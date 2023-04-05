Arconic : Read the 2023 Arconic Corporation Proxy Statement
04/05/2023 | 01:31pm EDT
Notice of 2023 Annual
Meeting and Proxy
Statement
Letter from Our Chairman
Dear Arconic Corporation Shareholders:
We are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') of Arconic Corporation to be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
We will hold the Annual Meeting virtually again this year to provide the opportunity for full and equal participation of all shareholders regardless of location. A virtual meeting also improves efficiencies, enables more effective communication with shareholders, and reduces the cost and environmental impact of traveling to meet in person. There will be no physical location for shareholders to attend the meeting. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the live webcast of the Annual Meeting.
We are pleased to present you with our 2023 Proxy Statement, which reflects our values-based culture and our commitment to ethical and transparent corporate governance practices and performance-based executive compensation. During 2022 and 2023, we engaged with shareholders representing over 60% of our outstanding shares. Our Board and management team take our shareholders' views into consideration in setting the strategic direction and in managing the day-to-day operations of Arconic, and we look forward to ongoing dialogue with our shareholders as we continue to grow Arconic while living our core values.
Your vote is important to us. Whether you own a few shares or many, it is important that your views are represented and your shares are counted at the Annual Meeting. Instructions on voting and attending the virtual Annual Meeting can be found in the enclosed Proxy Statement and in the Notice Regarding Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that were mailed or sent to shareholders via electronic delivery on or about April 5, 2023. You will have the ability to submit questions in advance of and during the Annual Meeting via the virtual platform. We look forward to hearing from you.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for your continued support and participation in our progress as a shareholder of Arconic Corporation.
Frederick A. ''Fritz'' Henderson
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS:
The annual meeting of shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'')
DATE:
May 18, 2023
of Arconic Corporation (the ''Company'' or ''Arconic'') will be
held as a virtual meeting on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at
TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. We look forward to your
attendance at our virtual meeting where you will be able to
LOCATION: Live Webcast at:
vote and submit questions during the meeting by visiting
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARNC2023
www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ARNC2023 and
entering your 16-digit control number located on your
RECORD DATE: March 24, 2023
proxy card.
Items of Business
1
2
3
Elect 11 directors to serve one-year terms expiring at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders;
Approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers;
Ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;
Shareholder proposal, if properly presented at the meeting, requesting amendment of the Company's governing documents to lower the stock ownership threshold and eliminate the holding period to call a special meeting of shareholders; and
to consider any other business that may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any postponement or adjournment of the Annual Meeting.
The foregoing items of business are more fully described in the proxy statement accompanying this notice. All shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, March 24, 2023, are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
In accordance with SEC rules allowing companies to furnish proxy materials to their shareholders via the Internet, we have sent shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023, a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials on or about April 5, 2023. The Notice of Internet Availability contains instructions on how to access our proxy statement and annual report online and how to request printed proxy materials, including a proxy card.
Your vote is very important. Whether or not you expect to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote your shares in advance.
On behalf of Arconic's Board of Directors,
Daniel G. Fayock
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary
Arconic Corporation published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 17:30:07 UTC.