

 

59%

 

(5.2)

 

4%

 

(10.6)

 

(5.6)

 

89%

Copyrights

(1.8)

 

(2.1)

 

-14%

 

(1.9)

 

-5%

 

(3.7)

 

(4.1)

 

-11%

Customer relationships

(0.2)

 

(0.0)

 

n.a.

 

(0.1)

 

100%

 

(0.3)

 

(0.1)

 

220%

TOTAL

(102.6)

 

(75.7)

 

36%

 

(89.9)

 

14%

 

(192.3)

 

(148.8)

 

29%

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Includes content development in progress.

_______________________________

2 Please see Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation on page 18.

Amortization of intangible assets (R$M)

Impacts

P&L

 

Originates

tax benefit

 

Amortization with tax benefit in 2Q22²

 

 

Amortization

 

Tax benefit

 

Impact on net

income

Business Combination

 

 

 

(52.6)

 

17.9

 

(34.7)

Trademarks

Yes

 

Yes²

(2.0)

 

0.7

 

(1.3)

Customer relationships

Yes

 

Yes²

(2.9)

 

1.0

 

(1.9)

Educational system

Yes

 

Yes²

(3.4)

 

1.1

 

(2.2)

Educational platform

Yes

 

Yes²

0.5

 

(0.2)

 

0.4

Others¹

Yes

 

Yes²

(0.5)

 

0.2

 

(0.4)

Goodwill

No

 

Yes²

(44.3)

 

15.1

 

(29.3)

Operational

Yes

 

Yes

(29.1)

 

9.9

 

(19.2)

TOTAL

 

 

(81.7)

 

27.8

 

(53.9)

1) Non-compete agreements and rights on contracts. 2) Amortizations are tax deductible only after the incorporation of the acquired business.

Amortization of intangible assets from business

combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown

by type (R$M)

Businesses with current tax benefit

Undefined²

2022¹

2023

2024

2025

2026+

Trademarks

19

20

20

20

277

128

Customer relationships

21

25

25

25

59

111

Educational system

25

27

27

27

106

32

Software license

-

-

-

-

-

11

Rights on contracts

1

1

1

1

3

1

Others

2

2

2

1

1

10

Goodwill

177

202

196

192

520

514

Total

246

277

271

266

965

808

Maximum tax benefit

83

94

92

90

328

275

1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 2Q22 we have benefited from R$17.9 million, adding to R$29.9 million in 6M22. 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated).

Amortization of intangible assets from business

combination that generate tax benefit – breakdown

by solutions (R$M)

Businesses with current tax benefit

Undefined²

2022¹

2023

2024

2025

2026+

NAVE

8

9

9

9

8

-

P2D³

57

89

89

89

364

-

Positivo, Conquista, PES English

170

170

170

169

593

-

Other Companies

10

10

4

0

0

808

Total

246

277

271

266

965

808

Maximum tax benefit

83

94

92

90

328

275

1) Considers the maximum tax benefit for full year 2022. In 2Q22 we have benefited from R$16.4 million, adding to R$28.4 million in 6M22. 2) Businesses with future tax benefit (not yet incorporated). 3) Refers to COC and Dom Bosco solutions acquired in 2021.

Arco’s cash and cash equivalents plus financial investments position as of June 30, 2022 was R$753.9 million, while debt and accounts payable to selling shareholders was R$2,528.4 million, leading to a net debt of R$1,774.5 million. As part of Arco’s balance sheet management strategy, on August 5 we announced the closing of a Debentures issuance amounting to R$1,200.0 million. Net proceeds were partially used to prepay the debentures issued in August 2021 and the balance will strengthen Arco’s cash position while extending the debt maturity profile. The Debentures mature on August 3, 2027, with principal to be amortized in three equal installments payable on August 3, 2025, August 3, 2026, and August 3, 2027, and bear interest at CDI +2.30% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 3 and August 3.

Although early in the commercial cycle for the 2023 school year, the schools’ enthusiasm shows encouraging preliminary results, boosted by the resumption of in-person interactions and events.

Conference Call Information

Arco will discuss its second quarter 2022 results today, August 18, 2022, via a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (6 p.m. Brasilia Time). To access the call, please dial: +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515).

An audio replay of the call will be available through August 24, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as pertains to Arco Platform Limited (the “Company”) within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the Company’s expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance conditions. The achievement or success of the matters covered by statements herein involves substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements we make. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward looking statements are made based on the Company’s current expectations and projections relating to its financial conditions, result of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, and these statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Statements which herein address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “evaluate,” “expect,” “explore,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, including risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain customers; our ability to increase the price of our solutions; our ability to expand our sales and marketing capabilities; general market, political, economic, and business conditions in Brazil or abroad; and our financial targets which include revenue, share count and other IFRS measures, as well as non-IFRS financial measures including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Margin, Taxable Income Reconciliation and Free Cash Flow.

Forward-looking statements represent the Company management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s financial results is included in filings the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Forms 20-F and 6-K. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investor.arcoplatform.com/

Key Business Metrics

ACV Bookings: we define ACV Bookings as the revenue we would contractually expect to recognize from a partner school in each school year pursuant to the terms of our contract with such partner school, assuming no further additions or reductions in the number of enrolled students that will access our content at such partner school in such school year (we define “school year” for purposes of calculation of ACV Bookings as the twelve-month period starting in October of the previous year to September of the mentioned current year). We calculate ACV Bookings by multiplying the number of enrolled students at each partner school with the average ticket per student per year; the related number of enrolled students and average ticket per student per year are each calculated in accordance with the terms of each contract with the related partner school.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board—IASB, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow and which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as profit (loss) for the year (or period) plus/minus income taxes, plus/minus finance result, plus depreciation and amortization, plus/minus share of (profit) loss of equity-accounted investees, plus share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units, plus provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus/minus M&A related (gains) losses and expenses, plus non-recurring expenses and plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Revenue.

We calculate Adjusted Net Income as profit (loss) for the year, plus amortization of intangible assets from business combinations (which refers to the amortization of the following intangible assets from business combinations: (i) rights on contracts, (ii) customer relationships, (iii) educational system, (iv) trademarks, (v) non-compete agreement and (vi) software resulting from acquisitions), plus/minus changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders (which refers to changes in fair value of contingent consideration and accounts payable to selling shareholders—finance costs), plus interest income (expenses), net (which refers to interest expenses related to accounts payable to selling shareholders from business combinations adjusted by fair value), plus share-based compensation plan, restricted stock units and related payroll taxes (restricted stock units), plus/minus non-cash adjustments related to Derivatives and Convertible Notes, plus M&A expenses (expenses related to acquisitions, and legal services mainly due to International School arbitration), minus other changes to equity accounted on investees, plus non-recurring expenses, which are related to consulting expenses for Sarbanes-Oxley implementation, plus effects related to COVID-19 pandemic, which includes the revision of the Company’s estimated credit losses from its trade receivables based on expected increases in financial default and in unemployment rates in Brazil for the year and plus/minus changes in current and deferred tax recognized in statements of income applied to all adjustments to net income (which refers to tax effects of changes in deferred tax assets and liabilities recognized in profit or loss corresponding to financial instruments from acquisition of interests, tax benefit from tax deductible goodwill, share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets).

For purposes of the calculation of Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2021, we have excluded the following adjustments that we applied to the calculation of Adjusted Net Income for prior periods: (i) Interest income (expenses) linked to a fixed rate (we will maintain the adjustment for Interest income (expenses) that refers to adjustments by fair value); (ii) Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents and (iii) share of loss of equity‑accounted investees and. These adjustments will not be applied to the calculation of Adjusted Net Income going forward. We believe that eliminating these adjustments from our calculation of Adjusted Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2021 and going forward does not impact our investors’ ability to assess our results of operations. We have not retroactively restated Net Adjusted Income for the periods prior to 2021.

We calculate Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Flows from Operating activities, less acquisition of property and equipment, less acquisition of intangible assets, less M&A-related payments. We consider Free Cash Flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by operating activities and cash used for investments in property and equipment required to maintain and grow our business.

We understand that, although Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are used by investors and securities analysts in their evaluation of companies, these measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results of operations as reported under IFRS. Additionally, our calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income Margin and Adjusted Free Cash Flow may be different from the calculation used by other companies, including our competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, our measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.

Arco Platform Limited

Interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

 

2022

 

2021

Assets

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

375,753

 

211,143

Financial investments

 

378,134

 

973,294

Trade receivables

 

607,826

 

593,263

Inventories

 

174,021

 

158,582

Recoverable taxes

 

39,055

 

38,811

Derivative financial assets

 

-

 

301

Related parties

 

-

 

4,571

Other assets

 

95,378

 

66,962

Total current assets

 

1,670,167

 

2,046,927

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax

 

327,574

 

321,223

Recoverable taxes

 

22,216

 

22,216

Financial investments

 

33,382

 

40,762

Derivative financial assets

 

-

 

560

Related parties

 

3,722

 

6,819

Other assets

 

69,835

 

57,534

Investments and interests in other entities

 

126,116

 

126,873

Property and equipment

 

67,932

 

73,885

Right-of-use assets

 

29,160

 

35,960

Intangible assets

 

3,237,964

 

3,257,360

Total non-current assets

 

3,917,901

 

3,943,192

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

5,588,068

 

5,990,119

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

 

2022

 

2021

Liabilities

 

(unaudited)

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

154,929

 

103,292

Labor and social obligations

 

104,422

 

157,601

Taxes and contributions payable

 

7,047

 

7,953

Income taxes payable

 

12,404

 

37,775

Advances from customers

 

60,932

 

35,291

Lease liabilities

 

19,251

 

20,122

Loans and financing

 

28,466

 

228,448

Derivative financial liabilities

 

2,394

 

-

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

857,979

 

799,553

Other liabilities

 

12,140

 

3,176

Total current liabilities

 

1,259,964

 

1,393,211

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Labor and social obligations

 

651

 

661

Lease liabilities

 

15,210

 

22,996

Loans and financing

 

1,621,957

 

1,602,879

Derivative financial liabilities

 

123,513

 

223,561

Provision for legal proceedings

 

1,292

 

1,398

Accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

642,086

 

869,233

Other liabilities

 

1,140

 

946

Total non-current liabilities

 

2,405,849

 

2,721,674

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Share capital

 

11

 

11

Capital reserve

 

2,222,912

 

2,203,857

Treasury shares

 

(232,391)

 

(180,775)

Share-based compensation reserve

 

81,077

 

90,813

Accumulated losses

 

(149,354)

 

(238,672)

Total equity

 

1,922,255

 

1,875,234

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

5,588,068

 

5,990,119

Arco Platform Limited

Interim condensed consolidated statements of income

 

Three-month period ended June 30,

 

Six-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

412,137

 

256,301

 

842,174

 

587,973

Cost of sales

(133,054)

 

(68,103)

 

(249,632)

 

(155,228)

Gross profit

279,083

 

188,198

 

592,542

 

432,745

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expenses

(174,439)

 

(118,727)

 

(338,792)

 

(238,385)

General and administrative expenses

(80,037)

 

(61,988)

 

(166,137)

 

(136,294)

Other income, net

1,676

 

975

 

19,070

 

2,500

Operating profit

26,283

 

8,458

 

106,683

 

60,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finance income

214,382

 

12,114

 

373,615

 

22,054

Finance costs

(238,485)

 

(45,678)

 

(363,586)

 

(84,292)

Finance result

(24,103)

 

(33,564)

 

10,029

 

(62,238)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

(14,294)

 

(1,728)

 

(19,936)

 

(2,751)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Loss) profit before income taxes

(12,114)

 

(26,834)

 

96,776

 

(4,423)

Income taxes - income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current

8,038

 

(18,544)

 

(13,809)

 

(35,897)

Deferred

(9,265)

 

25,359

 

6,351

 

32,112

Total income taxes – income (expense)

(1,227)

 

6,815

 

(7,458)

 

(3,785)

Net (loss) profit for the period

(13,341)

 

(20,019)

 

89,318

 

(8,208)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share – in Brazilian reais

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A

(0.24)

 

(0.35)

 

1.59

 

(0.14)

Class B

(0.24)

 

(0.35)

 

1.59

 

(0.14)

Diluted earnings per share – in Brazilian reais

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A

(0.24)

 

(0.35)

 

(1.45)

 

(0.14)

Class B

(0.24)

 

(0.35)

 

1.59

 

(0.14)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) profit per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

55,917

 

57,020

 

56,008

 

57,214

Diluted

55,917

 

57,020

 

61,180

 

57,214

 

Arco Platform Limited

Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

 

Three-month period ended June 30,

 

Six-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Operating activities

Profit (loss) before income taxes for the period

(12,114)

 

(26,834)

 

96,776

 

(4,423)

Adj. to reconcile profit (loss) before income taxes to cash from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

74,302

 

45,423

 

140,083

 

93,475

Inventory reserves

10,940

 

5,162

 

13,339

 

7,386

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(372)

 

6,610

 

(6,603)

 

10,499

Loss on sale/disposal of property and equipment and intangible

(114)

 

2

 

(192)

 

135

Fair value change in financial derivatives

(84,320)

 

-

 

(95,973)

 

-

Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

(33,348)

 

2,677

 

(26,320)

 

489

Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

14,294

 

1,728

 

19,936

 

2,751

Share-based compensation plan

2,851

 

6,189

 

9,046

 

15,555

Accrued interest on loans and financing

56,774

 

5,216

 

105,544

 

8,905

Interest accretion on acquisition liability

45,744

 

26,643

 

89,674

 

54,024

Income from financial investments

(17,793)

 

(4,729)

 

(38,353)

 

(8,495)

Interest on lease liabilities

1,126

 

1,138

 

2,287

 

2,157

Provision for legal proceedings

11

 

(857)

 

106

 

(211)

Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)

177

 

1,948

 

(3,083)

 

1,427

Foreign exchange (income) expenses, net

61,644

 

3,813

 

(43,662)

 

4,092

Gain on changes of interest of investment

(1,345)

 

-

 

(17,758)

 

-

Other financial expense (income), net

(2,205)

 

(2,139)

 

(3,128)

 

(2,498)

116,252

 

71,990

 

241,719

 

185,268

Changes in assets and liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

202,582

 

109,460

 

(4,344)

 

385

Inventories

(29,786)

 

(15,545)

 

(27,671)

 

(11,967)

Recoverable taxes

5,266

 

2,944

 

8,448

 

2,467

Other assets

(27,067)

 

(4,524)

 

(35,077)

 

(8,455)

Trade payables

22,182

 

(4,893)

 

51,637

 

7,225

Labor and social obligations

11,630

 

7,921

 

25,745

 

10,256

Taxes and contributions payable

228

 

(2,279)

 

(978)

 

(5,083)

Advances from customers

(109,529)

 

(53,798)

 

25,641

 

19,985

Other liabilities

(196)

 

1,881

 

9,228

 

2,304

Cash from operations

191,562

 

113,157

 

294,348

 

202,385

Income taxes paid

(4,792)

 

(4,529)

 

(47,474)

 

(51,517)

Interest paid on lease liabilities

(1,039)

 

(743)

 

(2,346)

 

(1,603)

Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders

(36,536)

 

(70)

 

(36,914)

 

(4,223)

Interest paid on loans and financing

(16,412)

 

(4,378)

 

(31,992)

 

(7,945)

Payments for contingent consideration

(70,541)

 

(332)

 

(70,541)

 

(332)

Payments of stock options

(75,578)

 

-

 

(75,578)

 

-

Net cash flows from operating activities

(13,336)

 

103,105

 

29,503

 

136,765

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

(1,726)

 

(2,534)

 

(8,398)

 

(5,532)

Payment of investments and interests in other entities

-

 

(48,195)

 

(18)

 

(73,222)

Acquisition of subsidiaries. net of cash acquired

-

 

-

 

-

 

(15,217)

Payments of accounts payable to selling shareholders

-

 

(92,836)

 

-

 

(92,836)

Acquisition of intangible assets

(50,241)

 

(36,842)

 

(96,053)

 

(69,543)

Maturity of financial investments

382,188

 

97,818

 

640,893

 

152,935

Loans to related parties

(4,812)

 

-

 

(4,812)

 

-

Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities

325,409

 

(82,589)

 

531,612

 

(103,415)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of treasury shares

(16,893)

 

(56,711)

 

(51,616)

 

(109,737)

Payment of lease liabilities

(5,712)

 

(2,964)

 

(12,005)

 

(6,354)

Payment to owners to acquire entity’s shares

(119,293)

 

(949)

 

(121,270)

 

(19,442)

Loans and financings paid

(5,469)

 

(1,743)

 

(211,329)

 

(3,443)

Net cash flows used in financing activities

(147,367)

 

(62,367)

 

(396,220)

 

(138,976)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign exchange effects on cash and cash equivalents

1,743

 

(3,813)

 

(285)

 

(4,092)

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

166,449

 

(45,664)

 

164,610

 

(109,718)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At the beginning of the period

209,304

 

360,356

 

211,143

 

424,410

At the end of the period

375,753

 

314,692

 

375,753

 

314,692

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

166,449

 

(45,664)

 

164,610

 

(109,718)

 
 

Arco Platform Limited

Reconciliation of Taxable Income

 

Three-months period ended June 30,

 

Six-months period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Taxable Income Reconciliation

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

(Loss) profit before income taxes

 

(12,114)

 

(26,834)

 

96,776

 

(4,423)

(+) Share-based compensation plan, RSU and provision for payroll taxes¹

(19,763)

 

466

 

(18,814)

 

9,036

(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations before incorporation¹

6,094

 

4,859

 

13,846

 

9,760

(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders¹

(6,269)

 

21,765

 

23,604

 

39,411

(+/-) Share of loss of equity‑accounted investees

 

14,294

 

(587)

 

19,936

 

(935)

(+) Net income from Arco Platform (Cayman)

 

5,007

 

8,151

 

(104,508)

 

13,800

(+) Fiscal loss without deferred

 

6,694

 

3,383

 

11,846

 

4,767

(+/-) Provisions booked in the period

19,770

 

8,854

 

44,119

 

13,327

(+) Tax loss carryforward

3,588

 

74,312

 

37,023

 

91,366

(+) Others

5,094

 

4,756

 

10,172

 

8,519

Taxable income

22,395

 

99,125

 

134,000

 

184,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current income tax under actual profit method

 

(7,614)

 

(33,703)

 

(45,560)

 

(62,774)

% Tax rate under actual profit method

 

34.0%

 

34.0%

 

34.0%

 

34.0%

(+) Effect of presumed profit benefit

 

-

 

2,774

 

-

 

3,266

Effective current income tax

 

(7,614)

 

(30,929)

 

(45,560)

 

(59,508)

% Effective tax rate

 

34.0%

 

31.2%

 

34.0%

 

32.2%

(+) Recognition of tax-deductible amortization of goodwill and added value²

 

15,546

 

11,097

 

26,868

 

21,935

(+/-) Other additions (exclusions)

 

106

 

1,287

 

4,882

 

1,675

Effective current income tax accounted for goodwill benefit

 

8,038

 

(18,545)

 

(13,810)

 

(35,898)

% Effective tax rate accounting for goodwill benefit

 

-35.9%

 

18.7%

 

10.3%

 

19.4%

1) Temporary differences between the carrying amount of an asset or liability in the balance sheet and its tax base that will yield amounts that can be deducted in the future when determining taxable profit or loss, 2) Added value refers to the fair value of intangible assets from business combinations.

Arco Platform Limited

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

 

Three-month period ended June 30,

 

Six-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Net (loss) profit for the period

(13,341)

 

(20,019)

 

89,318

 

(8,208)

(+/-) Income taxes

1,227

 

(6,815)

 

7,458

 

3,785

(+/-) Finance result

24,103

 

33,564

 

(10,029)

 

62,238

(+) Depreciation and amortization

74,302

 

45,423

 

140,083

 

93,475

(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees

14,294

 

1,728

 

19,936

 

2,751

EBITDA

100,585

 

53,881

 

246,766

 

154,041

(+) Share-based compensation plan

3,726

 

9,324

 

19,149

 

21,048

(+) Share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units

 

1,810

 

6,319

 

9,830

 

15,685

(+) Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)

 

1,916

 

3,005

 

9,319

 

5,363

(+) M&A expenses

7,714

 

8,452

 

9,186

 

13,756

(-) Other changes to equity accounted investees3

 

(1,345)

 

-

 

(17,758)

 

-

(+) Non-recurring expenses

-

 

84

 

-

 

652

(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic

-

 

523

 

-

 

1,152

Adjusted EBITDA

110,680

 

72,264

 

257,343

 

190,649

Revenue

412,137

 

256,301

 

842,174

 

587,973

EBITDA Margin

24.4%

 

21.0%

 

29.3%

 

26.2%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

26.9%

 

28.2%

 

30.6%

 

32.4%

 

Three-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share)

2022

 

2021 pro forma1

 

2021 reported

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Net (loss) profit for the period

(13,341)

 

(20,019)

 

(20,019)

(+/-) Adjustments related to business combination

 

8,134

 

44,665

 

54,210

(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations

 

29,142

 

24,890

 

24,890

(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

(33,348)

 

2,677

 

2,677

(+) Interest expenses, net (adjusted by fair value)

 

12,340

 

17,098

 

17,098

(+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate)1

 

-

 

-

 

9,545

(+) Share-based compensation plan

 

3,726

 

9,324

 

9,324

(+) Share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units

1,810

 

6,319

 

6,319

(+) Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)

 

1,916

 

3,005

 

3,005

(+/-) Non-cash adjustments related to derivative instruments and convertible notes

 

(19,571)

 

-

 

-

(+) M&A expenses

 

7,714

 

8,452

 

3,853

(-) Other changes to equity accounted investees3

 

(1,345)

 

-

 

-

(+) Non-recurring expenses

 

-

 

84

 

4,683

(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic

 

-

 

523

 

523

(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents1

 

-

 

-

 

3,813

(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees1

 

-

 

-

 

1,728

(+/-) Tax effects

(8,500)

 

(21,733)

 

(21,733)

Adjusted Net Income

(23,183)

 

21,296

 

36,382

Net Revenue

412,137

 

256,301

 

256,301

Adjusted Net Income Margin

-5.6%

 

8.3%

 

14.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares

 

55,917

 

57,020

 

57,020

Adjusted EPS

 

(0.41)

 

0.37

 

0.64

Six-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2022

 

2021 pro forma1

 

2021 reported

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

Net (loss) profit for the period

89,318

 

(8,208)

 

(8,208)

(+/-) Adjustments related to business combination

 

58,037

 

89,813

 

104,265

(+) Amortization of intangible assets from business combinations

 

57,599

 

49,752

 

49,752

(+/-) Changes in accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

(26,320)

 

489

 

489

(+) Interest expenses, net (adjusted by fair value)

 

26,758

 

39,572

 

39,572

(+) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate)1

 

-

 

-

 

14,452

(+) Share-based compensation plan

 

19,149

 

21,048

 

21,048

(+) Share-based compensation plan and restricted stock units

9,830

 

15,685

 

15,685

(+) Provision for payroll taxes (restricted stock units)

 

9,319

 

5,363

 

5,363

(+/-) Non-cash adjustments related to derivative instruments and convertible notes2

 

(125,220)

 

-

 

-

(+) M&A expenses

 

9,186

 

13,756

 

7,850

(-) Other changes to equity accounted investees3

 

(17,758)

 

-

 

-

(+) Non-recurring expenses

 

-

 

652

 

6,558

(+) Effects related to Covid-19 pandemic

 

-

 

1,152

 

1,152

(+/-) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents1

 

-

 

-

 

4,092

(+) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees1

 

-

 

-

 

2,751

(+/-) Tax effects

(24,640)

 

(42,055)

 

(42,055)

Adjusted Net Income

8,072

 

76,158

 

97,453

Net Revenue

842,174

 

587,973

 

587,973

Adjusted Net Income Margin

1.0%

 

13.0%

 

16.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares

 

56,008

 

57,214

 

57,214

Adjusted EPS

 

0.14

 

1.33

 

1.70

1) Adj. net income for previous periods presented in this column excludes the following adjustments: (i) Interest on acquisition of investments, net (linked to a fixed rate); (ii) Foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents; and (iii) Share of loss of equity-accounted investees. Such adjustments will be no longer consider in the net income reconciliation from 4Q21 onwards and are presented for comparison purposes only in the “Reported” column. 2) Such adjustment was previously named “(+/−) Changes in fair value of derivative instruments”. 3) Refers to (gains) losses related to capital contribution from others on investees leading to an increase in equity of the investee.

Three-month period ended June 30,

 

Six-month period ended June 30,

(In thousands of Brazilian reais)

2022

 

2021

 

2022

 

2021

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

 

(unaudited)

(Loss) profit before income taxes

 

(12,114)

 

(26,834)

 

96,776

 

(4,423)

(+/-) Non-cash adjustments

 

128,366

 

98,824

 

144,943

 

189,691

(+/-) Working capital (Changes in assets and liabilities)

 

75,310

 

41,167

 

52,629

 

17,117

Cash from operations

191,562

 

113,157

 

294,348

 

202,385

(-) Income tax paid

(4,792)

 

(4,529)

 

(47,474)

 

(51,517)

(-) Interest paid on loans and financings & lease liabilities

(17,451)

 

(5,121)

 

(34,338)

 

(9,548)

(-) Interest paid on accounts payable to selling shareholders

 

(36,536)

 

(70)

 

(36,914)

 

(4,223)

(-) Payments for contingent consideration

 

(70,541)

 

(332)

 

(70,541)

 

(332)

(-) Payments of stock options¹

 

(75,578)

 

-

 

(75,578)

 

-

Net cash flows from operating activities

(13,336)

 

103,105

 

29,503

 

136,765

(-) CAPEX

 

(51,967)

 

(39,376)

 

(104,451)

 

(75,075)

Free cash flow

 

(65,303)

 

63,729

 

(74,948)

 

61,690

(-) M&A classified as Payments of stock options¹

 

75,578

 

-

 

75,578

 

-

(-) M&A classified as CAPEX²

 

8,701

 

-

 

14,208

 

-

(-) M&A classified as Payments for contingent consideration³

 

70,541

 

332

 

70,541

 

332

Adjusted free cash flow

 

89,517

 

64,061

 

85,379

 

62,022

1) Related to M&A payment (Geekie employees’ SOP). 2) Related to M&A payments (PGS’ and Mentes’ acquisition, being R$5.5 million in 1Q22 and R$8.7 million in 2Q22). 3) Related to M&A payment (difference between the amount in PPA and the final transaction amount calculated by the earn-out multiple, related to Geekie’s acquisition).

 


© Business Wire 2022
