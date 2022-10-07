Advanced search
    ARC1T   EE3100034653

ARCO VARA AS

(ARC1T)
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  03:00 2022-10-07 am EDT
1.796 EUR   +0.34%
02:52aArco Vara AS extended the licence agreement in Bulgaria
GL
02:52aArco Vara AS extended the licence agreement in Bulgaria
GL
10/05Arco Vara is expanding its development activities in Kodulahe
GL
Arco Vara AS extended the licence agreement in Bulgaria

10/07/2022 | 02:52am EDT
Arco Vara AS sells brand licenses to real estate agencies in Estonia, Latvia and Bulgaria. At the bilateral initiative of the parties, the agreement was tentatively extended until December 31, 2028.

CEO of Arco Vara Miko Niinemäe's comment: „Bulgarian real estate brokerage bureau has shown desire to grow and has proved it with increasing revenue numbers. Due to Arco Imoti’s plan to expand on the Bulgarian market, we have already signed a contract extension to encourage the work of the local team and ensure Arco Vara’s support.“

The Estonian and Latvian agreements last until December 31, 2023 and are subject to review next year.


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
Tel: +372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


Financials
Sales 2021 11,6 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net income 2021 2,07 M 2,04 M 2,04 M
Net Debt 2021 9,32 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2021 189x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 18,6 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 28,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miko-Ove Niinemäe Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Tiina Malm Head-Accountant
Tarmo Sild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allar Niinepuu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Kert Keskpaik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO VARA AS-32.71%18
CBRE GROUP, INC.-33.95%22 927
KE HOLDINGS INC.-14.76%22 472
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.35%12 709
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.17%7 940
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-51.58%7 238