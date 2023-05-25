Advanced search
SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, HMPT, ISEE, CHRA

05/25/2023 | 02:50am EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arconic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)'s sale to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. for $324 million in cash. If you are a Home Point shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Iveric bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE)'s sale to Astellas Pharma Inc. for $40.00 per share in cash. If you are an Iveric shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHRA)'s sale to SER Capital Partners for $6.00 per share. If you are a Charah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC 
Daniel Sadeh, Esq. 
Zachary Halper, Esq. 
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-arnc-hmpt-isee-chra-301834345.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
