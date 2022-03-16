Arcos Dorados Reports Supplemental Historical Information

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, is providing restated quarterly financial information for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021, reflecting the Company’s recently-announced divisional reorganization, in order to facilitate the historical analysis of its performance:

Divisional Reorganization

Effective October 1, 2021, the Company made certain changes in its internal management structure, in order to gain operational agility, leading the Company to reorganize its operation into three geographic divisions, as follows:

Brazil division; North Latin American division, or “NOLAD,” which is now comprised of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Panama, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, St. Croix and St. Thomas; and South Latin American division, or “SLAD,” which is now comprised of Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Aruba, Curaçao and Trinidad & Tobago.

2021 Key Metrics by Division (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 2021 Systemwide comparable sales growth Brazil -10.0 % 65.6 % 36.2 % 18.3 % 20.4 % NOLAD 6.7 % 84.5 % 38.7 % 23.6 % 33.2 % SLAD 51.8 % 292.1 % 161.8 % 91.1 % 117.1 % SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 24.9 % 229.4 % 121.2 % 75.1 % 86.8 % TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 2.1 % 98.7 % 56.6 % 33.6 % 38.8 % Total Revenues Brazil 203,251 225,740 275,229 298,561 1,002,781 NOLAD 173,754 193,271 204,670 209,171 780,866 SLAD 184,111 173,685 245,938 272,560 876,294 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 182,831 172,266 243,462 269,398 867,957 TOTAL 561,116 592,696 725,837 780,292 2,659,941 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 559,836 591,277 723,361 777,130 2,651,604 Operating Income (loss) Brazil 180 19,995 36,925 60,787 117,887 NOLAD 5,141 8,916 12,487 22,241 48,785 SLAD 1,852 5,631 18,718 22,413 48,614 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 3,727 6,129 19,093 23,905 52,853 Corporate and Other (13,981 ) (16,724 ) (17,389 ) (27,673 ) (75,767 ) TOTAL (6,808 ) 17,818 50,741 77,768 139,519 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela (4,933 ) 18,316 51,116 79,260 143,758 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Brazil 13,540 33,819 52,188 76,056 175,603 NOLAD 13,836 19,039 22,273 30,175 85,323 SLAD 9,604 11,083 26,409 30,477 77,573 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 10,418 12,231 26,691 31,516 80,856 Corporate and Other (13,050 ) (16,785 ) (11,583 ) (25,323 ) (66,741 ) TOTAL 23,930 47,156 89,287 111,385 271,758 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 24,744 48,304 89,569 112,424 275,041 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) Brazil 6.7 % 15.0 % 19.0 % 25.5 % 17.5 % NOLAD 8.0 % 9.9 % 10.9 % 14.4 % 10.9 % SLAD 5.2 % 6.4 % 10.7 % 11.2 % 8.9 % SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 5.7 % 7.1 % 11.0 % 11.7 % 9.3 % TOTAL 4.3 % 8.0 % 12.3 % 14.3 % 10.2 % TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 4.4 % 8.2 % 12.4 % 14.5 % 10.4 %

Restaurant Footprint as of December 31, 2021 Ownership Total

Restaurants Company

Operated Franchised Brazil 631 420 1,051 NOLAD 453 172 625 SLAD 495 90 585 TOTAL 1,579 682 2,261

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a measure of our performance that is reviewed by our management. Adjusted EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning and, accordingly, our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as used by other companies. Total Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. For our definition of Adjusted EBITDA, see “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - A. Operating Results - Key Business Measures.” (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues, expressed as a percentage.

2020 Key Metrics by Division (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 2020 Systemwide comparable sales growth Brazil -6.0 % -46.3 % -26.2 % -10.6 % -21.8 % NOLAD -6.7 % -43.7 % -21.2 % -7.8 % -19.8 % SLAD 31.0 % -60.1 % -22.1 % 28.8 % -6.0 % SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 0.6 % -67.0 % -34.6 % -1.0 % -25.8 % TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela -4.5 % -51.0 % -27.2 % -7.9 % -22.3 % Total Revenues Brazil 284,382 132,234 192,402 253,730 862,748 NOLAD 155,531 102,226 149,279 177,610 584,646 SLAD 177,591 58,064 125,118 176,052 536,825 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 175,994 57,739 124,225 174,373 532,330 TOTAL 617,504 292,524 466,799 607,392 1,984,219 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 615,907 292,199 465,906 605,713 1,979,725 Operating Income (loss) Brazil 11,088 (21,135 ) 7,676 18,492 16,121 NOLAD 2,653 (9,510 ) 972 5,915 30 SLAD (7,382 ) (34,784 ) (777 ) 14,101 (28,842 ) SLAD - Excl. Venezuela (5,539 ) (32,388 ) 774 16,023 (21,130 ) Corporate and Other (13,494 ) (11,849 ) (11,932 ) (16,788 ) (54,063 ) TOTAL (7,135 ) (77,278 ) (4,061 ) 21,720 (66,754 ) TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela (5,292 ) (74,882 ) (2,510 ) 23,642 (59,042 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) Brazil 29,171 (7,099 ) 21,507 32,576 76,155 NOLAD 13,415 (2,214 ) 10,874 19,421 41,496 SLAD (1,822 ) (22,687 ) 3,572 21,767 830 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela (332 ) (21,460 ) 4,355 22,682 5,245 Corporate and Other (12,241 ) (10,907 ) (10,919 ) (16,303 ) (50,370 ) TOTAL 28,523 (42,907 ) 25,034 57,461 68,111 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 30,013 (41,680 ) 25,817 58,376 72,526 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) Brazil 10.3 % -5.4 % 11.2 % 12.8 % 8.8 % NOLAD 8.6 % -2.2 % 7.3 % 10.9 % 7.1 % SLAD -1.0 % -39.1 % 2.9 % 12.4 % 0.2 % SLAD - Excl. Venezuela -0.2 % -37.2 % 3.5 % 13.0 % 1.0 % TOTAL 4.6 % -14.7 % 5.4 % 9.5 % 3.4 % TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 4.9 % -14.3 % 5.5 % 9.6 % 3.7 %

Restaurant Footprint as of December 31, 2020 Ownership Total

Restaurants Company

Operated Franchised Brazil 610 410 1,020 NOLAD 475 154 629 SLAD 491 96 587 TOTAL 1,576 660 2,236

2019 Key Metrics by Division (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except percentages) 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 2019 Systemwide comparable sales growth Brazil 6.8 % 12.1 % 10.8 % 9.5 % 9.7 % NOLAD 1.7 % 5.1 % 2.8 % 4.9 % 3.7 % SLAD 31537.2 % 7543.8 % 485.1 % 374.6 % 11963.2 % SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 20.8 % 24.3 % 23.8 % 16.9 % 21.5 % TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 10.0 % 14.2 % 12.7 % 10.4 % 11.8 % Total Revenues Brazil 340,764 329,298 346,201 369,302 1,385,566 NOLAD 157,939 169,158 172,048 177,237 676,382 SLAD 232,296 225,288 231,719 207,827 897,129 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 229,240 222,569 229,349 205,788 886,947 TOTAL 730,999 723,744 749,968 754,366 2,959,077 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 727,943 721,025 747,598 752,327 2,948,895 Operating Income (loss) Brazil 32,093 28,486 41,633 62,131 164,342 NOLAD 2,542 5,130 7,275 15,008 29,955 SLAD 9,434 7,556 8,882 2,024 27,894 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 11,094 8,680 10,464 5,897 36,137 Corporate and Other (12,745 ) (15,428 ) (15,543 ) (18,538 ) (62,255 ) TOTAL 31,324 25,744 42,247 60,625 159,937 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 32,984 26,868 43,829 64,498 168,180 Adjusted EBITDA (1) Brazil 46,904 44,198 57,481 79,262 227,844 NOLAD 10,546 12,825 14,912 25,775 64,059 SLAD 16,207 14,578 18,477 13,781 63,043 SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 17,343 15,364 19,639 15,154 67,500 Corporate and Other (13,038 ) (15,785 ) (15,905 ) (18,442 ) (63,171 ) TOTAL 60,619 55,816 74,965 100,376 291,775 TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 61,755 56,602 76,127 101,749 296,232 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) Brazil 13.8 % 13.4 % 16.6 % 21.5 % 16.4 % NOLAD 6.7 % 7.6 % 8.7 % 14.5 % 9.5 % SLAD 7.0 % 6.5 % 8.0 % 6.6 % 7.0 % SLAD - Excl. Venezuela 7.6 % 6.9 % 8.6 % 7.4 % 7.6 % TOTAL 8.3 % 7.7 % 10.0 % 13.3 % 9.9 % TOTAL - Excl. Venezuela 8.5 % 7.9 % 10.2 % 13.5 % 10.0 %

Restaurant Footprint as of December 31, 2019 Ownership Total

Restaurants Company

Operated Franchised Brazil 612 411 1,023 NOLAD 456 199 655 SLAD 512 103 615 TOTAL 1,580 713 2,293

