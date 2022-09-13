Advanced search
    ARCO   VGG0457F1071

ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.

(ARCO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
7.510 USD   -2.72%
05:20pARCOS DORADOS : Institutional Presentation - Arcos Dorados 2022
PU
08/23Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
08/17Goldman Sachs Adjusts Arcos Dorados Holdings' Price Target to $10 from $9, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Arcos Dorados : Institutional Presentation - Arcos Dorados 2022

09/13/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Arcos Dorados

Company Presentation

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that represent our beliefs, projections and predictions about future events or our future performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "would,"

"could," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" or the negative of

these terms or other similar expressions or phrases. These forward-looking statements are necessarily subjective and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievement described in or implied by such statements.

The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Company's business prospects, its ability

to attract customers, its affordable platform, its expectation for revenue generation and its outlook. These statements are subject to the general risks inherent in Arcos Dorados' business. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Arcos Dorados' business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Arcos Dorados, which could result in Arcos Dorados' expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Arcos Dorados. Additional information relating to the uncertainties affecting Arcos Dorados' business is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Arcos Dorados does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

2

Who We Are

Leader in the

Latin American

QSR Industry

Latin America and the Caribbean's Largest Restaurant Operator

#1 Quick Service Restaurant Operator

in Latin America and the Caribbean Largest independent franchiseein the McDonald's system

Benefitting from being part of the global McDonald's system, built on the strength of its people, suppliers and franchisees

Generating value with a disciplined and focused execution of the "Three D's" Strategy (Digital, Delivery & Drive-thru)

Over 50 Years

in Latin America

A global brand with an aspirational Latin flavor that Generated

3.4%

of McDonald's

systemwide sales in 2021

Leveraging an unmatched freestanding restaurant portfolio to

capture new market opportunities and changing consumer preferences

4

A Strong Foundation and a Winning Strategy to Generate Value

Shareholder Value

Sales - Returns - Market Share - Brand Equity

Revenue & Cost Management

Family Business

Digital

Drive Thru

Recipe for the Future

ESG Platform

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 21:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 399 M - -
Net income 2022 96,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 100 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Technical analysis trends ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7,72 $
Average target price 9,95 $
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcelo Rabach Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mariano Tannenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Woods White Staton Executive Chairman
Magdalena Gonzalez Victorica Chief Technology Officer
Luis Raganato Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC.32.42%1 626
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-2.87%191 559
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.-0.02%48 531
YUM BRANDS-15.56%33 365
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-0.68%20 771
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.1.78%18 905