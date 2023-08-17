Systemwide comparable sales¹ grew 31.5% year-over-year, with strong sales and market share performance in all divisions Total revenues reached $1.04 billion in the quarter, up 17.2% in US dollars and 36.2% in constant currency, versus the prior year period Digital channel sales (Delivery, Mobile App and Self-order Kiosks), reached $665.9 million, representing 49% of systemwide sales in the second quarter Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ was $110.1 million, up 20.5% in US dollars and 31.0% in constant currency Net Income in the quarter grew to $28.4 million, or $0.13 per share, almost doubling the prior year result

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Systemwide comparable sales¹ increased 31.5%, rising 1.3 times blended inflation.

Consolidated revenues reached $1.04 billion, growing 17.2% in US dollars and 36.2% in constant currency, versus the prior year period.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ of $110.1 million rose 20.5% in US dollars versus the prior year result, and 31.0% in constant currency.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 10.6% in the quarter, expanding by 30 basis points versus the prior year period.

Basic net income per share was $0.13 in the quarter, almost double the net income per share of $0.07 in the prior year quarter.

The Company opened 10 restaurants in the period, including 8 free-standing units.

Surpassed 100 million cumulative downloads of the Company’s Mobile App.

Message from Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer

For the last several years, Arcos Dorados has made the most of its unique position in the Latin American QSR industry. We are operating the industry’s favorite Brand and leveraging structural competitive advantages to capture the McDonald’s Brand’s full growth potential.

Our “Three D’s” strategy, of Digital, Delivery and Drive-thru, provides the framework and tools for strong, sustainable sales growth. Restaurant level execution has also been a key success factor. By offering guests an unmatched experience through a combination of value, quality and service, we are generating consistent transaction volume growth on a comparable basis.

This approach to building topline has led to sales growth well above inflation that, in turn, generates fixed cost leverage and improved profitability. Importantly, the strong performance has been consistent across all three divisions. The geographic diversification we envisioned when Arcos Dorados was formed sixteen years ago has been an important success factor in recent years.

There have been a series of actions and initiatives across the organization within a long-term, strategic framework that are driving these results. From restaurant operations to digital capabilities and investment decisions, we are working hard to generate value for all stakeholders.

We understand the importance of efficient capital allocation, which is why we have focused our investments on modernizing existing restaurants and opening primarily free-standing locations to capitalize on the flexibility and adaptability of this restaurant format. Fortunately, the investments of the last three years have delivered above average returns on openings, modernizations and digital capabilities, among others.

These investments provide more than just financial returns. They also make us the largest generators of first-time jobs for young people in the region. In addition to restaurant training, we offer personal and professional development opportunities that will serve them for the rest of their lives. In fact, more than 110 thousand people have enrolled for free certificate courses on a broad range of topics through Hamburger University’s MCampus online education platform.

I hope we can inspire even more young people to join the Arcos Dorados family and build a better future for their families, communities and the planet.

Consolidated Results

Figure 1. AD Holdings Inc Consolidated: Key Financial Results

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 2Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b) Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 2Q23

(a+b+c) % As Reported % Constant Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 2,286 2,317 Sales by Company-operated Restaurants 848.4 (163.4) 309.6 994.5 17.2% 36.5% Revenues from franchised restaurants 39.5 (5.6) 12.0 46.0 16.3% 30.3% Total Revenues 887.9 (169.0) 321.6 1,040.5 17.2% 36.2% Systemwide Comparable Sales 31.5% Adjusted EBITDA 91.4 (9.6) 28.3 110.1 20.5% 31.0% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.3% 10.6% 0.3 p.p. Net income (loss) attributable to AD 14.5 (4.3) 18.2 28.4 95.9% 125.7% No. of shares outstanding (thousands) 210,540 210,626 EPS (US$/Share) 0.07 0.13

Arcos Dorados’ total revenues reached $ 1.04 billion, up 17.2% in US dollars and 36.2% in constant currency versus the prior year quarter. Guest traffic and sales growth were driven mainly by a strong performance in front counter, dessert center and Delivery sales together with further Digital sales penetration. Systemwide comparable sales in the second quarter grew 31.5%, or about 1.3 times blended inflation, including 2.5x in Brazil and 2.8x in NOLAD.

Second quarter 2023 front counter sales, which includes self-order kiosks, grew 37% in constant currency versus the prior year and generated 57% of systemwide sales. Delivery sales also grew strongly, up 41% in constant currency on top of robust growth in the prior year, reflecting industry-leading operational execution and significant brand preference. Drive-thru sales grew 12% in constant currency, despite the continued normalization of front counter sales.

Digital channel sales, which includes Delivery, Mobile App and Self-order kiosks, grew 41% versus the prior year and reached $665.9 million, representing 49% of systemwide sales in the second quarter. The Company’s Mobile App surpassed 100 million cumulative downloads, with more than 16 million average monthly active users, and the Company’s customer relationship management (CRM) platform had over 70 million unique registered users at the end of June 2023.

The Mobile App leverages guest data and increases visit frequency, especially when the sale is identified to an individual guest. During the second quarter, identified sales represented about 20% of consolidated sales and 25% of total sales in Brazil.

Notable items in the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation

Included in Adjusted EBITDA: The positive variation in other operating income / (expense) is mainly explained by a $4.0 million gain from the sale of restaurants to a sub-franchisee in Chile in the second quarter of 2023.

Excluded from Adjusted EBITDA: There were no notable items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in either the second quarter of 2023 or the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

2Q23 Adjusted EBITDA Bridge

($ million)

Second quarter consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reached $110.1 million, up 20.5% in US dollars and 31.0% in constant currency over the prior year quarter, with continued US dollar growth in all divisions. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 10.6%, expanding 30 basis points versus the prior year, but down 10 basis points when adjusted for the $4.0 million gain from the sale of restaurants to a sub-franchisee in Chile.

Margin performance was highlighted by significant operating leverage in both Payroll and Occupancy & Other Operating expenses due to strong sales growth across all divisions. Food and Paper (F&P) costs also declined as a percentage of revenue compared with the prior year due to a better gross margin in NOLAD and SLAD. These more than offset moderately higher G&A expenses and the impact of the final step up of the Company’s royalty rate, which became effective as of August 3, 2022.

Non-operating Results

Arcos Dorados’ non-operating results for the second quarter included a $4.5 million gain from non-cash foreign exchange and derivative instruments.

Net interest expense and other financing results totaled $12.1 million in the quarter versus $24.2 million in the same period last year. The second quarter 2022 result included $10.6 million in expenses related to the liability management transaction executed during that quarter when the Company issued its 2029 Senior Notes, the first Sustainability Linked Bond (SLB) in the QSR industry.

In the second quarter, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $38.8 million, compared to an income tax expense of $15.6 million in the prior-year period.

Second quarter net income attributable to the Company totaled $28.4 million, compared to net income of $14.5 million in the same period of 2022. Earnings per share were $0.13 in the second quarter of 2023, versus $0.07 per share generated in the prior year quarter.

Total weighted average shares for the second quarter of 2023 were 210,625,859 compared to 210,539,537 in the second quarter of 2022.

For reference:

Figure 2. AD Holdings Inc Consolidated - Excluding Venezuela: Key Financial Results

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 2Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b) Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 2Q23

(a+b+c) % As Reported % Constant Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 2,186 2,227 Sales by Company-operated Restaurants 844.8 (139.3) 283.4 989.0 17.1% 33.6% Revenues from franchised restaurants 39.1 (3.2) 9.6 45.5 16.3% 24.5% Total Revenues 883.9 (142.5) 293.0 1,034.4 17.0% 33.2% Systemwide Comparable Sales 27.7% Adjusted EBITDA 92.4 (15.2) 34.4 111.6 20.8% 37.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.5% 10.8% 0.3 p.p. Net income (loss) attributable to AD 15.6 (10.3) 24.7 29.9 92.1% 158.4% No. of shares outstanding (thousands) 210,540 210,626 EPS (US$/Share) 0.07 0.14

Divisional Results

Brazil Division

Figure 3. Brazil Division: Key Financial Results

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 2Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b) Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 2Q23

(a+b+c) % As Reported % Constant Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 1,070 1,098 Total Revenues 358.1 (2.7) 49.9 405.2 13.2% 13.9% Systemwide Comparable Sales 9.6% Adjusted EBITDA 52.7 (0.3) 16.7 69.1 31.2% 31.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.7% 17.1% 2.3 p.p.

Brazil’s revenues increased 13.2% year-over-year, reaching $405.2 million. Systemwide comparable sales rose 9.6% year-over-year, or 2.5x inflation in the period, with visit share more than double the market’s nearest competitor.

Digital channel sales were up 30% versus the prior year, boosted by the “Méqui Fest” campaign, with a "festival” of offers designed to generate mobile app downloads and usage. Total digital sales generated 61% of systemwide sales in Brazil, including 25% identified sales in the quarter. Delivery demonstrated its continued popularity among guests and the Company consolidated its market leadership in this channel. Delivery sales rose 25% in constant currency versus the prior year period, representing 19% of systemwide sales in the quarter.

The quarter also included a new menu item in the premium beef segment with the introduction of the “Big Tasty Bacon Barbecue”, while a campaign to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Chicken McNuggets strengthened the strategically important chicken category.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA in the division reached $69.1 million in the quarter, rising 31.2% versus the prior year in US dollars. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.1%, or 230 basis points higher than the prior year quarter. Sales growth above inflation and significant operating leverage more than offset moderately higher F&P costs as a percentage of revenue.

North Latin American Division (NOLAD)

Figure 4. NOLAD Division: Key Financial Results

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 2Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b) Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 2Q23

(a+b+c) % As Reported % Constant Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 628 639 Total Revenues 222.7 20.8 34.1 277.6 24.6% 15.3% Systemwide Comparable Sales 10.4% Adjusted EBITDA 23.3 2.2 2.7 28.2 21.3% 11.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.4% 10.2% -0.2 p.p.

As reported revenues totaled $277.6 million, up 24.6% in US dollars and 15.3% in constant currency versus the prior year quarter. Systemwide comparable sales rose 10.4% year-over-year, or 2.8x the division’s blended inflation in the period, with sales increasing above inflation in most markets and particularly strong volume growth in Mexico.

NOLAD’s markets captured additional market share in the quarter with consistent, positive momentum in brand attributes across the division. In April, the Company continued the roll out of Best Burger, extending the platform to Puerto Rico, where sales responded strongly in May and June. New menu items included the launch of the McCrispy CBO sauce in Mexico, strengthening the chicken portfolio in the country. The 40th Anniversary of the Chicken McNuggets was also celebrated in most countries, highlighting this core menu favorite among guests.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA in the division reached $28.2 million in the quarter, rising 21.3% versus the prior year in US dollars. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 20 basis points versus the prior year period, primarily due to the impact of the final step-up in the Company’s royalty rate as well as higher Payroll and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue. These were almost entirely offset by lower F&P costs as a percentage of revenue and operating leverage in other cost and expense line items.

Notably, NOLAD generates its results in hard or relatively stable currencies: US dollar, euro, Mexican peso and Costa Rican colón.

South Latin American Division (SLAD)

Figure 5. SLAD Division: Key Financial Results

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 2Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b) Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 2Q23

(a+b+c) % As Reported % Constant Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 588 580 Total Revenues 307.1 (187.0) 237.6 357.7 16.5% 77.4% Systemwide Comparable Sales 82.4% Adjusted EBITDA 32.9 (17.3) 21.2 36.9 12.0% 64.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 10.7% 10.3% -0.4 p.p.

Revenues in SLAD reached $357.7 million, rising 16.5% in US dollars, driven by an 82.4% increase in systemwide comparable sales versus the prior year, or 1.2x the division’s blended inflation rate, with Argentina, Colombia and Chile driving topline growth.

SLAD reached some of its highest ever market share levels, backed by positive brand attribute trends. Menu innovations across the region, included the launch of flavorful and abundant products in the beef and chicken categories such as the “Signature Tasty Turbo Bacon” in Chile, “Bacon Cheddar McMelt” in Argentina and “McCrispy BLT” in Colombia with localized campaigns that contributed to improved scores in quality attributes and brand preference in these markets. Digital channel and identified sales penetration rose to record levels in the division, including strong growth in the Mobile Order and Pay functionality on the mobile app.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA in the division totaled $36.9 million in the second quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 40 basis points versus the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter benefited from a $4.0 million gain from the sale of restaurants in Chile. Excluding this effect, the margin declined by 150 basis points versus the prior year.

The division’s Adjusted EBITDA was primarily impacted by the final step-up in the Company’s royalty rate, as well as a moderate increase in G&A and payroll expenses as a percentage of revenue. These were partially offset by lower F&P costs as a percentage of revenue generated by a favorable sales mix and strong sales growth.

For reference:

Figure 6. SLAD Division - Excluding Venezuela: Key Financial Results

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except as noted) 2Q22

(a) Currency Translation

(b) Constant

Currency

Growth

(c) 2Q23

(a+b+c) % As Reported % Constant Currency Total Restaurants (Units) 488 490 Total Revenues 303.1 (160.5) 209.0 351.6 16.0% 69.0% Systemwide Comparable Sales 70.8% Adjusted EBITDA 34.0 (22.9) 27.3 38.4 13.1% 80.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11.2% 10.9% -0.3 p.p.

New Unit Development

Figure 7. Total Restaurants (eop)* June

2023 March

2023 December

2022 September

2022 June

2022 Brazil 1,098 1,091 1,084 1,077 1,070 NOLAD 639 639 638 631 628 SLAD 580 582 590 589 588 TOTAL 2,317 2,312 2,312 2,297 2,286 * Considers Company-operated and franchised restaurants at period-end

Figure 8. Footprint as of June 30, 2023 Store Type* Total Restaurants Ownership McCafes Dessert Centers FS IS MS & FC Company Operated Franchised Brazil 550 91 457 1,098 662 436 137 1,975 NOLAD 392 51 196 639 484 155 13 519 SLAD 229 128 223 580 494 86 166 704 TOTAL 1,171 270 876 2,317 1,640 677 316 3,198 * FS: Free-Standing; IS: In-Store; MS: Mall Store; FC: Food Court.

During the second quarter of 2023, the Company opened 10 restaurants, including 9 restaurants in Brazil and 8 free-standing units. More than half the Company’s footprint is made up of free-standing units, the region’s largest free-standing portfolio, which provides a structural competitive advantage given the versatility of this format.

As of the end of June, there were 1,128 Experience of the Future restaurants, the most modern format in the global McDonald’s system, making up 49% of the Company’s total footprint.

The Company’s restaurant development plan remains on track, with a strong pipeline of restaurant openings and modernizations underway in the second semester of 2023. All ground breaks on new restaurant construction for 2023 have been made and the Company expects to meet its full year openings guidance of 75 to 80 restaurants and about 250 modernizations.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

Figure 9. Consolidated Financial Ratios

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except ratios) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Total Cash & cash equivalents (i) 223,953 304,396 Total Financial Debt (ii) 695,494 674,401 Net Financial Debt (iii) 471,541 370,005 LTM Adjusted EBITDA 427,264 386,564 Total Financial Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.6 1.7 Net Financial Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA ratio 1.1 1.0

(i) Total cash & cash equivalents include short-term investment. (ii) Total financial debt includes short-term debt, long-term debt, accrued interest payable and derivative instruments (including the asset portion of derivatives amounting to $72.0 million and $92.9 million as a reduction of financial debt as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively). (iii) Net financial debt equals total financial debt less total cash & cash equivalents.

As of June 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $224.0 million and total financial debt (including the net derivative instrument position) was $695.5 million. Net debt (total financial debt minus total cash and cash equivalents) was $471.5 million, up from $370.0 million at the end of 2022, due to lower cash balances and lower net value of the Brazilian-real linked derivative instruments used to hedge the US dollar debt.

The net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio ended the quarter at a healthy 1.1x.

Net cash generated from operating activities for the six months ended June 30, totaled $84.3 million versus $121.9 million in the same period last year. Cash used in net investing activities totaled $109.0 million, with capital expenditures of $123.1 million. Net cash used in financing activities was $27.9 million, which included $21.1 million corresponding to the first two installments of the 2023 dividend.

Supplemental Information

Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Webcast

Definitions

Systemwide comparable sales growth: refers to the change, measured in constant currency, in our Company-operated and franchised restaurant sales in one period from a comparable period for restaurants that have been open for thirteen months or longer (year-over-year basis). While sales by our franchisees are not recorded as revenues by us, we believe the information is important in understanding our financial performance because these sales are the basis on which we calculate and record franchised revenues and are indicative of the financial health of our franchisee base.

Constant currency basis: refers to amounts calculated using the same exchange rate over the periods under comparison to remove the effects of currency fluctuations from this trend analysis. To better discern underlying business trends, this release uses non-GAAP financial measures that segregate year-over-year growth into two categories: (i) currency translation, (ii) constant currency growth. (i) Currency translation reflects the impact on growth of the appreciation or depreciation of the local currencies in which we conduct our business against the US dollar (the currency in which our financial statements are prepared). (ii) Constant currency growth reflects the underlying growth of the business excluding the effect from currency translation.

Adjusted EBITDA: In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with the general accepted accounting principles (GAAP), within this press release and the accompanying tables, we use a non-GAAP financial measure titled ‘Adjusted EBITDA’. We use Adjusted EBITDA to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as our operating income plus depreciation and amortization plus/minus the following losses/gains included within other operating income (expenses), net, and within general and administrative expenses in our statement of income: gains from sale, equity method investments, or insurance recovery of property and equipment; write-offs of property and equipment; impairment of long-lived assets; and reorganization and optimization plan expenses.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA facilitates company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations such as capital structures (affecting net interest expense and other financing results), taxation (affecting income tax expense) and the age and book depreciation of facilities and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense), which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. Figure 10 of this earnings release include a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA. For more information, please see Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation in Note 9 – Segment and geographic information – of our financial statements (6-K Form) filed today with the S.E.C.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,300 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 95 thousand people (as of 06/30/2023). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe for the Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com/ir.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein include statements about the Company’s business prospects, its ability to attract customers, its affordable platform, its expectation for revenue generation and its outlook and guidance for growth and investments in 2023. These statements are subject to the general risks inherent in Arcos Dorados' business. These expectations may or may not be realized. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions or judgments that prove to be incorrect. In addition, Arcos Dorados' business and operations involve numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Arcos Dorados, which could result in Arcos Dorados' expectations not being realized or otherwise materially affect the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of Arcos Dorados. Additional information relating to the uncertainties affecting Arcos Dorados' business is contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and Arcos Dorados does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any obligation to) update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date such statements were made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

Figure 10. Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) For Three-Months ended For Six-Months ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES Sales by Company-operated restaurants 994,530 848,350 1,940,884 1,603,644 Revenues from franchised restaurants 45,991 39,545 90,429 74,932 Total Revenues 1,040,521 887,895 2,031,313 1,678,576 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES Company-operated restaurant expenses: Food and paper (351,745) (301,028) (685,611) (564,436) Payroll and employee benefits (194,065) (169,441) (379,382) (321,669) Occupancy and other operating expenses (278,997) (244,747) (542,720) (464,874) Royalty fees (58,520) (44,061) (115,259) (82,677) Franchised restaurants - occupancy expenses (20,420) (16,855) (38,629) (32,863) General and administrative expenses (69,526) (54,996) (135,118) (110,534) Other operating income, net 7,644 3,879 6,583 7,470 Total operating costs and expenses (965,629) (827,249) (1,890,136) (1,569,583) Operating income 74,892 60,646 141,177 108,993 Net interest expense and other financing results (12,128) (24,161) (21,987) (34,820) Loss from derivative instruments (9,191) (1,144) (14,120) (12,836) Foreign currency exchange results 13,662 (5,045) 20,945 10,782 Other non-operating income / (expenses), net 116 (83) 6 (108) Income before income taxes 67,351 30,213 126,021 72,011 Income tax expense (38,824) (15,638) (59,850) (32,807) Net income 28,527 14,575 66,171 39,204 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (159) (94) (396) (220) Net income attributable to Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 28,368 14,481 65,775 38,984 Earnings per share information ($ per share): Basic net income per common share $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.19 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding-Basic 210,625,859 210,539,537 210,610,288 210,509,099 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Operating income 74,892 60,646 141,177 108,993 Depreciation and amortization 35,000 30,504 68,520 60,640 Operating charges excluded from EBITDA computation 164 212 863 227 Adjusted EBITDA 110,056 91,362 210,560 169,860 Adjusted EBITDA Margin as % of total revenues 10.6 % 10.3 % 10.4 % 10.1 %

Second Quarter 2023 Results by Division

Figure 11. Second Quarter 2023 Consolidated Results by Division

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) For Three-Months ended as Constant For Six-Months ended as Constant June 30, reported Currency June 30, reported Currency 2023 2022 Incr/(Decr)% Incr/(Decr)% 2023 2022 Incr/(Decr)% Incr/(Decr)% Revenues Brazil 405,199 358,069 13.2 % 13.9% 779,397 670,048 16.3% 16.4% NOLAD 277,590 222,726 24.6 % 15.3% 536,856 426,578 25.9% 18.2% SLAD 357,732 307,100 16.5 % 77.4% 715,060 581,950 22.9% 82.6% SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 351,615 303,083 16.0 % 69.0% 703,641 574,553 22.5% 74.6% TOTAL 1,040,521 887,895 17.2 % 36.2% 2,031,313 1,678,576 21.0% 39.8% TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 1,034,404 883,878 17.0 % 33.2 % 2,019,894 1,671,179 20.9% 36.9% Operating Income (loss) Brazil 52,912 38,024 39.2 % 39.5% 97,002 70,045 38.5% 38.4% NOLAD 18,410 14,854 23.9 % 13.6% 32,357 28,087 15.2% 7.9% SLAD 29,452 26,845 9.7 % 75.4% 62,914 50,671 24.2% 103.5% SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 31,345 28,185 11.2 % 95.1% 66,222 53,422 24.0% 112.0% Corporate and Other (25,882) (19,077) -35.7% -68.3% (51,096) (39,810) -28.3% -68.8% TOTAL 74,892 60,646 23.5 % 40.0% 141,177 108,993 29.5% 49.7% TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 76,785 61,986 23.9 % 49.7% 144,485 111,744 29.3% 55.0% Adjusted EBITDA Brazil 69,129 52,706 31.2 % 31.7% 128,602 98,744 30.2% 30.2% NOLAD 28,210 23,258 21.3 % 11.7% 51,910 44,660 16.2% 9.1% SLAD 36,874 32,937 12.0 % 64.4% 77,590 63,253 22.7% 85.0% SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 38,402 33,961 13.1 % 80.4% 80,227 65,421 22.6% 92.9% Corporate and Other (24,157) (17,539) -37.7% -70.1% (47,542) (36,797) -29.2% -70.1% TOTAL 110,056 91,362 20.5 % 31.0% 210,560 169,860 24.0% 36.4% TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 111,584 92,386 20.8 % 37.2% 213,197 172,028 23.9% 40.0%

Figure 12. Average Exchange Rate per Quarter* Brazil Mexico Argentina 2Q23 4.95 17.68 231.76 2Q22 4.92 20.02 117.88 * Local $ per 1 US$

Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

Figure 13. Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 201,492 266,937 Short-term investment 22,461 37,459 Accounts and notes receivable, net 127,856 124,273 Other current assets (1) 213,667 196,873 Derivative instruments 49,211 58,821 Total current assets 614,687 684,363 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 981,051 856,085 Net intangible assets and goodwill 65,706 54,569 Deferred income taxes 92,234 87,972 Derivative instruments 22,806 34,088 Equity method investments 17,566 14,708 Leases right of use assets, net 907,323 820,683 Other non-current assets (2) 101,351 84,162 Total non-current assets 2,188,037 1,952,267 Total assets 2,802,724 2,636,630 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable 307,995 353,468 Taxes payable (3) 172,070 146,682 Accrued payroll and other liabilities 147,928 115,327 Royalties payable to McDonald´s Corporation 15,981 21,280 Provision for contingencies 2,299 2,272 Interest payable 7,788 7,906 Financial debt (4) 32,085 29,566 Operating lease liabilities 89,626 82,911 Total current liabilities 775,772 759,412 Non-current liabilities Accrued payroll and other liabilities 23,291 28,781 Provision for contingencies 49,685 42,567 Financial debt (5) 727,638 729,838 Deferred income taxes 5,824 3,931 Operating lease liabilities 816,165 747,674 Total non-current liabilities 1,622,603 1,552,791 Total liabilities 2,398,375 2,312,203 Equity Class A shares of common stock 389,907 389,393 Class B shares of common stock 132,915 132,915 Additional paid-in capital 8,719 9,206 Retained earnings 450,689 424,936 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (559,229) (613,460) Common stock in treasury (19,367) (19,367) Total Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc shareholders’ equity 403,634 323,623 Non-controlling interest in subsidiaries 715 804 Total equity 404,349 324,427 Total liabilities and equity 2,802,724 2,636,630

(1) Includes "Other receivables", "Inventories" and "Prepaid expenses and other current assets”. (2) Includes "Miscellaneous", "Collateral deposits", and "McDonald’s Corporation indemnification for contingencies". (3) Includes "Income taxes payable" and "Other taxes payable". (4) Includes "Short-term debt”, “Current portion of long-term debt" and "Derivative instruments”. (5) Includes "Long-term debt, excluding current portion" and "Derivative instruments".

