  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arconic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARNC   US03966V1070

ARCONIC CORPORATION

(ARNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:28:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
28.70 USD   +27.25%
07:23aApollo to acquire aerospace industry supplier Arconic in $5.2 billion deal
RE
06:49aArconic to Be Acquired by Apollo Funds
BU
06:49aArconic Reports First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Apollo to acquire aerospace industry supplier Arconic in $5.2 billion deal

05/04/2023 | 07:23am EDT
(Reuters) - Arconic Corp said on Thursday that private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc will buy the U.S. aerospace industry supplier in a deal valued at about $5.2 billion.

Shares of Pittsburgh-based Arconic jumped 28.6% to $29 before the bell.

New York-based Apollo will pay $30 for each Arconic share, representing a premium of 35.6%, as of close on Feb. 27, a day before reports of the deal talk were made public.

Arconic, which counts Boeing Co among its clients, struggled with falling metal prices last year. Its stock nosedived roughly 38%, making it an attractive takeover target.

The company, which makes aluminum sheet and plate products, was also riddled with operational challenges including production outages in Lancaster hot mill, and issues at its Tennessee and Davenport facilities.

Arconic had rebuffed an almost $10 billion offer from Apollo in 2018. Two years later, the company split into two publicly traded firms, Arconic Corp and Howmet Aerospace Inc.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Rashmi Aich)

By Pratyush Thakur


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 1.12% 63.39 End-of-day quote.-0.63%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. -2.24% 23.98 Delayed Quote.9.80%
ARCONIC CORPORATION -5.69% 22.55 Delayed Quote.6.57%
BOEING -1.14% 200.93 Delayed Quote.6.70%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. -0.58% 44.7 Delayed Quote.13.42%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.69% 145.52 Real-time Quote.-2.30%
Analyst Recommendations on ARCONIC CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 423 M - -
Net income 2023 193 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 257 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 242 M 2 242 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 11 550
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart ARCONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arconic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,55 $
Average target price 22,67 $
Spread / Average Target 0,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Myers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erick R. Asmussen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Arthur Henderson Independent Chairman
Christopher L. Ayers Independent Director
William F. Austen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCONIC CORPORATION6.57%2 242
NORSK HYDRO ASA4.64%14 495
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED40.66%14 439
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.68%12 012
ALCOA CORPORATION-22.98%6 246
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD8.96%5 309
