Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arco Platform Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
12.18 USD   -0.08%
04:10pArco to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 25th, 2023
BU
05/01Arco Platform Gets Higher Buyout Offer From General Atlantic, Dragoneer; Shares Soar
MT
05/01Arco Platform : Provides Update Related to - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Arco to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 25th, 2023

05/17/2023 | 04:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report first quarter results for the period ended March 31st, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515#). An audio replay of the call will be available through June 1st, 2023, by dialing +55 (11) 4118-5151 and entering access code 219191#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
04:10pArco to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 25th, 2023
BU
05/01Arco Platform Gets Higher Buyout Offer From General Atlantic, Dragoneer; Shares Soar
MT
05/01Arco Platform : Provides Update Related to - Form 6-K
PU
05/01Arco Provides Update Related to the Non-Binding Proposal
BU
04/10Arco Platform : Company Presentation - January 2023
PU
03/31Tranche Update on Arco Platform Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 6, 2..
CI
03/30Transcript : Arco Platform Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 30, 2023
CI
03/30Arco Platform Reports Higher Q4 Profit, Revenue Jumps 47% Over Year-Ago Levels
MT
03/30Earnings Flash (ARCE) ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED Reports Q4 EPS BRL2.09
MT
03/30Arco Platform Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 382 M 484 M 484 M
Net income 2023 -12,6 M -2,56 M -2,56 M
Net Debt 2023 2 525 M 513 M 513 M
P/E ratio 2023 -316x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 892 M 791 M 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,69x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 935
Free-Float 48,1%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 59,99 BRL
Average target price 88,75 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Renata Ferraz de Toledo Machado Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-9.70%791
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-0.63%5 006
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.8.86%4 464
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION65.15%1 305
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.78%1 181
AFYA LIMITED-27.08%1 024
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer