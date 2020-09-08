Brazil's Vitru plans up to $310 mln IPO on Nasdaq

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian distance learning
company Vitru Ltd plans an initial public offering on Nasdaq
which may raise up to $310 million, according to a securities
filing on Tuesday.
The company, which was previously known as Uniasselvi, set
the price range between $22 and $24 per share.
Both Vitru and its shareholders - private equity firms
Carlyle Group Inc, Neuberger Berman LLC and Vinci
Partners - will sell shares in the offering.
The company will offer 6 million shares, while the private
equity firms will sell 5,230,126 shares. Including the issuance
of overallotments, the offering may reach 12,914,644 shares.
With 279,000 students, Vitru posted net revenue of 256.7
million reais ($47.92 million) and a net income of 52.4 million
reais in the first half of the year.
Vitru said it plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to expand
its business, including via acquisitions.
It would join other three Brazilian education groups with
U.S. listings, Arco Platform Ltd, Afya Ltd and
Vasta Platform.
($1 = 5.3569 reais)
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)