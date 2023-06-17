Advanced search
    ARNC   US03966V1070

ARCONIC CORPORATION

(ARNC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
29.20 USD   +0.10%
12:48aStockholder Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - CWBR, FOCS, PTRS, ARNC
PR
06/13Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, HMPT, VECT
PR
06/08Shareholder Investigation : Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ARNC, SYNH, AAIC
PR
STOCKHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - CWBR, FOCS, PTRS, ARNC

06/17/2023 | 12:48am EDT
NEW YORK, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), relating to its proposed merger with Morphogenesis, Inc. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/cohbar-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS), relating to its proposed sale to affiliates of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FOCS shareholders are expected to receive $53.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/focus-financial-partners-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Partners Bancorp. (NASDAQ: PTRS), relating to its proposed sale to LINKBANCORP, Inc.. Under the terms of the agreement, PTRS shareholders are expected to receive 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP stock per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/partners-bancorp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Arconic Corp. (NYSE: ARNC), relating to its proposed sale to affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, ARNC shareholders are expected to receive $30.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/arconic-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC

We are a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is committed to protecting investors and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013 and 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2020 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, over the years the firm has recovered or secured over a dozen cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2023 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

