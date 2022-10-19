Advanced search
Arcos Dorados : 3Q 2022 Earnings Webcast Date and Time

10/19/2022 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.

(NYSE: ARCO)

Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast Date and Time

Scheduled for:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

10:00 a.m. New York / 12:00 p.m. Montevideo

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay - You are invited to join the senior management of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) on a webcast to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, which will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the webcast. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Participants will be able to join the webcast (Google Chrome is recommended) using the following link: Arcos Dorados Third Quarter 2022 Results Webcast. The link will also be available on the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations webpage, www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

After its conclusion, a replay of the webcast will be available using the same link.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Media Contact

Dan Schleiniger

David Grinberg

VP of Investor Relations

VP of Corporate Communications

Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados

daniel.schleiniger@mcd.com.uy

david.grinberg@mcd.com.uy

Follow us on:

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world's largest independent McDonald's franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,250 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 90 thousand people (as of 09/30/2022). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Futureto achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website:

www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

Disclaimer

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 14:54:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
