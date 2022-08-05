Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arco Platform Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-05 pm EDT
15.36 USD   -0.90%
04:26pArco announces closing of Debentures issuance in Brazil by Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A.
BU
08/03Arco to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 18, 2022
BU
07/01ARCO PLATFORM : Company Presentation - July 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Arco announces closing of Debentures issuance in Brazil by Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A.

08/05/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
Arco Platform Limited (“Arco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: ARCE), announced today that Companhia Brasileira de Educação e Sistemas de Ensino S.A. (“CBE” or “Issuer”), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, concluded the issuance of 1,200,000 non-convertible debentures, each at a par value of R$1,000 (the “Debentures”), totaling R$1,200 million (approximately US$230 million), for public distribution in Brazil with restricted placement efforts to institutional investors (the “Offering”).

The Offering is part of Arco’s balance sheet management strategy, and Arco intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to prepay the debentures issued by CBE in August 2021, currently totaling R$1,000 million (principal plus accrued interest), to strengthen its cash position, and to extend its debt maturity profile.

The Debentures mature on August 3, 2027, with principal to be amortized in three equal instalments payable on August 3, 2025, August 3, 2026, and August 3, 2027. The Debentures bear interest at 100% of the CDI interest rate (the average of interbank overnight rates in Brazil, based on 252 business days) plus 2.30% per annum, payable semi-annually on February 3 and August 3, and are guaranteed by Arco Educação S.A.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience with while enabling schools to thrive.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continues,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “project” and similar expressions and future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “can,” “may,” or similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on Arco’s current plans, estimates of future events, expectations and trends that affect or may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow, liquidity, prospects and the trading price of Arco’s Class A common shares, and are subject to several known and unknown uncertainties and risks, many of which are beyond Arco’s control. Therefore, current plans, anticipated actions and future financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in this press release. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented. Arco does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this press release because of new information, future events or other factors.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 617 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 111 M 21,2 M 21,2 M
Net Debt 2022 2 122 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,9x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 4 537 M 868 M 868 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 986
Free-Float 48,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Renata Ferraz de Toledo Machado Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-25.80%868
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-18.93%5 521
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-39.31%4 359
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-22.55%1 317
AFYA LIMITED-25.65%1 061
INSOURCE CO., LTD.-1.63%876