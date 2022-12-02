Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Estonia
  4. Nasdaq Tallinn
  5. Arco Vara AS
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARC1T   EE3100034653

ARCO VARA AS

(ARC1T)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Tallinn  -  08:51 2022-12-01 am EST
1.770 EUR   +0.11%
02:01aDividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
GL
02:00aDividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
AQ
11/16Estonian Real Estate Group Arco Vara to Sell Bulgarian Building in $10 Million Deal
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS

12/02/2022 | 02:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of December 2022, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of December 2022. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2021 paid out on the 15th of December 2022.

Arco Vara AS will pay dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 2 euro cents per share on 15th December 2022. Next confirmed payment is 1 euro cent per share on 15th of March 2023.


Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com


All news about ARCO VARA AS
02:01aDividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
GL
02:00aDividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
AQ
11/16Estonian Real Estate Group Arco Vara to Sell Bulgarian Building in $10 Million Deal
MT
11/16Arco Vara is selling its Bulgarian office building
GL
11/10Arco Vara is planning a bond issue
GL
11/10Arco Vara is planning a bond issue
AQ
11/01Arco Vara`s financial calendar for 2023
GL
11/01Arco Vara`s financial calendar for 2023
GL
10/28Arco Vara Picks Strabag To Build Residential Project In Bulgaria
MT
10/28Arco Vara starts construction of Stage 1 of Botanica Lozen Residences
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11,6 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net income 2021 2,07 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net Debt 2021 9,32 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 189x
Yield 2021 0,02%
Capitalization 18,4 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,38x
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart ARCO VARA AS
Duration : Period :
Arco Vara AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Miko-Ove Niinemäe Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Tiina Malm Head-Accountant
Tarmo Sild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Allar Niinepuu Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Kert Keskpaik Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCO VARA AS-33.53%19
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.70%24 604
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.90%21 195
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED9.09%13 709
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.06%8 991
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-37.65%7 982