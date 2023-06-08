Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arconic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARNC   US03966V1070

ARCONIC CORPORATION

(ARNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:00:31 2023-06-08 pm EDT
28.98 USD   -0.12%
12:47pShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, SYNH, AAIC
PR
06/06MOVES-Veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker Rob Kindler to join law firm
RE
06/06MOVES-Veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker Rob Kindler to join law firm
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, SYNH, AAIC

06/08/2023 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arconic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)'s sale to a consortium of affiliates of Elliott Investment Management, Patient Square Capital, and Veritas Capital for $43.00 per share in cash. If you are a Syneos shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AAIC)'s sale to Ellington Financial Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, (i) each share of Arlington common stock will be converted into 0.3619 shares of Ellington common stock, and (ii) Arlington common stockholders will also receive $0.09 per share. Upon the closing of the proposed acquisition, Arlington stockholders are expected to own approximately 15% of the combined company's stock. If you are an Arlington Asset shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-arnc-synh-aaic-301846268.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ARCONIC CORPORATION
12:47pShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, SYNH, AAIC
PR
06/06MOVES-Veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker Rob Kindler to join law firm
RE
06/06MOVES-Veteran Morgan Stanley dealmaker Rob Kindler to join law firm
RE
06/02Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - MYBF, FOCS, HMPT, A..
PR
06/01Arconic Presents 2030 Sustainability Goals, Launches REAL Commitment Campaign, and Publ..
BU
05/31Arconic : 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report
PU
05/25Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, HMPT, ISEE, CHRA
PR
05/19Declaration of Voting Results by Arconic Corporation
CI
05/18Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EMAN, ARNC, AMED
PR
05/09Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MDWT, ARNC, ISEE, CHRA
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer