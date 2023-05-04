Apollo to acquire aerospace industry supplier Arconic in $5.2 billion deal

Shares of Pittsburgh-based Arconic jumped 28.6% to $29 before the bell.

New York-based Apollo will pay $30 for each Arconic share, representing a premium of 35.6%, as of close on Feb. 27, a day before reports of the deal talk were made public.

Arconic, which counts Boeing Co among its clients, struggled with falling metal prices last year. Its stock nosedived roughly 38%, making it an attractive takeover target.

The company, which makes aluminum sheet and plate products, was also riddled with operational challenges including production outages in Lancaster hot mill, and issues at its Tennessee and Davenport facilities.

Arconic had rebuffed an almost $10 billion offer from Apollo in 2018. Two years later, the company split into two publicly traded firms, Arconic Corp and Howmet Aerospace Inc.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Rashmi Aich)

