Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Arconic Corporation    ARNC

ARCONIC CORPORATION

(ARNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arconic : Announces Pricing of Additional Notes Offering

02/24/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC) (“Arconic” or “the Company”) announced today the pricing of its offering of an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of the Company’s 6.125% Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes due 2028 (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes will be issued at an offering price of 106.25% of the principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest from February 15, 2021. The sale of the Additional Notes is expected to be completed on March 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the issuance of the Additional Notes for general corporate purposes, including to fund the annuitization of certain pension plan obligations. The Additional Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each of the Company’s wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, on a senior secured second-priority basis. Each of the Additional Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a second-priority basis by liens on certain assets of the Company. The Additional Notes will be issued under the indenture governing the Company's existing 6.125% Senior Secured Second-Lien Notes due 2028 (the “Existing Notes”). The Additional Notes will be treated as a single series with the Existing Notes and will have the same terms as the Existing Notes, other than with respect to the date of issuance and issue price.

The Additional Notes and related guarantees are being sold in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The Additional Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Additional Notes or any other security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any offers of the Additional Notes or related guarantees are being made only by means of a private offering memorandum.

About Arconic Corporation

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial and packaging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “guidance,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect Arconic’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the intended conduct, timing and terms of the proposed Additional Notes offering, related financing plans and any future actions by Arconic in respect of the proposed Additional Notes. These statements reflect beliefs and assumptions that are based on Arconic’s perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors Arconic Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Although Arconic Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, these expectations may not be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond Arconic’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to our ability to successfully enter into the proposed transactions regarding the Additional Notes on favorable terms within the intended timing and the other risk factors summarized in Arconic Corporation’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Market projections are subject to the risks discussed in Arconic’s reports and other risks in the market. The statements herein are made as of the date of this release, even if subsequently made available by Arconic on its website or otherwise. Arconic disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ARCONIC CORPORATION
05:39pARCONIC : Prices $300 Million of 2028 Notes to Manage Pension Plan Obligations
MT
05:34pARCONIC : Announces Pricing of Additional Notes Offering
BU
07:38aARCONIC : Announces Proposed Additional Notes Offering
BU
02/23ARCONIC : Cost Cuts Not Enough as Boeing Woes Weigh on 2021 Profit Outlook
MT
02/23ARCONIC : Swings to Q4 Loss, Sales Decline; Issues 2021 Revenue Guidance
MT
02/23ARCONIC : Earnings Flash (ARNC) ARCONIC Reports Q4 Revenue $1.46B, vs. Street Es..
MT
02/23ARCONIC : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Results
BU
02/16ARCONIC : to Host Webcast and Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020 Re..
BU
01/21ARCONIC : SEC Filing (3/A)
PU
2020ARCONIC : Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 670 M - -
Net income 2020 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 176x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 493 M 2 493 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ARCONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arconic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 36,33 $
Last Close Price 22,83 $
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Myers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erick R. Asmussen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Arthur Henderson Independent Chairman
Christopher L. Ayers Independent Director
William F. Austen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ARCONIC CORPORATION-23.39%2 493
NORSK HYDRO ASA15.48%11 119
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED29.20%10 828
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED38.59%10 234
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-3.85%5 074
ALCOA CORPORATION8.03%4 631
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ