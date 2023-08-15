Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report second quarter results for the period ended June 30th, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515#). An audio replay of the call will be available through September 6th, 2023, by dialing +55 (11) 4118-5151 and entering access code 219191#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered millions of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230815681083/en/