Arconic Corporation(NYSE:ARNC) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index

Arconic Corporation providers aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products. It has three segments. Rolled Products segment produces a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for the various end markets, including ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, building and construction, and packaging. Building and Construction Systems segment manufactures differentiated products and building envelope solutions, including entrances, curtain walls, windows, composite panel and coil coated sheet. The segment is focused on two product lines: architectural systems, which carry the Kawneer brand, and architectural products, which carry the Reynobond and Reynolux brands. Extrusions segment produces a range of extruded products, including automotive shapes, such as driveshafts, anti-lock brake housings, and turbo chargers; aerospace shapes, including wing stringers, floor beams, fuselage, cargo; seamless tube; hollows; mortar fins; and high strength rod and bar.

Sector Aluminum