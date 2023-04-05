Arconic : Read the 2022 Arconic Corporation Annual Report
04/05/2023
Focused on the Future
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
Arconic at a Glance
11,550
employees globally
20
major manufacturing operations
$9.0B
2022 revenue
35%
revenue from ground transportation
18%
revenue from packaging
17%
revenue from building and construction
11%
revenue from aerospace
19%
revenue from industrial products and other
Letter from the Chief Executive Officer
Dear Shareholders,
In our second full year as a standalone company, our agility and commitment to building a sustainable future continued to prevail as we navigated new challenges. The year started with our best quarter since separation, and all of our end markets were moving in the right direction. By the second quarter, we were on track to deliver double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth for a second straight year, but the escalating conflict in Ukraine led to both immediate and longer-term impacts on our operations in Russia and throughout Europe.
After a thoughtful review of strategic alternatives given the untenable nature of the situation in Ukraine and the limitations imposed on our operations by the Russian government, we made the difficult decision to sell our Russian operations.
In November, we completed the sale for gross cash proceeds of $230 million.
Like many global companies, we felt the impacts of hyperinflationary energy prices in Europe leading to diminished demand and higher operational costs. Although demand in North America remained relatively strong throughout the year, production outages in some of our U.S.-based plants prevented the Company from being able to offset the impact of the recessionary economy in Europe. These operational challenges were resolved through the second half of the year and demand in North America remained steady.
In August we completed our first $300 million share repurchase authorization, which started in May of 2021, and in November we announced a new two-year share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of $200 million of common stock.
Throughout 2022, we continued our strong foundational efforts, investing in new programs to rebuild our workforce. We initiated programs to upskill and train ourselves and improved our employees' benefits and wages. We supported our customers as their markets rebounded and invested in opportunities
to expand our business. We worked together to advance everything we value-our employees' health and safety, our integrity, our communities, our customers, our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and returns to our shareholders. At the core of these efforts was a company-widere-examination and reconfirmation of our Vision, Mission and Purpose, which are highlighted within this report.
Our employees were, as always, pivotal in these efforts. Together, we enhanced safety protocols, focused on delivering results for our shareholders and continued to make significant progress on our sustainability strategy. Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey commenced when we launched in 2020, and by 2022, we signed the United Nations' Women Empowerment Principles, added diversity and environmental sustainability metrics to our performance
"Together, we enhanced safety protocols, focused on delivering results for our shareholders and continued to make significant progress on our sustainability strategy."
Timothy D. Myers, Chief Executive Officer
goals in the United States, and laid the groundwork for setting our 2030 ESG targets in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The level of commitment and energy invested by our employees to advance these initiatives once again illustrates that our culture is deeply rooted by our values.
We have continued to build on our commitment to operating safely, responsibly and with respect for the environment and the health of our employees, our customers and the communities where we operate worldwide. In 2022, we received a Multi-Site Performance Standard Certificate under the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) after rigorous audits and testing. The sites include our Corporate Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and our plants in Kofem, Hungary and Bohai, China. We continue to pursue ASI Performance Standard certifications in all our plant locations for the responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.
Companywide, we have continued to focus on earning the loyalty of our customers through innovation and best-in-class products and services. Our Building and Construction Systems business had their best year ever in terms of profitability, and we continue to build brand loyalty and demand for high quality products around the world. We completed our capacity expansions in North America to capture demand and drive operational gains in the packaging and industrial markets, and we initiated high-return investments in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Davenport, Iowa that will capitalize on and further strengthen our position in almost all of our end markets. In addition to these
capacity expansions and upgrades, we have partnered with our automotive customers to develop new alloys that enable them to meet light-weighting goals and enhance battery life and range in electric vehicles. And as our aerospace customers continue to ramp up to meet recovering demand, we are well positioned to meet their increased production levels.
Looking back on the past two years, nothing could have prepared us better to seize the opportunities in front of us. Going forward we are poised to capitalize on year-over-year tailwinds across the end markets we serve and improve operational efficiency at our key facilities. We expect to deliver meaningful free cash flow that will allow us to continue executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy as we deliver value
to our shareholders and continue to build upon our legacy as a responsible corporate citizen. We are committed to achieving our ESG targets and delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders as we strive to improve the communities where we live and work.
We appreciate your continued investment and support in our efforts to make the world better as we focus on the future, together.
Timothy D. Myers
Chief Executive Officer
"We are committed to achieving our ESG targets and delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders as we strive to improve the communities where we live and work."
Our Employee Promise
At Arconic, we take pride in our work and our innovative products and technologies that advance sustainable solutions for a better world. We strive to create a safe, inclusive and collaborative workplace with competitive benefits, development opportunities and a culture that values and rewards employees at all levels of the organization.
VISION
MISSION
Where we want to be in the future.
What we do to achieve the vision.
To deliver the most sustainable
Pioneering aluminum products
aluminum solutions throughout
and technologies that advance
our value chain.
our world, together.
PURPOSE
Why we exist.
We create sustainable
solutions for a better world.
OUR VALUES
Act With Integrity.
We lead with respect, honesty, transparency and accountability.
Safeguard Our Future.
We protect and improve the health and safety of our employees, communities and environment.
Grow Stronger Together.
We cultivate an inclusive and diverse culture that advocates for equity.
Earn Customer Loyalty.
We build customer partnerships through best-in-class products and service.
Drive Operational Excellence.
We pursue continuous improvement through innovation, agility, people development and collaboration.
Create Value.
We achieve success by generating and growing value for our shareholders.
