Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Arco Platform Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARCE   KYG045531061

ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED

(ARCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
7.990 USD   -4.54%
07:21aArco to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 1st, 2022
BU
11/09UBS Adjusts Arco Platform Price Target to $17 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/27Goldman Sachs Downgrades Arco Platform to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $12 From $19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arco to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 1st, 2022

11/21/2022 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report third quarter 2022 results for the period ended September 30th, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st, 2022.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web Phone (access code: 7636515#). An audio replay of the call will be available through December 7th, 2022, by dialing +55 (11) 4118-5151 and entering access code 219191#. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.arcoplatform.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
07:21aArco to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 1st, 2022
BU
11/09UBS Adjusts Arco Platform Price Target to $17 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/27Goldman Sachs Downgrades Arco Platform to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $12..
MT
10/24Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Arco Platform to $17 From $23.50, Reiterates Ove..
MT
10/07Sector Update: Financial Stock Stumbling into Friday Close
MT
10/07Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fall after September Jobs Report Likely to..
MT
10/07Arco Platform : The world's largest operating system for schools - Form 6-K
PU
10/07Arco to Acquire Remaining 75.1% Stake in Isaac
MT
10/06Transcript : Arco Platform Limited, INCO Limited - M&A Call
CI
10/06Arco Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire isaac
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 665 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2022 106 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2022 2 294 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 398 M 447 M 447 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 2 986
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Arco Platform Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 42,82 BRL
Average target price 97,77 BRL
Spread / Average Target 128%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ari de Sá Cavalcante Neto Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Otero Chief Financial Officer
Oto Brasil de Sá Cavalcante Non-Executive Chairman
Renata Ferraz de Toledo Machado Chief Operating Officer
Martín Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO PLATFORM LIMITED-61.75%447
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-12.81%5 619
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.15%4 756
AFYA LIMITED-2.74%1 374
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.97%1 263
JIANGSU CHUANZHI PODCAST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-14.76%1 005