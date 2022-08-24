Log in
    ARCOMA   SE0006219176

ARCOMA AB

(ARCOMA)
2022-08-24
8.000 SEK   +9.89%
04:00aArcoma receives order of 8 systems to Thailand (MAR)
AQ
08/17Arcoma AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/07Arcoma Precision i5 approved for sales in Singapore
GL
Arcoma receives order of 8 systems to Thailand (MAR)

08/24/2022 | 04:01am EDT
2022-08-24

PRESSRELEASE

Arcoma receives order of 8 systems to Thailand

Arcoma AB has received an order of 8 X-ray systems to Thailand. The total order value is approximately 5-6 MSEK and the systems will be installed during Q3 2022 - Q1 2023. This order include the first Arcoma Precision i5 to Thailand.

The order is placed by Thai GL, who is Arcoma's distributor and partner in Thailand.

The Arcoma Precision i5 is Arcoma´s latest X-ray system developed with focus on efficient workflow, safety and ease of use. The ergonomic design and the auto positioning technology maximizes the patient throughput and improves patient and user experience.

"It has been an exciting journey to work with our hospitals to plan and install the state of art Digital X-ray systems from Arcoma that can benefit both healthcare workers and the patients", says Mr Therdkiat Tippayawong, CEO at Thai GL.

"We are excited to see that the first Arcoma Precision i5 soon will be installed in Thailand, an important reference country in Asia. This success reinterate the clinical relevance that Arcoma provides in the healthcare industry", says Alexis Soh, Business Director at Arcoma AB.


About Thai GL

Thai GL Co., Ltd. was found in 1994 to give greater emphasis to customer service, efficiency and effectiveness for Radiology equipment in Thailand. For more information, visit the Thai GL website at https://www.thaigl.co.th/


About Arcoma

Arcoma, with long experience in the industry, is a leading provider of integrated digital X-ray systems with high quality and advanced technology. Arcoma’s products offer the latest digital imaging technology combined with technically advanced moving positioning systems and ergonomic Scandinavian design. Arcoma offers the customers complete, configurable and functional digital x-ray systems. The company's products are sold through retailers as well as OEM customers and today there are over 3,500 of Arcoma’s X-ray systems installed worldwide. Arcoma is listed on Nasdaq First North. For more information about Arcoma, please visit www.arcoma.se


For more information, please contact:

Sanna Rydberg, Phone: +46 706 069548, E-mail: sanna.rydberg@arcoma.se. The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on August 24, 2022 at 10 AM.

For more IR-related information and the possibility of pressrelease prenumeration, please visit our IR page: www.arcoma.se/about-us/investors/

This information is such information that Arcoma AB is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted, through the CEO, for publication on August 24, 2022 at 10 AM.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 129 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,0 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 47,9%
Managers and Directors
Mattias Rundgren Chief Executive Officer & Business Controller
Lars Kvarnhem Chairman
Johan Henningsson Manager-Research & Development
Nicklas Johansson Operations Manager
Mats Johan Peter Thorén Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCOMA AB-44.00%9
SONOSCAPE MEDICAL CORP.28.81%2 575
BEIJING WANDONG MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.55%2 273
NANO-X IMAGING LTD.-2.75%738
VIEWORKS CO., LTD.-4.18%276
SDI GROUP PLC-12.34%202