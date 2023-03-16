Advanced search
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-16 pm EDT
12.99 USD   +4.00%
05:58pArco to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30th, 2023
BU
01/27Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Friday
MT
01/27Arco Platform Board Forms Special Committee to Review Going-Private Proposal
MT
Arco to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30th, 2023

03/16/2023 | 05:58pm EDT
Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended December 31st, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515#). An audio replay of the call will be available through April 5th, 2023, by dialing +55 (11) 4118-5151 and entering access code 219191#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 687 M 319 M 319 M
Net income 2022 103 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
Net Debt 2022 2 443 M 463 M 463 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 629 M 876 M 876 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 986
Free-Float 48,2%
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Renata Ferraz de Toledo Machado Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-7.48%843
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED2.06%5 095
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.7.34%4 397
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.19%1 363
NATIONAL COMPANY FOR LEARNING AND EDUCATION38.07%1 061
JIANGSU CHUANZHIBOKE EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.71%989