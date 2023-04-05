Arconic : Read the 2022 Arconic Corporation Annual Report

Dear Shareholders,

In our second full year as a standalone company, our agility and commitment to building a sustainable future continued to prevail as we navigated new challenges. The year started with our best quarter since separation, and all of our end markets were moving in the right direction. By the second quarter, we were on track to deliver double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth for a second straight year, but the escalating conflict in Ukraine led to both immediate and longer-term impacts on our operations in Russia and throughout Europe.

After a thoughtful review of strategic alternatives given the untenable nature of the situation in Ukraine and the limitations imposed on our operations by the Russian government, we made the difficult decision to sell our Russian operations.

In November, we completed the sale for gross cash proceeds of $230 million.

Like many global companies, we felt the impacts of hyperinflationary energy prices in Europe leading to diminished demand and higher operational costs. Although demand in North America remained relatively strong throughout the year, production outages in some of our U.S.-based plants prevented the Company from being able to offset the impact of the recessionary economy in Europe. These operational challenges were resolved through the second half of the year and demand in North America remained steady.