Arcos Dorados Reports Supplemental Historical Information
03/16/2022 | 07:46am EDT
Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, is providing restated quarterly financial information for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, reflecting the Company’s recently-announced divisional reorganization, in order to facilitate the historical analysis of its performance:
Divisional Reorganization
Effective October 1, 2021, the Company made certain changes in its internal management structure, in order to gain operational agility, leading the Company to reorganize its operation into three geographic divisions, as follows:
Brazil division;
North Latin American division, or “NOLAD,” which is now comprised of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, St. Croix and St. Thomas; and
South Latin American division, or “SLAD,” which is now comprised of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Aruba, Curaçao and Trinidad & Tobago.
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
2021
Systemwide comparable sales growth
Brazil
-10.0
%
65.6
%
36.2
%
18.3
%
20.4
%
NOLAD
6.7
%
84.5
%
38.7
%
23.6
%
33.2
%
SLAD
51.8
%
292.1
%
161.8
%
91.1
%
117.1
%
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
24.9
%
229.4
%
121.2
%
75.1
%
86.8
%
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
2.1
%
98.7
%
56.6
%
33.6
%
38.8
%
Total Revenues
Brazil
203,251
225,740
275,229
298,561
1,002,781
NOLAD
173,754
193,271
204,670
209,171
780,866
SLAD
184,111
173,685
245,938
272,560
876,294
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
182,831
172,266
243,462
269,398
867,957
TOTAL
561,116
592,696
725,837
780,292
2,659,941
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
559,836
591,277
723,361
777,130
2,651,604
Operating Income (loss)
Brazil
180
19,995
36,925
60,787
117,887
NOLAD
5,141
8,916
12,487
22,241
48,785
SLAD
1,852
5,631
18,718
22,413
48,614
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
3,727
6,129
19,093
23,905
52,853
Corporate and Other
(13,981
)
(16,724
)
(17,389
)
(27,673
)
(75,767
)
TOTAL
(6,808
)
17,818
50,741
77,768
139,519
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
(4,933
)
18,316
51,116
79,260
143,758
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
Brazil
13,540
33,819
52,188
76,056
175,603
NOLAD
13,836
19,039
22,273
30,175
85,323
SLAD
9,604
11,083
26,409
30,477
77,573
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
10,418
12,231
26,691
31,516
80,856
Corporate and Other
(13,050
)
(16,785
)
(11,583
)
(25,323
)
(66,741
)
TOTAL
23,930
47,156
89,287
111,385
271,758
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
24,744
48,304
89,569
112,424
275,041
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
Brazil
6.7
%
15.0
%
19.0
%
25.5
%
17.5
%
NOLAD
8.0
%
9.9
%
10.9
%
14.4
%
10.9
%
SLAD
5.2
%
6.4
%
10.7
%
11.2
%
8.9
%
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
5.7
%
7.1
%
11.0
%
11.7
%
9.3
%
TOTAL
4.3
%
8.0
%
12.3
%
14.3
%
10.2
%
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
4.4
%
8.2
%
12.4
%
14.5
%
10.4
%
Restaurant Footprint as of December 31, 2021
Ownership
Total Restaurants
Company Operated
Franchised
Brazil
631
420
1,051
NOLAD
453
172
625
SLAD
495
90
585
TOTAL
1,579
682
2,261
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our performance that is reviewed by our management. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning and, accordingly, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as used by other companies. Total Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, see “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - A. Operating Results - Key Business Measures.”
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, expressed as a percentage.
2020 Key Metrics by Division
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages)
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
2020
Systemwide comparable sales growth
Brazil
-6.0
%
-46.3
%
-26.2
%
-10.6
%
-21.8
%
NOLAD
-6.7
%
-43.7
%
-21.2
%
-7.8
%
-19.8
%
SLAD
31.0
%
-60.1
%
-22.1
%
28.8
%
-6.0
%
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
0.6
%
-67.0
%
-34.6
%
-1.0
%
-25.8
%
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
-4.5
%
-51.0
%
-27.2
%
-7.9
%
-22.3
%
Total Revenues
Brazil
284,382
132,234
192,402
253,730
862,748
NOLAD
155,531
102,226
149,279
177,610
584,646
SLAD
177,591
58,064
125,118
176,052
536,825
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
175,994
57,739
124,225
174,373
532,330
TOTAL
617,504
292,524
466,799
607,392
1,984,219
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
615,907
292,199
465,906
605,713
1,979,725
Operating Income (loss)
Brazil
11,088
(21,135
)
7,676
18,492
16,121
NOLAD
2,653
(9,510
)
972
5,915
30
SLAD
(7,382
)
(34,784
)
(777
)
14,101
(28,842
)
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
(5,539
)
(32,388
)
774
16,023
(21,130
)
Corporate and Other
(13,494
)
(11,849
)
(11,932
)
(16,788
)
(54,063
)
TOTAL
(7,135
)
(77,278
)
(4,061
)
21,720
(66,754
)
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
(5,292
)
(74,882
)
(2,510
)
23,642
(59,042
)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
Brazil
29,171
(7,099
)
21,507
32,576
76,155
NOLAD
13,415
(2,214
)
10,874
19,421
41,496
SLAD
(1,822
)
(22,687
)
3,572
21,767
830
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
(332
)
(21,460
)
4,355
22,682
5,245
Corporate and Other
(12,241
)
(10,907
)
(10,919
)
(16,303
)
(50,370
)
TOTAL
28,523
(42,907
)
25,034
57,461
68,111
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
30,013
(41,680
)
25,817
58,376
72,526
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
Brazil
10.3
%
-5.4
%
11.2
%
12.8
%
8.8
%
NOLAD
8.6
%
-2.2
%
7.3
%
10.9
%
7.1
%
SLAD
-1.0
%
-39.1
%
2.9
%
12.4
%
0.2
%
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
-0.2
%
-37.2
%
3.5
%
13.0
%
1.0
%
TOTAL
4.6
%
-14.7
%
5.4
%
9.5
%
3.4
%
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
4.9
%
-14.3
%
5.5
%
9.6
%
3.7
%
Restaurant Footprint as of December 31, 2020
Ownership
Total Restaurants
Company Operated
Franchised
Brazil
610
410
1,020
NOLAD
475
154
629
SLAD
491
96
587
TOTAL
1,576
660
2,236
2019 Key Metrics by Division
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages)
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
2019
Systemwide comparable sales growth
Brazil
6.8
%
12.1
%
10.8
%
9.5
%
9.7
%
NOLAD
1.7
%
5.1
%
2.8
%
4.9
%
3.7
%
SLAD
31537.2
%
7543.8
%
485.1
%
374.6
%
11963.2
%
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
20.8
%
24.3
%
23.8
%
16.9
%
21.5
%
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
10.0
%
14.2
%
12.7
%
10.4
%
11.8
%
Total Revenues
Brazil
340,764
329,298
346,201
369,302
1,385,566
NOLAD
157,939
169,158
172,048
177,237
676,382
SLAD
232,296
225,288
231,719
207,827
897,129
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
229,240
222,569
229,349
205,788
886,947
TOTAL
730,999
723,744
749,968
754,366
2,959,077
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
727,943
721,025
747,598
752,327
2,948,895
Operating Income (loss)
Brazil
32,093
28,486
41,633
62,131
164,342
NOLAD
2,542
5,130
7,275
15,008
29,955
SLAD
9,434
7,556
8,882
2,024
27,894
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
11,094
8,680
10,464
5,897
36,137
Corporate and Other
(12,745
)
(15,428
)
(15,543
)
(18,538
)
(62,255
)
TOTAL
31,324
25,744
42,247
60,625
159,937
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
32,984
26,868
43,829
64,498
168,180
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
Brazil
46,904
44,198
57,481
79,262
227,844
NOLAD
10,546
12,825
14,912
25,775
64,059
SLAD
16,207
14,578
18,477
13,781
63,043
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
17,343
15,364
19,639
15,154
67,500
Corporate and Other
(13,038
)
(15,785
)
(15,905
)
(18,442
)
(63,171
)
TOTAL
60,619
55,816
74,965
100,376
291,775
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
61,755
56,602
76,127
101,749
296,232
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2)
Brazil
13.8
%
13.4
%
16.6
%
21.5
%
16.4
%
NOLAD
6.7
%
7.6
%
8.7
%
14.5
%
9.5
%
SLAD
7.0
%
6.5
%
8.0
%
6.6
%
7.0
%
SLAD - Excl. Venezuela
7.6
%
6.9
%
8.6
%
7.4
%
7.6
%
TOTAL
8.3
%
7.7
%
10.0
%
13.3
%
9.9
%
TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela
8.5
%
7.9
%
10.2
%
13.5
%
10.0
%
Restaurant Footprint as of December 31, 2019
Ownership
Total Restaurants
Company Operated
Franchised
Brazil
612
411
1,023
NOLAD
456
199
655
SLAD
512
103
615
TOTAL
1,580
713
2,293
