Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Arconic Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ARNC   US03966V1070

ARCONIC CORPORATION

(ARNC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:25:45 2023-05-09 pm EDT
29.07 USD   -0.19%
12:19pShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MDWT, ARNC, ISEE, CHRA
PR
05/08North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
05/05Benchmark Downgrades Arconic to Hold From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MDWT, ARNC, ISEE, CHRA

05/09/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT)'s sale to an affiliate of Antarctica Capital for $27.00 per share. If you are a Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE: ARNC)'s sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash. If you are an Arconic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Iveric bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE)'s sale to Astellas Pharma Inc. for $40.00 per share in cash. If you are an Iveric shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Charah Solutions, Inc. (OTC: CHRA)'s sale to SER Capital Partners for $6.00 per share. If you are a Charah shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-investigation-halper-sadeh-llc-investigates-mdwt-arnc-isee-chra-301819667.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about ARCONIC CORPORATION
12:19pShareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates MDWT, ARNC, ISEE, CHRA
PR
05/08North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
05/05Benchmark Downgrades Arconic to Hold From Buy
MT
05/04Arconic Investor Alert By The Former : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
05/04Materials Down Slightly as Arcelor Falls; Apollo Targets Arconic, and Gold Rises -- Mat..
DJ
05/04Arconic Strikes $5.2 Billion Go-Private Deal With Apollo; Former's First-Quarter Result..
MT
05/04Top Midday Gainers
MT
05/04Global markets live: Adecco, Qualcomm, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever...
MS
05/04Arconic Q1 Earnings, Sales Decline
MT
05/04Arconic Agrees to $5.2 Billion Take-Private Deal With Apollo Global Management
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ARCONIC CORPORATION
More recommendations
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer