Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arconic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARNC   US03966V1070

ARCONIC CORPORATION

(ARNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:56:45 2023-04-05 pm EDT
25.28 USD   -1.06%
01:31pArconic : Read the 2022 Arconic Corporation Annual Report
PU
01:31pArconic : Read the 2023 Arconic Corporation Proxy Statement
PU
03/31Arconic Reportedly Urged to Sell Itself by Hedge Fund Sachem Head Capital Management
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Arconic : Read the 2022 Arconic Corporation Annual Report

04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Focused on the Future

2022 ANNUAL REPORT

Arconic at a Glance

11,550

employees globally

20

major manufacturing operations

$9.0B

2022 revenue

35%

revenue from ground transportation

18%

revenue from packaging

17%

revenue from building and construction

11%

revenue from aerospace

19%

revenue from industrial products and other

Arconic I 2022 Annual Report I 1

Letter from the Chief Executive Officer

Dear Shareholders,

In our second full year as a standalone company, our agility and commitment to building a sustainable future continued to prevail as we navigated new challenges. The year started with our best quarter since separation, and all of our end markets were moving in the right direction. By the second quarter, we were on track to deliver double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth for a second straight year, but the escalating conflict in Ukraine led to both immediate and longer-term impacts on our operations in Russia and throughout Europe.

After a thoughtful review of strategic alternatives given the untenable nature of the situation in Ukraine and the limitations imposed on our operations by the Russian government, we made the difficult decision to sell our Russian operations.

In November, we completed the sale for gross cash proceeds of $230 million.

Like many global companies, we felt the impacts of hyperinflationary energy prices in Europe leading to diminished demand and higher operational costs. Although demand in North America remained relatively strong throughout the year, production outages in some of our U.S.-based plants prevented the Company from being able to offset the impact of the recessionary economy in Europe. These operational challenges were resolved through the second half of the year and demand in North America remained steady.

In August we completed our first $300 million share repurchase authorization, which started in May of 2021, and in November we announced a new two-year share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of $200 million of common stock.

Throughout 2022, we continued our strong foundational efforts, investing in new programs to rebuild our workforce. We initiated programs to upskill and train ourselves and improved our employees' benefits and wages. We supported our customers as their markets rebounded and invested in opportunities

to expand our business. We worked together to advance everything we value-our employees' health and safety, our integrity, our communities, our customers, our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, and returns to our shareholders. At the core of these efforts was a company-widere-examination and reconfirmation of our Vision, Mission and Purpose, which are highlighted within this report.

Our employees were, as always, pivotal in these efforts. Together, we enhanced safety protocols, focused on delivering results for our shareholders and continued to make significant progress on our sustainability strategy. Our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) journey commenced when we launched in 2020, and by 2022, we signed the United Nations' Women Empowerment Principles, added diversity and environmental sustainability metrics to our performance

"Together, we enhanced safety protocols, focused on delivering results for our shareholders and continued to make significant progress on our sustainability strategy."

Timothy D. Myers, Chief Executive Officer

2 I Arconic I 2022 Annual Report

goals in the United States, and laid the groundwork for setting our 2030 ESG targets in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The level of commitment and energy invested by our employees to advance these initiatives once again illustrates that our culture is deeply rooted by our values.

We have continued to build on our commitment to operating safely, responsibly and with respect for the environment and the health of our employees, our customers and the communities where we operate worldwide. In 2022, we received a Multi-Site Performance Standard Certificate under the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) after rigorous audits and testing. The sites include our Corporate Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and our plants in Kofem, Hungary and Bohai, China. We continue to pursue ASI Performance Standard certifications in all our plant locations for the responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

Companywide, we have continued to focus on earning the loyalty of our customers through innovation and best-in-class products and services. Our Building and Construction Systems business had their best year ever in terms of profitability, and we continue to build brand loyalty and demand for high quality products around the world. We completed our capacity expansions in North America to capture demand and drive operational gains in the packaging and industrial markets, and we initiated high-return investments in Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Davenport, Iowa that will capitalize on and further strengthen our position in almost all of our end markets. In addition to these

capacity expansions and upgrades, we have partnered with our automotive customers to develop new alloys that enable them to meet light-weighting goals and enhance battery life and range in electric vehicles. And as our aerospace customers continue to ramp up to meet recovering demand, we are well positioned to meet their increased production levels.

Looking back on the past two years, nothing could have prepared us better to seize the opportunities in front of us. Going forward we are poised to capitalize on year-over-year tailwinds across the end markets we serve and improve operational efficiency at our key facilities. We expect to deliver meaningful free cash flow that will allow us to continue executing our disciplined capital allocation strategy as we deliver value

to our shareholders and continue to build upon our legacy as a responsible corporate citizen. We are committed to achieving our ESG targets and delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders as we strive to improve the communities where we live and work.

We appreciate your continued investment and support in our efforts to make the world better as we focus on the future, together.

Timothy D. Myers

Chief Executive Officer

"We are committed to achieving our ESG targets and delivering value for our customers, employees and shareholders as we strive to improve the communities where we live and work."

Our Employee Promise

At Arconic, we take pride in our work and our innovative products and technologies that advance sustainable solutions for a better world. We strive to create a safe, inclusive and collaborative workplace with competitive benefits, development opportunities and a culture that values and rewards employees at all levels of the organization.

VISION

MISSION

Where we want to be in the future.

What we do to achieve the vision.

To deliver the most sustainable

Pioneering aluminum products

aluminum solutions throughout

and technologies that advance

our value chain.

our world, together.

Arconic I 2022 Annual Report I 3

PURPOSE

Why we exist.

We create sustainable

solutions for a better world.

OUR VALUES

Act With Integrity.

We lead with respect, honesty, transparency and accountability.

Safeguard Our Future.

We protect and improve the health and safety of our employees, communities and environment.

Grow Stronger Together.

We cultivate an inclusive and diverse culture that advocates for equity.

Earn Customer Loyalty.

We build customer partnerships through best-in-class products and service.

Drive Operational Excellence.

We pursue continuous improvement through innovation, agility, people development and collaboration.

Create Value.

We achieve success by generating and growing value for our shareholders.

Disclaimer

Arconic Corporation published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ARCONIC CORPORATION
01:31pArconic : Read the 2022 Arconic Corporation Annual Report
PU
01:31pArconic : Read the 2023 Arconic Corporation Proxy Statement
PU
03/31Arconic Reportedly Urged to Sell Itself by Hedge Fund Sachem Head Capital Management
MT
03/31Sachem Reportedly Built Stake in Arconic, Urging Sale
CI
03/30Sector Update: Financial Stocks Mixed Late Thursday
MT
03/30Sector Update: Financial
MT
03/30Apollo Global Management Weighs $2.78 Billion Bid for Arconic
MT
03/01North American Morning Briefing: Chinese -3-
DJ
03/01North American Morning Briefing: Chinese Bounce-Back Boo..
DJ
03/01News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 743 M - -
Net income 2023 191 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 540 M 2 540 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 11 550
Free-Float 88,5%
Chart ARCONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Arconic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ARCONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,55 $
Average target price 24,25 $
Spread / Average Target -5,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Myers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Erick R. Asmussen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frederick Arthur Henderson Independent Chairman
Christopher L. Ayers Independent Director
William F. Austen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCONIC CORPORATION20.75%2 540
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.54%15 295
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED18.67%12 817
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.01%10 887
ALCOA CORPORATION-8.14%7 195
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD18.72%5 812
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer