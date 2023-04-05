Arconic : Read the 2023 Arconic Corporation Proxy Statement

Letter from Our Chairman

Dear Arconic Corporation Shareholders:

We are pleased to invite you to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Annual Meeting'') of Arconic Corporation to be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

We will hold the Annual Meeting virtually again this year to provide the opportunity for full and equal participation of all shareholders regardless of location. A virtual meeting also improves efficiencies, enables more effective communication with shareholders, and reduces the cost and environmental impact of traveling to meet in person. There will be no physical location for shareholders to attend the meeting. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit questions during the live webcast of the Annual Meeting.

We are pleased to present you with our 2023 Proxy Statement, which reflects our values-based culture and our commitment to ethical and transparent corporate governance practices and performance-based executive compensation. During 2022 and 2023, we engaged with shareholders representing over 60% of our outstanding shares. Our Board and management team take our shareholders' views into consideration in setting the strategic direction and in managing the day-to-day operations of Arconic, and we look forward to ongoing dialogue with our shareholders as we continue to grow Arconic while living our core values.

Your vote is important to us. Whether you own a few shares or many, it is important that your views are represented and your shares are counted at the Annual Meeting. Instructions on voting and attending the virtual Annual Meeting can be found in the enclosed Proxy Statement and in the Notice Regarding Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that were mailed or sent to shareholders via electronic delivery on or about April 5, 2023. You will have the ability to submit questions in advance of and during the Annual Meeting via the virtual platform. We look forward to hearing from you.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, thank you for your continued support and participation in our progress as a shareholder of Arconic Corporation.

Frederick A. ''Fritz'' Henderson

Chairman of the Board of Directors