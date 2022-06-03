Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Arco Vara AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARC1T   EE3100034653

ARCO VARA AS

(ARC1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  06/02 08:59:47 am EDT
2.030 EUR   -2.40%
01:01aDividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
GL
05/17Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS
GL
05/17Arco Vara AS Approves Dividend for the Year Ended on 31 December 2021, Payable on 15 June, 2022; 15 September, 2022; 15 December, 2022 and 15 March, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

06/03/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of June 2022, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of June 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021 paid out on the 15th of June 2022.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 2 euro cents per share on 15th June 2022. Next confirmed payments are the following: 1 euro cents per share on 15th of September 2022, 2 euro cents per share on 15th of December 2022 and 1 euro cents per share on 15th of March 2023.

Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


All news about ARCO VARA AS
01:01aDividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
GL
05/17Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Arco Vara AS
GL
05/17Arco Vara AS Approves Dividend for the Year Ended on 31 December 2021, Payable on 15 Ju..
CI
04/28Unaudited consolidated interim report for Q1 2022
GL
04/28Unaudited consolidated interim report for Q1 2022
GL
04/28Arco Vara AS Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/22ARCO VARA : Share Option Program 2022
PU
04/20ARCO VARA : Share option program 2022
PU
04/20CORRECTION : Annual General Meeting of Arco Vara AS
GL
04/20Arco Vara AS Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended on 31 December 2021, Payable on 15 Ju..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,6 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2021 2,07 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
Net Debt 2021 9,32 M 10,00 M 10,00 M
P/E ratio 2021 189x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 21,1 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 26,1%
Chart ARCO VARA AS
Duration : Period :
Arco Vara AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miko-Ove Niinemäe Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Tiina Malm Head-Accountant
Tarmo Sild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allar Niinepuu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Kert Keskpaik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO VARA AS-21.80%23
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.98%25 470
KE HOLDINGS INC.-37.03%16 020
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED13.20%14 554
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-36.90%9 694
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-30.34%9 308