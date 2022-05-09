Log in
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/09 04:00:01 pm EDT
17.11 USD   -5.42%
05:45pArco to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022
BU
04/29ARCO PLATFORM : announces results of Annual General Meeting Held on April 29, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/18ARCO PLATFORM : Company Presentation - April 2022
PU
Arco to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022

05/09/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515). An audio replay of the call will be available through May 30, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 3193-1012 and entering access code 1608874#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 590 M 316 M 316 M
Net income 2022 89,2 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 224 M 441 M 441 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,0x
Yield 2022 0,05%
Capitalization 5 096 M 1 011 M 1 011 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 986
Free-Float 45,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 91,15 BRL
Average target price 133,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Pedro Guerra Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-13.40%1 033
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-28.43%4 909
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-41.60%4 302
AFYA LIMITED-15.40%1 301
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC-29.08%1 217
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.25%983